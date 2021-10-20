How to Watch Nuggets Games Live Online Without Cable

After a third straight season advancing to at least the Western Conference semifinals last year, defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are hoping to take another step forward this season.

In 2021-22, most Nuggets games will be televised in local markets on Altitude, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Altitude), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Nuggets game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Nuggets Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Altitude

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Altitude (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Nuggets game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Nuggets Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Nuggets games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Nuggets games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Nuggets Season Preview 2021-22

Center Nikola Jokic led the 2020-21 Denver Nuggets to a 47-25 mark and claimed the franchise’s first MVP award, but a torn ACL suffered by guard Jamal Murray, the team’s second-leading scorer, marred the campaign.

Though Denver went 13-5 in the regular season during his absence, they suffered a sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs.

“I remember the [day after Murray’s injury] speaking to our team and that was kind of the point I made at that time: No, there is not another Jamal Murray on this team and I don’t want anybody trying to be Jamal,” head coach Michael Malone recently said, according to The Associated Press. “No, we were going to make up for his loss as a committee, as long as everybody brought the best version of themselves.”

Malone added: “And now as we start this new season. I think that has to be the same mindset. It is by committee. We’re going to need everyone to bring their best every day.”

Murray, a point guard, averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season, shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep. The team has resisted placing a timeline on his return.

“He’ll come back when he’s ready,” Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said, per AP. “Not when we tell him, not a date on the calendar. Only he will know when he’s ready. And we’re at zero rush.”

Instead of acquiring a Murray replacement at guard over the offseason, the Nuggets will rely on players who entered the summer already in the fold.

In September, the team inked 23-year-old forward Michael Porter Jr. to a five-year extension worth up to $207 million.

Over the offseason, Porter traveled to the Bay Area for a week-long training session with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP.

“Every shooting drill was a competition,” Porter said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. “So we were shooting against each other and keeping track of our wins to see who would win at the end of the day.”

Porter averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebound, and 0.9 blocks per game last year while sinking 54.2 percent of his attempts and 44.5 percent of his 3-pointers. From April 6 to the close of the regular season, a stretch during which Murray appeared in one game, Porter scored 23.2 points per game with similar efficiency across 22 contests.