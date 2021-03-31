How to Watch Tigers Games Online Without Cable

Following their third last-place AL Central finish in four years, the Detroit Tigers are hoping new manager AJ Hinch will help revitalize the franchise in 2021.

In 2021, Tigers games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Detroit (rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Detroit), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Tigers game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Detroit, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Tigers game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Detroit and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Tigers game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Tigers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Tigers games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Tigers games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Tigers games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Tigers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Tigers 2021 Season Preview

The Tigers went 23-35 last season, and they kick off their 2021 campaign with a three-game home stretch against Cleveland.

Matthew Boyd leads Detroit’s starting rotation, and Spencer Turnbull, Julio Teheran, Casey Mize, Jose Urena and Michael Fulmer will help fill it out this year. Turnbull won’t be in the rotation for the first several series, however, as he’s currently on the non-baseball injured list.

Right hander Bryan Garcia will be the closer, while Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer, Joe Jimenez, Jose Cisnero, Daniel Norris, Tyler Alexander and Derek Holland round out the rest of the bullpen.

Teheran was a question mark to make the team heading into the season, but he has performed well enough during spring training for the team to give him a shot, and he’ll likely be filling Turnbull’s role until he returns.

“He’s done everything to put himself in a good position to be a part of us moving forward,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said about Teheran. “He pitches with energy. He’s got a quick arm, velocity has ticked up a little bit from last season. There are lot of things trending in the right direction for him.”

For his part, Teheran is ready to take full advantage of his opportunity. “I like this team. I like the opportunity they gave me from the beginning,” Teheran said last week, via the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, I was betting on myself because I knew I was going to have a spring training like this. I want to stay with the Tigers because I know this is a really good team. There is a lot of talent, and it’s looking good this spring training. Hopefully, we can take it into the season.”

One pleasant surprise this spring has been the emergence of outfielder Akil Baddoo, who leads the team in homers so far with four in 20 preseason games. Baddoo will likely split time with JaCoby Jones at centerfield, but it’s also possible he could spend some time in left Field this season, as well. He’s hitting .324 in spring training, and although he’s striking out a little much, he also leads the team in walks (10), and his slugging percentage is over .700.

Here’s a look at the projected lineup for Detroit this season:

Robbie Grossman or Akik Baddoo, LF

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Willi Castro, SS

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Renato Nunez, 1B

Nomar Mazara, RF

Wilson Ramos, C

Akil Baddoo or JaCoby Jones, CF

