WATCH: Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden to Offer Congrats, Says ‘We Did It’

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris – according to numerous network calls – dialed up President Elect Joe Biden to congratulate him. “We did it, Joe,” an exuberant Harris says in the video, which you can watch below.

In the video, Harris is dressed in workout clothes in an outdoor scene. “We did it. We did it Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States,” Harris says on the cell phone, breaking out into laughter. You can see what appear to be Secret Service agents in the background. Watch the video here:

Kamala Harris calls now President-elect Joe Biden after learning that she’d become the first woman vice president: “We did it Joe.” https://t.co/XuS2JCGzIv pic.twitter.com/84qgkWZvV0 — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2020

The video is only 17 seconds long, but it’s racked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media. For his part, on November 7, Trump was still insisting that he won the election, despite the network calls showing him down in a series of key final states. “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” he tweeted. “WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

Harris’s Sister, Maya Harris, Tweeted Congratulations

Madam Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. I am so very proud of you, sis. ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/t3tQGODdu2 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris wasn’t the only person offering congratulations. Her sister, Maya Harris, offered congratulations to her.

Maya tweeted to her sister: “Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I am so very proud of you, sis.”

Harris’s ascending to the vice presidential seat is a series of historical firsts. She is the first Indian-American, Black person, and woman to hold the seat of vice president of the United States. Harris’s parents have roots in India and Jamaica.

Harris and Biden also spoke with former President Barack Obama. “President Obama spoke separately this afternoon with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times,” an Obama spokesperson told CNN.

Harris Grew Up in Oakland & Developed a Career as a Prosecutor

According to her U.S. Senate biography, “Kamala has spent her life fighting injustice. It’s a passion that was first inspired by her mother, Shyamala, an Indian-American immigrant, activist, and breast cancer researcher.”

The biography says she “grew up in Oakland, Kamala had a stroller-eye view of the Civil Rights movement. Through the example of courageous leaders like Thurgood Marshall, Constance Baker Motley, and Charles Hamilton Houston, Kamala learned the kind of character it requires to stand up to the powerful, and resolved to spend her life advocating for those who could not defend themselves.”

She then had a career as a prosecutor before becoming a U.S. Senator.

“After earning an undergraduate degree from Howard University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings, she began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office,” the biography says. “Having completed two terms as the District Attorney of San Francisco, Kamala was elected as the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General. In this role, she worked tirelessly to hold corporations accountable and protect the state’s most vulnerable people.”

