How to Watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Online

The top two teams in the nation will meet in the National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship game on Saturday, when No. 1 Northeastern takes on No. 2 Wisconsin in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Northeastern vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first two months for $10 each, making it the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Northeastern vs. Wisconsin women’s hockey live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Northeastern vs. Wisconsin Women’s Hockey National Championship Preview

The NCAA Women’s Frozen Four concludes on Saturday when the top-seeded Northeastern Huskies (22-1-1) face-off against the second-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (16-3-1) in the national championship game.

Northeastern will be competing for their first national championship in any sport, while Wisconsin will be looking to win their sixth women’s ice hockey national title, which would tie the all-time mark.

The marquee matchup will feature two of the best players in the country – Northeastern’s senior goaltender Aerin Frankel and Wisconsin’s senior forward Daryl Watts. Frankel and Watts are two of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is given to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey.

Northeastern has been the hottest team in the nation spanning the last two seasons, with an NCAA-best 54 wins (54-5-3). The Huskies are riding a 22-game unbeaten streak, which included their 3-2 overtime victory over No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four semifinals. Minnesota Duluth carried a 2-0 lead into the third period, but the Huskies responded with their backs to the wall, tying the game at two and forcing a sudden-death extra period. With 26 seconds remaining in OT, Northeastern’s senior defender Skylar Fontaine netted the game-winning goal to advance the Huskies to the national title game.

Fontaine has tallied the most points at the NCAA Championship this year, with five (3 goals, 2 assists). Her semifinal game-winner led her to eclipse the program record for most points for a defenseman with 122.

Frankel picked up her 20th win in net for the Huskies, which leads the nation. She also ranks first in the NCAA in goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts and goalie winning percentage.

While Northeastern will be playing in uncharted water, Wisconsin is accustomed to the stage they will take on Saturday night. The Badgers are playing in a record-tying seventh consecutive Frozen Four and appearing in their ninth national title game.

Wisconsin advanced to the championship game with a 4-2 win over Ohio State in the semifinals. The Badgers jumped on the Buckeyes with a goal just over a minute into the game and built a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period.

Watts netted a goal in the semifinal – her 17th, which ties her for first in the NCAA. She ranks second in the nation in points (34) and fifth with 17 assists.

The Huskies and Badgers met last in the Battle at the Burgh championship game on Jan. 5, 2020, where Wisconsin won 4-3 in OT.