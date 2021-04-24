How to Watch Man City vs Spurs Carabao Cup Final in US

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will play for the EFL Cup (known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Man City vs Spurs Preview

Sunday’s tilt will mark Ryan Mason’s second match in charge of Tottenham; in the first, a 2-1 home victory over Southampton on Wednesday, the 29-year-old became the youngest person to manage in the Premier League.

Forward Son Heung-min tallied the winner from the spot in the 89th minute following a penalty at the edge of the Southampton box.

“He’s ready,” Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said of Mason, according to the Evening Standard. “He knows exactly what to say to the players. He’s got proximity to the players and that’s helping him. Then it’s about the [team] leaders as well to show their leadership. But he’s got a real philosophy of football. It will surprise you.

Lloris added: “I think in the second half [against Southampton] we saw a bit of his way and his approach.

“Everything has happened so quick. We only had two days to prepare for the game against Southampton and now it’s a short time to the final. But even with a short time, he gave us a team structure, a shape. He gave us his football approach.”

Mason is managing on an interim basis in the wake of the team’s April 19 sacking of José Mourinho. In just his second match at the helm, the former Spurs midfielder has a chance to guide the side to their first trophy since 2008, when they claimed their fourth League Cup.

“The only thing that we know in football is that you never know when the next opportunity to win a trophy will be,” Lloris said, per the Evening Standard. “So, we have to be at our best, work as a team and leave everything on the pitch with pride.”

Whether or not Mason will have Harry Kane at his disposal has yet to be determined; the star striker suffered an ankle injury in the team’s April 16 road draw against Everton.

“It’s a combined decision [over whether he plays],” Mason said Friday, according to Football.London. “Harry’s the player, Harry’s the man with that feeling. He knows his body better than me, he knows his body better than anyone else in the world. At the moment he’s not on the football pitch.

“But if Harry’s fit, I think it’s pretty clear and obvious, he plays in Tottenham’s team, he plays in any team in the world.”

City had dropped two of three across all competitions before Wednesday, when they edged Aston Villa 2-1 in league play.

Bernardo Silva assisted fellow midfielders Rodri and Phil Foden in the first half after the team went down in the first minute.

“The game at Aston Villa showed we are ready and we will be ready on Sunday,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday, according to the club’s official website.

“There’s a new manager and we watched the Southampton game but it is only one game, so we don’t know if there is a pattern.”

