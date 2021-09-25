How to Watch Kansas State vs OK State Football 2021

Oklahoma State hosts No. 25 Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference battle of unbeaten teams on Saturday.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Preview

No. 25 Kansas State and Oklahoma State look poised for a defensive battle in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Both teams stuff the opponent’s ground game, noted Kellis Robbinet of the Kansas City Star. KSU allows 1.9 yards per running play, and the Cowboys give up 2.9 yards per rush, Robbinet wrote.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Wildcats can’t move the chains against the other.

KSU has Deuce Vaughn going strong in the backfield with 371 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries. He averages six yards per rush. Joe Ervin compliments him with 5.5 yards per carry, and he has 131 yards and a touchdown this season.

Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren could be the latest OSU star back, Robbinet noted. Warren posted 218 yards and two touchdowns against Boise State last week, Robbinet added. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders can make plays with his legs as the team’s second-leading rusher with 4.1 yards per attempt for 102 yards and a touchdown. The third-year starter has 255 yards passing and two touchdowns in two games.

KSU will likely play backup quarterback Will Howard again in place of the injured Skylar Thompson per ESPN. Howard completed 55.5% of his passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in two games. Jaren Lewis has seen some snaps, too. Thompson may return for the Oklahoma game on Oct. 2 or Iowa State game on Oct. 16, Robbinet wrote.

“I think we saw that both players give us an opportunity to be successful,” Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman said via the Dallas Morning News. “Both players deserve the opportunity to play, and I think our football team knows that both guys can get behind center and help us win.”

While the Cowboys have their starter, they may be thin on receiver after missing “three of its top four” against Boise State per ESPN. The network reported that it’s “unclear if any of Braydon Johnson, Tay Martin, Jaden Bray, or Bryson Green will be back.”

Bray can stretch the field, averaging 22.6 yards per reception. He has six catches for 136 yards and a touchdown this season. Martin has six receptions for 107 yards, and Green has five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has only played in one game this season.

“We just need to stay the course,” Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy said via the Dallas Morning News. “Personnel-wise, we have got to try to come up with some answers to allow ourselves to throw the ball a little better so we can be somewhat balanced.”

The Wildcats have receivers who can make plays if Howard can get the ball in their hands. Daniel Imatorbhebhe averages 35.3 yards per catch on three receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Malik Knowles posts 20.8 yards per reception, and he has six catches for 125 yards. Leading receiver Phillip Brooks has 130 yards on nine catches, a 14.4-yard average.