How to Watch Ohio State vs Indiana Football Live Online 2021

Fifth-ranked Ohio State (5-1) can’t overlook Indiana (2-4) on Saturday in Big Ten action.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Indiana online:

Ohio State vs Indiana Preview

Ohio State looks back on track after a stunning early season loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes won four straight in blowout wins before a bye last week.

“I think we’re in a lot better place than we were at the beginning of the season,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said via The Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz. “We got some rest, so now it’s going to be a big run. You’ve heard the cliche a million times: Take it one game at a time, one day at a time. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The Buckeyes have No. 7 Penn State (5-1) next week in a key matchup but can’t look past Indiana. The Hooisers haven’t picked up where they left off in an impressive 2020 season, but the team nearly stunned No. 9 Michigan State (7-0) last week in a 20-15 loss.

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle threw for 188 yards and two interceptions in last week’s loss to the Spartans. He will face an Ohio State defense that’s given up 256 yards per game and 10 passing touchdowns this season. On the flip side, Buckeyes defensive backs nine interceptions this season.

“For the most part, there were some throws that were inaccurate, and that’s on me,” Tuttle told the media after the MSU game via Sports Illustrated’s Hoosiers Now. “I’ve got to keep working on that and fixing that. It’s not hard. I just got to set my feet.”

Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr leads the team in rushing with 439 yards and four touchdowns. The Buckeyes have enjoyed success on run defense, allowing 3.5 yards per carry.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to have an electric season with 1,699 yards passing, a 66.2% completion rate, and 18 touchdowns. He has solid receivers in Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. All three have more than 22 receptions and 450 yards thus far.

Indiana, which went 6-2 last year, gave the Buckeyes a tough game in a 42-35 loss. Day is well aware of the challenge facing his team.

“We just didn’t do a good job of finishing,” Day told the media this week. “We went up big early on in the game. That defense is designed to stop explosive players, and we gave up too many explosive plays and let them back in the game and didn’t execute down the stretch on offense.”

“We’ve got to play like we did in that first half and continue to play a full 60 minutes,” Day added.