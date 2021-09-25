Where to Watch SDSU vs Indiana State Football 2021

The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, September 25 at Memorial Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Keloxtra and CW of the Black Hills, but if you don’t have either of those channels, anyone in the US can watch South Dakota State vs Indiana State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch South Dakota State vs Indiana State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

South Dakota State vs Indiana State Preview

This will be the first MVFC action for both teams this season, and it’ll be a crucial one for both.

SD State is coming off its bye week. The Jackrabbits last played on September 11, when they threw a 52-7 beat down on Lindenwood. Quarterback Chris Oladokun completed 12 of 14 passes for 171 yards and four TDs, and he was aided by two 100+ yard rushers. Pierre Strong Jr. had seven carries for 110 yards and a score, while Amar Johnson added 105 yards and a score on 15 carries.

On defense, the Jackrabbits held Lindenwood to 84 yards rushing and 196 total yards on the afternoon. South Dakota State is allowing just 15 points a game to opposing offenses through two games, and it will be going up against an Indiana State offense that’s averaging 18.3 points a game, so this should be a good matchup.

As for the Sycamores, they’re coming off a nail-biting win over Eastern Kentucky last week. Indiana State quarterback Kurtis Wilderman tossed a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Phazione McClurge in the final seconds to seal the deal.

“You can’t even think. You just go blank,” Wilderman said after the wild victory. “We’re so happy. There’s a lot of work that went into this and not just this week. We kept grinding, chipped away, and we came together.”

“We had a play called and they lined up and we changed it. It was a great throw and a great catch. What a way to win,” ISU coach Curt Mallory added.

On defense, Indiana State is allowing 22.0 points and 313.3 total yards per game.

“I am impressed [with Indiana State],” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said, via the Brookings Register. “I think they stretch you out on offense with bunches and stacks and wildcats. They do a lot of stuff that forces you to practice all of that stuff, even though they might run wildcat two or three times a game, you have to practice it. It’s easy to put in, but you need to do things differently on defense. Defensively, I’m very impressed with their defensive line. I think they’re very good and I’m somewhat intrigued by how they approach defense. … Looking forward to competing against them.”

The Jackrabbits lead the all-time series against the Sycamores, 8-2.