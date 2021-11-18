UAB vs South Carolina Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch

South Carolina (2-1) hosts a UAB team (3-0) looking to add to its strong start on Thurday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch UAB vs South Carolina:

UAB vs South Carolina Preview

The University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers look to make it 4-0 for the young season when visiting South Carolina (2-1) on Thursday.

UAB beat UNC-Asheville, Morehead State, and Rhodes College to get to 3-0. Now, the Blazers will need to beat a Power Five Conference team to keep the streak going.

It’s also a critical game for the Blazers for the big picture of the season since the team only has two games against Power Five teams. How the Blazers do against South Carolina on Thursday could impact whether or not there’s a Big Dance ticket in March — unless the Blazers won the Conference USA tournament of course.

South Carolina opened the season with a win over Big South Conference school South Carolina Updates, 78-60, on Nov. 9. The Gamecocks also beat Western Kentucky 75-64 on Nov. 14.

The lone loss came against Princeton on Nov. 12 when the Tigers stunned the Gamecocks 66-62 at the inaugural Asheville Championship. South Carolina trailed 65-59 in the final minute and couldn’t rally.

Junior guard Jermaine Cousinard leads the Gamecocks in scoring and assists with 15.7 points and three assists per game. He also averages five rebounds and a steal per contest.

Gamecocks rebounds leaders Wildens Leveque averages 9.7 boards per game. The junior forward also scores 11.3 points per game and shoots 77.8% from the field. He can also strip the ball, averaging 1,7 steals per game.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson disrupts opposing teams’ flow with an average of 3.3 steals per game. Stevenson also averages 10 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, two assists per game.

UAB offers a good guard matchup against the Gamecocks with Jordan Walker, Quan Jackson, Michael Ertel, and Tavin Lovan.

Walker, a Tulane transfer, leads the Blazers in scoring with 21 points per game. The junior also averages five assists, a rebound, and a steal per game.

Jackson posts 16 points and 3.3 steals per game for the Blazers. He also averages two assists and 2.7 rebounds per night.

Ertel hits 44.4% from three-point range, and he averages 12.3 points per game. He also averages 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per contest.

Lovan scores 11.5 points per game in addition to 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal per contest. He’s also shooting 60% from the field.

It also won’t hurt the Blazers that head coach Andy Kennedy previously coached against South Carolina when he was the Ole Miss head coach from 2006 to 2018.