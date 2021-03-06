How to Watch Samford vs Furman Football Game Today

The Samford Bulldogs (1-1) will head to Paladin Stadium to take on the Furman Paladins (1-1) on Saturday.

Samford vs Furman Preview

The Bulldogs just handed Western Carolina a 55-27 loss last Saturday. Samford quarterback Liam Welch had a day, going 26-36 for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 83 rushing yards and three scores.

Welch led an offense that racked up 630 total yards, and he was assisted by Jay Stanton, who had 23 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Despite the dominant performance on offense, Samford’s head coach isn’t letting his team rest easy, particularly considering they beat up on a Western Carolina group that has yet to win a game.

“I saw a lot of improvement, but we still have a long way to go in certain areas,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said. “All-in-all I’m really excited. We forced some turnovers defensively. We made some good plays in the special teams that we didn’t make last week. Offensively, we got in rhythm, we ran the ball extremely well, and I thought Liam managed the game.”

On the other side, the Paladins lost a close one to VMI last weekend, 14-13. The Paladins netted 358 total yards on offense, and quarterback Hamp Sisson played well despite getting sacked nine times. Sisson completed 17 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort. The team couldn’t get anything going in the second half, netting three punts, two turnovers on downs and a fumble. Despite the shaky performance, however, their head coach has them thinking in a positive manner.

“I think our guys are eager to get back out there. We’re back at home and everything we want is still right there in front of us,” Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said this week, adding:

“I think it’s going to be kind of a last man standing league. It seems like basketball games in our league were missed due to COVID, but I think football is going to be more about attrition,” Hendrix said. “Obviously, we’re really disappointed about last week, but it really has no bearing on anything going forward. … It’s just getting ready to play each week and staying healthy.”