How to Watch Ohio State Football Without Cable

The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick their 2021 season with the hopes of attaining their fifth consecutive Big Ten title.

In 2021, Ohio State games will be televised on either ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Ohio State football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox 4K, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Ohio State game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

For the BTN, Fox and FS1 games, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For the ABC games, you can watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the Fox or ESPN platforms, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Ohio State game with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Ohio State game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Ohio State Football Channels Included: Big Ten Network, ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games), Fox, Fox Sports 1 (Fox is available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Ohio State game with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue & Orange + Sports Extra” package (65+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $35:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Ohio State 2021 Season Preview

The last time we saw Ohio State, it lost 52-24 in the national championship against Alabama. The Buckeyes finished 7-0 in the Big Ten in 2020, and they’ll be looking to finally win it all this year. First up, they’ll kick their season off on September 2 against Minnesota.

Getting to the championship and winning it won’t be easy for a Buckeyes team that lost several key players on both sides of the ball — but no loss will be felt more than that of quarterback Justin Fields.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback is now with the Chicago Bears, but he led an offense that put up 41.0 points a game last season. Both seasons with Fields under center, Ohio State averaged 41+ points a game, and while OSU head coach Ryan Day named C.J. Stroud the team’s starting quarterback on Aug. 21, it remains to be seen how well Stroud can lead the offense.

He’ll have quite the duo in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to throw to, and tight end Jeremy Rucker will also be back, as will running back Master Teague.

For his part, Day understands that his team must keep winning — and winning and winning — if it wants to meet expectations set by over a decade of dominance in the Big Ten.

“The expectation has been set, we know that. It was the same expectation when I was fortunate enough to be (named) the head coach a couple years ago and the expectation hasn’t changed and won’t in 20 years here at Ohio State,” Day said, per Sports Illustrated.

“We’re expected to be the best. With that comes great responsibility. We’ll wake up every day and just grind. I keep using the word ‘obsessed.’ Our players have to become obsessed with maximizing themselves in the weight room, watching film and getting themselves prepared to play against Minnesota,” he added.

On defense, the Buckeyes will be led by captain Teradja Mitchell. Ohio State saw its top three linebackers from last year, Baron Browning, Tuff Borland and Pete Werner, all graduate, so how well the team can shore up the middle of the field will be huge this season.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will anchor the line, with Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith also returning. Freshman Jack Sawyer will be another intriguing name to watch on OSU’s d-line.