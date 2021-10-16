How to Watch Troy vs Texas State Football 2021

The Troy Trojans (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) and the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to ride the positive momentum gained in wins last week when they match up on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Troy vs Texas State Preview

The Troy Trojans and Texas State Bobcats, both fresh off of dramatic victories last week, hook up in an important early-season Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday.

The Trojans ended a two-game losing streak last Saturday with a 27-24 win over Georgia Southern. They were able to hold a Georgia Southern team who came into the game ranked fourth in the nation in rushing to only 82 yards on the ground.

Troy’s defense has been their strong suit through the first six games, ranking first in the country in both sacks per game (4.5) and tackles for loss per game (9.83) and are No. 7 in yards allowed per game (273.0).

Sophomore Gunnar Watson stepped in at quarterback for Troy last week against Georgia Southern with Taylor Powell out with a knee injury. Watson completed 24-of-36 passes for 270 yards and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I love the way he responded,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said of Watson’s performance. “It makes me proud to know we’ve still got a lot of kids on our team that are wired that way.

“I thought he played really good. You could tell early on he was pretty dialed in. Hit some big throws down the field. Held the ball a little bit in the second half, maybe, right toward the end of the second quarter. But I thought overall he took really good care of the football, which is something we really harped on.”

Georgia Southern came storming back against the Trojans in the second half last week, rallying from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter. Troy’s kicker Brooks Buce booted what turned out to be the game-winning kick with 1:46 left. The game was then sealed with Troy’s third interception of the day.

Texas State’s game last weekend also came down to the wire, when they outlasted South Alabama in quadruple overtime, 33-31.

Bobcats redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady McBride had a rollercoaster first half, where he threw a 57-yard TD pass on the third play from scrimmage and then was picked off three times in the remainder of the half.

“I was proud of our kids fighting,” said Texas State head coach Jake Spavital. “It was a little sloppy in the first half with some unfortunate bounces. But that is why we have installed a three-second reset for a reason. When something unfortunate happens out on the field, the players have three seconds to react to it before they have to forget about it and go on to the next play.”

Texas State rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to send the game to OT, where the Bobcats won it with a successful two-point conversion and a stop of South Alabama’s two-point attempt in the fourth extra period.

Troy owns a 10-1 all-time series lead over Texas State, with the Bobcats’ lone win coming back on Oct. 4, 1997.