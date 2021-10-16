How to Watch Alabama State vs Jackson State Football 2021

The Jackson State Tigers host a key SWAC battle against the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Alabama State vs Jackson State Preview

Jackson State enters its matchup with Alabama State coming off its most promising offensive performance of the season — a 61-15 blowout of Alabama A&M. Shedeur Sanders tossed four touchdowns in the win, while Santee Marshall pounded bjfk 122 yards and a pair of scores.

“Oh, that was good,” Sanders said Monday when asked about the win. “So many things came to my mind when you said that, but I’m going to behave today. Great game, we finally showed up in all three phases.”

Jackon State’s lone loss came against FBS squad UL-Monroe nearly a month ago. The Tigers actually outgained the Warhawks and didn’t allow a touchdown, but were outdone by four field goals — two in the fourth quarter.

Sanders is in his second year at the helm of Jackson State but has already made a big impact, bringing a spotlight to historically black colleges and universities. A big supporter of Sanders is Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley, who he’ll face off with on Saturday.

“I think is a game changer as it relates to HBCU football,” Hill-Eley said. “You have a man that has for 30 years built a platform of entertainment, and a persona that people like to see. Aflac commercials, all kind of stuff that’s going on, that you can’t, as a program compete with that part.”

Alabama State won the matchup last spring 35-28 when the squads faced off. However, Hill-Eley expects a different challenge this time around.

“They had a lot of young men in the spring that couldn’t play,” Hill-Eley said. “Now, they’re able to play. He’s got both his sons who are great football players, one on defense, one on offense. He ended up (bringing in) a defensive line with some guys that have great size and great motors. A wealth of talent that was added that was sitting out there so it’s a different ballgame. It’s a different team that we’re facing.”