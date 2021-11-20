How to Watch Texas A&M vs Prairie View Football 2021

The No. 16-ranked Texas A&M Aggies look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Ole Miss when they take on the first-place team in the FCS’ SWAC Western Division, the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M Preview

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies (7-3 overall, 4-3 SEC) look to get back on the winning track when they take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-2 overall, 6-1 SWAC) on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies had their four-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when they fell to Ole Miss on the road, 29-19, in a battle of top-20 teams.

Ole Miss held a 15-0 lead at halftime but the Aggies fought back, cutting the deficit to 15-13 in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M’s comeback was ultimately stymied by two Zach Calzada interceptions, including one that was returned for a 52-yard touchdown. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t thrown a TD in the last two games, both of which were against top-15 opponents.

“We tried, we competed,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We didn’t give up in the game. We got back in the game, had chances to win the game. That’s the thing that’s disappointing. Once we got back to that point, we had chances to win the game and do the things we needed to do and didn’t do it.”

The Aggies possess a lethal one-two ground game combo, in junior Isaiah Spiller and sophomore Devon Achane, who rank third and sixth, respectively, in rushing in the SEC. The running backs have combined for 12 rushing touchdowns this season and lead the charge for an attack that is averaging 186.3 rushing yards per game. Spiller, who was named one of 16 semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, needs 104 rushing yards to become the seventh player in program history to reach 3,000 career yards on the ground.

Although Texas A&M’s hopes of winning the SEC West all but went by the wayside with last week’s loss, the Aggies will be playing out the season looking to get to a New Year’s Six Bowl. Coach Fisher knows to not overlook Prairie View A&M this week prior to his team’s regular-season finale with LSU.

“My point is whether you’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Prairie View, Samford, whoever it is, you practice the same, you play the same, you do the same,” Fisher said. “And people say, ‘Well, that’s not true.’ It is true. The great teams and the great players do not matter who they play. It’s how they play and how they prepare.”

Prairie View A&M dropped out of the Stats Perform FCS Top-25 poll following their loss to Alcorn State last Saturday, which snapped a six-game win streak and gave them their first conference loss this season. The Panthers remain in first place in the SWAC’s western division and are a win away next week against Mississippi Valley State from advancing to the conference championship game.

The Panthers’ graduate transfer quarterback Jawon Pass ranks third in the SWAC in passing with a career-high 2,326 yards this season. Pass has thrown for 16 TDs and seven INTs in the Panthers’ ten games.

Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley will have his team ready to go for Saturday’s opportunity to play a FBS Top-20 school.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a coach that just wants to make it through the game, we want to win,” Dooley said. “We’ve come a long way, and I think it’s great for the community to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field.”