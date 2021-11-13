Where to Watch NC A&T vs SC State Football 2021

The South Carolina State Bulldogs and North Carolina A&T Aggies renew their old MEAC rivalry when they meet on Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

North Carolina A&T vs South Carolina State Preview

The South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-4, 4-0 MEAC) look to get one step closer to a MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl appearance when they face their former conference rival, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Big South) on Saturday afternoon.

After dropping their first three games, the Bulldogs have won five of their last six, including a four-game win streak that they take into Saturday’s game against the Aggies.

South Carolina State held on for a 15-12 win at home last week against Howard to stay unbeaten in the MEAC.

Sophomore defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt had a career day in the win, recording nine solo tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The electrifying performance earned Godbolt MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Leading the way on the offensive side of the ball last week for the Bulldogs was freshman running back Kendrell Flowers, who rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

South Carolina State will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T, that dates back to 2015.

Despite the game being a non-conference contest this year, since the Aggies moved to the Big South conference, the two rivals will still bring their normal batch of intensity into the matchup.

“That’s why we’re playing them because the rivalry is so strong,” said South Carolina State head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough. “It’s a big deal between the two programs and the fan bases. Our whole schedule is designed that way. We have guarantee games, conference games, and then those games that connect us to former conference foes like Bethune-Cookman and FAMU. Our fans get excited about seeing those teams.”

The Aggies got off to a 2-0 start in their first season in the Big South but have lost three of its last four conference games. The 2019 Celebration Bowl and Black College Football National champions will be looking to have a momentum-building win on Saturday that will set them up for next season.

“Right now, they’re in our way. We want to finish strong,” said North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington. “I think it’s important that we finish on a strong note, on a winning note, to carry over into next year. It’s hard to win in South Carolina — in Orangeburg, it’s hard.

“Coach Pough and his staff will have their team prepared and ready to play. I think we’ve won, I just learned, the last five, and I doubt if any of them have been by more than a touchdown. It’s been competitive from start to finish, and we don’t anticipate it being any different this week.”

The Aggies ended a three-game losing streak last week when they defeated Charleston Southern on the road, 21-18. The defense starred in the win, setting a school record with 11 sacks (tied for third-most in NCAA history), and holding Charleston Southern to -3 rushing yards and just 147 total yards of offense.

Aggies redshirt senior running back Kashon Baker had 59 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The Aggies’ starting running back, Jah-Maine Martin, sat out of last week’s contest with flu-like symptoms but is expected back for this week’s game.