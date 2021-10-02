How to Watch Sam Houston vs Stephen F Austin Football 2021

Defending FCS national champion Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin meet again at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Sam Houston vs Stephen F. Austin live on ESPN+:

Sam Houston vs Stephen F. Austin Preview

Sam Houston (3-0) looks to keep rolling in its bid to repeat at FCS national champions.

Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid is off to a strong start again with 794 yards passing, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has a 54.9% completion rate. His running ability can’t be ignored by Stephen F. Austin as he ran for 64 yards on 20 attempts in the Bearkats’ first three games.

SFA (3-1) has a talented quarterback in Trae Self, who has 920 yards passing, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also has 56 yards on 20 carries.

The Lumberjacks come into Saturday’s game off a blowout win over Division II Lincoln, 61-13, last week. Overall, the Jacks have won two straight after playing Texas Tech close on Sept. 11, a 28-22 loss.

Self showed he can tangle with an FBS defense as he put up 343 yards passing and a touchdown in the loss. The Bearkats will look to slow Self down on Saturday with a defense that’s allowed averages of 21.67 points but 77.3 yards passing per game thus far.

Sam Houston has owned an edge on time of possession by a minute against its opponents thus far, which could help against a potent quarterback in Self. The Bearkats have a solid ground game led by Ramon Jefferson’s 400 yards and four touchdowns. Noah Smith also produces for the Bearkats with 116 yards and a touchdown this fall.

Schmid has solid go-to receivers in Cody Chrest and Ife Adeyi. Chrest has 207 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions. Adeyi has 10 receptions for 133 yards, and a touchdown.

Self has a clear go-to in receiver Xavier Gipson, who has 337 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches. Jeremiah Miller can also make plays as he has nine catches for 109 yards this fall.

Sam Houston comes into this game fresh off a tough matchup with another familiar opponent in Central Arkansas. The Bearkats held off the Bears 45-35 last week.

Saturday’s game between the Bearkats and Jacks will mark the 95th meeting overall and the 11th at NRG Stadium between the in-state rivals according to The Marshall News Messenger.