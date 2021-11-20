How to Watch NDSU vs South Dakota Football Game Today

The North Dakota State Bison (9-1, 6-1 MVFC) host the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) on Saturday, November 20 in a huge conference showdown at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

South Dakota vs North Dakota State Preview

The Coyotes are coming off a 23-20 Hail Mary win over South Dakota State last weekend. South Dakota QB Carson Camp completed 19 of 27 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and running back Nate Thomas ran for 90 yards in a touchdown on 16 carries in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Down 20-17 with eight seconds to go, Camp heaved a 57-yard game-winner to Jeremiah Webb to seal the victory. The Coyotes have won two in a row, and five of their last six, and the dramatic overtime win may have given them an extra boost heading into this one.

“I don’t know if I’ll make much of how they won, but I will bring up that I know they’re a confident group right now and they believe they can beat anybody,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said about SDU. “If you get a team to believe, they’ll think they can win every game and this team right now thinks they can.”

NDSU is fresh from a 49-17 trouncing of Youngstown State last weekend. Bison QB Cam Miller went 10-14 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while North Dakota State racked up 454 yards rushing in the victory. NDSU you suffered its only loss of the season on November 6 against the same SD State team the Coyotes just beat, so anything is possible in this one, and stakes are high, with the Coyotes having a chance to get a piece of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title with a win here.

“You want to play meaningful games this time of the year, and that’s where we’re at,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said, per The Sioux City Journal. “It has meaning in terms of conference finish and playoff berths and that’s where you want your program to be every year heading into Week 10 or 11.”

“The win in 2019, even though it was a long time ago it seems like, any time you are able to build confidence in any way for your football team, I think it’s valuable,” Nielson added. “We’ve played a lot of good teams this year. Our team knows how to beat a really good football team, and we’ll have to do all those little things to win.”