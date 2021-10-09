How to Watch Northern Iowa vs NDSU Football Online

The North Dakota State Bison (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the MVFC) will host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-1 overall, 1-0 MVFC) at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on October 9.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on ABC North Dakota

Northern Iowa vs North Dakota State Preview

The Bison are coming off a 16-10 win over North Dakota last weekend. North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Paterson went 4-10 for 48 yards through the air, while leading the team in rushing yet again with 92 yards on 19 carries and a score.

The run-heavy attack has been working for NDSU so far this season, as they’ve been putting up 35.8 points and 317 yards rushing per game on offense, also averaging over seven yards per carry. They will be going up against a Northern Iowa team that has been scoring 30.5 points a game on offense, while allowing just 10.5 points a game on defense. The Panthers have been particularly stingy against the run, allowing just 80 yards a game and 2.4 yards per carry so far this season.

“I think they’re scoring around 30 points per game and only giving up 10,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said about Northern Iowa. “It’s going to be a physical game, they’re well-coached on both sides of the football. You wouldn’t expect anything different from a Coach Farley coached-unit. We’re going to have to have a great week at practice. We already had a really good practice today but we’re going to need to continue to stack these good days up so we can come prepared for our matchup on Saturday.”

The Panthers are fresh from a convincing 34-7 win over the Youngstown State Penguins on October 2. Northern Iowa QB Theo Day completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Don Williams added 119 yards and a score on 11 carries in what was a convincing win.

UNI Is averaging 164.3 yards a game and 5.0 yards per carry on the ground so far this season, and it will face a tough test against North Dakota State, who is surrendering just 60.8 yards per game and 2.0 yards per carry to opponents.

“I think the key on why we’re having success right now is we have multiple backs and fresh backs,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said about the rushing attack of North Dakota State, via The Courier. “They have fresh backs. You don’t look at their total stats because that doesn’t tell the total story. You look at what the production of the offense is in rushing and that tells the story. They are the top rushing team in the country and that is as a unit. They are, once again, a very good football team with a great rushing attack.”