How to Watch Milwaukee vs Florida Basketball 2021

The No. 24-ranked Florida Gators and SEC Player of the Week Colin Castleton take on the Milwaukee Panthers and Preseason All-Horizon League First Team freshman guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday night.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Milwaukee vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Milwaukee vs Florida Preview

The No. 24 Florida Gators come into Thursday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Panthers fresh off of knocking off Florida State and entering the Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Gators trailed at halftime on Sunday but went on a 29-8 run in the second half en route to snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles.

Senior forward Colin Castleton led the way for the Gators in the win over Florida State with 15 points, a career-best 16 rebounds, and six blocks. Castleton was named SEC Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s first two games, which also included an output of 18 points, six blocks, and four assists against Elon in the season-opener.

Fifth-year senior forward Anthony Duruji added 15 points and seven rebounds, while graduate transfer guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. tallied nine points and five rebounds from off the bench.

The Gators were playing inspired-ball on Sunday, as it marked the first time they would play Florida State since their loss to the Seminoles last season; a game that featured their superstar Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the floor. Johnson, the SEC Preseason Player of the Year in 2020, would miss the remainder of last season and hasn’t been cleared to play since.

“It was an amazing feeling,” said Fleming Jr., who played at Charleston Southern last season. “I wasn’t here last year, but everybody is still thinking about it and you could just feel how much everyone cares for Keyontae. When we finally won, it was like a relief for him, but also a relief for everyone.”

The Gators are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament this season, where they have won at least one game in each of the last four editions.

Florida will have its hands full on Thursday with guarding one of the premier freshman players in the country, Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Baldwin Jr., a 2021 McDonald’s All-American who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List, has gotten his collegiate career off to a tremendous start with back-to-back double-doubles. The Preseason All-Horizon League First Team nominee scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the Panthers’ 77-71 loss to Eastern Kentucky last Saturday.

Milwaukee has split their first two games, winning the opener on the road against North Dakota, and then falling to Eastern Kentucky in their home opener.

The Panthers trailed by as many as 26 points to EKU in the second half on Saturday but charged back to cut the deficit to five points with under a minute to play, but ultimately ran out of time.

“In the second half, our guys really fought hard to get back into the game,” Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin said. “If we take care of the ball like we did in the second half, I think it’s a different ball game. We have a really good team and need to play like that team that showed up in the second half.”

Milwaukee’s junior guard DeAndre Golston, a Preseason All-Horizon League Second Team nominee, scored 22 points and grabbed eight boards in the loss.

The Panthers were picked to finish fourth out of 12 teams in the Horizon League’s preseason poll.

Following Thursday’s contest with Milwaukee, Florida will travel to Fort Myers, Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they will play California on Monday, Nov. 22 and then face either Ohio State or Seton Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Milwaukee will also make the trip to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, meeting Bowling Green on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and then either Southern Utah or Yale on Wednesday, Nov. 24.