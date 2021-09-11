How to Watch Carolina Panthers Games Without Cable

Star running back Christian McCaffrey and new quarterback Sam Darnold hope to lead the Carolina Panthers to the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2017. The quest begins on Sunday, Sept. 12, when they host the New York Jets.

In 2021, Panthers games will be televised on Fox (13 games), CBS (2 games) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Panthers game online:

Panthers 2021 Season Preview

The Panthers stumbled to a 5-11 mark last season, but they’ll look quite different this time around. For starters, they’ll have star running back Christian McCaffrey back; the NFL’s 2019 leader in yards from scrimmage (2,392) and touchdowns (19) went down with a shoulder injury in Week 3 last year and missed the rest of the season.

Feeding McCaffrey will be a new Panthers quarterback: Sam Darnold, whom Carolina acquired from the New York Jets for three draft picks. Across 38 career games, all starts, the No. 3 overall pick from 2018 has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns, with 39 interceptions.

“For me, it’s really just learning from last year and understanding when to get the ball out in a timely manner,” Darnold said in August, according to Panthers.com. “I think that’s the biggest thing is finding completions when the defense does a good job of covering guys. So I’ve just got to keep learning from that and getting better in that area.”

Darnold has the benefit of a familiar target in Robby Anderson, a Jet during Darnold’s first two NFL seasons. In 2020, the wideout had a career year for the Panthers, setting career highs in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,096).

“I just see a more mature player,” Anderson said of Darnold, per Panthers.com, “and he just seems a lot more comfortable out there.”

The Panthers ranked 21st in yards from scrimmage a year ago. They were a hair better on defense, surrendering the 18th-fewest yards.

New Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer loaded up on defensive talent in the offseason, signing pass rushers Haason Reddick and Morgan Fox, linebackers Denzel Perryman and Frankie Luvu, and cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and CB Rashaan Melvin in free agency.

He also selected South Carolina Gamecocks corner Jaycee Horn with the eighth overall pick of the draft.

“He’s vocal. He’s tough,” Fitterer said of the 21-year-old, according to ESPN. “A lot of guys can be vocal and not back it up. Jaycee’s a guy who backs it up.”

The son of four-time Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee came up with a pair of interceptions across seven games for South Carolina a year ago.

“I do love the fact that Jaycee loves playing football so much that he loves to talk and have fun,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, according to USA Today. “Jaycee grew up in this. He loves the game, he loves to prepare, he loves to practice.”