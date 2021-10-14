How to Watch Sabres Games Online Without Cable

The Buffalo Sabres begin a new season amid being the middle of one of biggest off-ice stories in the NHL.

In 2021-22, most Sabres games will be televised in local markets on MSG or MSG+, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on MSG or MSG+), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Sabres market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Sabres game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Sabres Market

Note: A couple Sabres games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

If You’re out of the Sabres Market

Sabres 2021-22 Season Preview

Young Sabres star center Jack Eichel’s name will follow the team wherever it goes this season amid the highly-publicized off-ice tension between Eichel and the franchise.

Eichel, the No. 2 draft pick by the Sabres in 2015, missed the last part of the 2020-2021 season because of a herniated disc. Tensions emerged over how the injury was handled, and the Sabres settled for putting him on injured reserve before this season. CBS Sports’ Chris Bengel wrote that Eichel’s saga with the Sabres and whether the team will trade him is one of the top storylines for the new NHL season.

“It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Sabres will be forced to move Eichel,” Bengel wrote. “At this point, it’s likely a matter of when and where Eichel ends up being dealt.”

Eichel didn’t have surgery on his neck’s herniated disc, and he’s in the middle of an eight-year, $80 million contract extension, Bengel noted. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that there’s been some movement in talks with other teams about Eichel.

The rest of Buffalo’s young talent will look to keep developing and maybe stun a few teams — or more — this season. Buffalo’s oldest player and starting goalie, Craig Anderson, has a vision for what’s possible this season. He played for an upstart Ottawa Senators playoff team in 2012-2013 that no one saw coming, a potential parallel to this year’s Sabres that The Athletic’s John Vogl wrote about.

“If you look around our room, we don’t have a guy that’s going to put the game on his back and say, ‘Hey, go get it done for us,'” Anderson told Vogl. “We have to give ourselves a chance to win by being gritty, by being pesky to play against.”

For Buffalo to end a 10-year playoff drought, that’s what they’ll have to do. The Sabres have a plethora of talented offensive players under the age of 24 — most of whom haven’t reached their potential yet.

Casey Mittelstadt, a highly-touted prospect from Minnesota, hasn’t delivered a breakout season yet after going eighth in the 2017 draft. However, he posted 22 points in 41 games last season, which could lead to bigger things if he keeps up that pace.

Dylan Cozens, who went seventh in the 2019 draft, but had a quiet first season in Buffalo for 2020-2021 with 13 points in 31 games. Tage Thompson, a former St. Louis Blues first round pick, had 14 points in 38 games last season.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, formerly a Chicago Blackhawks first-rounder, had eight points and a -11 plus-minus score in 46 games for the Sabres last season. He posted career highs in points and plus-minus the previous campaign in 2019-2020.

Fellow defenseman and former No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin showed flashes of stardom after the Sabres took him in 2018. Dahlin posted 35 or more points each of his first two seasons and had a -7 plus-minus score in 2019-2020. Last season didn’t go as well for the Swedish hockey standout as he mustered 18 points in 56 games and had a -36 plus-minus score.

Second-year Sabres head coach Don Granato said he’s driven to see this group succeed sooner than later — similar to Anderson’s old squad.

“I love the challenge because if we can turn it around, the excitement on the other end is even greater,” Granato said per Vogl. “You have to thrive on those challenges.”