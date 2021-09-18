Where to Watch South Dakota vs Cal Poly Football Game Today

The Cal Poly Mustangs football team will host the South Dakota Coyotes at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Saturday.

South Dakota vs Cal Poly Preview

Last week, the Coyotes rebounded from a tight season-opening loss to the Kansas Jayhawks by pounding the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 34-7.

Wesley Eliodor set the tone, taking the opening kickoff 49 yards into Lumberjacks territory to set up a touchdown drive. The wideout added a 28-yard return in the third quarter.

“What a great win for our football team,” South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said, according to the school’s athletics website. “We played well in all three phases.

“Northern Arizona is a team that executes very well in the kicking game and I thought we executed better. We had some good field positions off of some returns.”

The Coyotes racked up 158 yards on the ground. Redshirt freshman back Travis Theis led the way with 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.

Freshman quarterback Carson Camp completed 15 of 24 passes for 213 yards and a score, adding 20 yards with his legs.

“We were more consistent in our offensive execution and we were able to make some explosive plays in the first half which is something that we didn’t do last Friday night against Kansas,” Nielson said, per the school’s athletics site. “A great performance to build on and this is a football team that I’m confident is going to keep getting better and better.”

Through two games, the Coyotes are surrendering just 2.8 yards per carry; the Jayhawks managed just 82 yards on 41 rushes in their 17-14 victory over the Coyotes.

“We’re doing a good job making it hard for teams to run the football and defense always starts there,” Nielson said, according to the Sioux City Journal.

Nielson’s defense is now tasked with stopping the offense of Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin, a former Cal Bears offensive coordinator with a reputation for assembling prolific passing attacks. Baldwin led the Eastern Washington Eagles to an FCS national title in 2010, his third season in a nine-year stretch as their head coach; that squad ranked seventh in the FCS in passing yards per contest.

Quarterback Spencer Brasch, who played under Baldwin at Cal in 2019 and joined the Mustangs this year, has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 530 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception as the team’s started 1-1.

“They have a quarterback who has thrown for over 500 yards in the first two games, so we’ll get tested with their ability to throw the ball downfield,” Nielson said, per the Sioux City Journal. “We’re going to have to play well in the secondary and find ways to put pressure on the quarterback along with playing continued good rush defense.”