How to Watch Wizards Without Cable

The Washington Wizards are looking to improve upon their 34-38 mark last season after an eventful offseason that included hiring new head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

In 2021-22, most Wizards games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Washington, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Washington), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Wizards game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Wizards Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while NBC Sports Washington (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Wizards game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Washington (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Washington and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can all be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wizards games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Washington (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wizards games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the Wizards Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Wizards games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Wizards games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Wizards Season Preview 2021-22

The Wizards finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, and they shook up their roster in a big way this summer, taking part in a blockbuster five-team trade that sent superstar Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma, among others, to town.

They also have a new head coach in Unseld, who is preaching patience with his new team, particularly with budding youngster Rui Hachimura, Washington’s ninth pick in 2019. Hachimura has missed significant time due to personal reasons this offseason, and Unseld says there’s no timetable for his return.

“The most important thing is we have to be slow and steady. Be consistent,” Unseld said, per The Washington Post. “We try that approach with all our guys, not throwing too much at them so they don’t become overwhelmed. Let’s get clarity with what we’re looking to get, how we want to play, what we want to achieve. And then once we feel that the base is there, we can gradually build and add to his plate. But I think it’s going to be too much for anybody to miss this much time and just throw them out there and think they’re going to have success.”

With Westbrook gone, the team is Bradley Beal’s now. Beal suffered a knee bruise during the preseason finale, but he should be good to go in the season opener against the Toronto Raptors. Beal averaged a career-high 31.3 points a game last season, and he added 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. With new additions Kuzma and Dinwiddie, it will be interesting to see how well the team flows in the early going.

Here’s a look at the notable moves made by the Wizards this offseason, along with the projected starting lineup, which includes Hachimura, who will likely be there sooner rather than later:

Notable Additions: Aaron Holiday (trade), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade), Kyle Kuzma (trade), Montrezl Harrell (trade), Spencer Dinwiddie (sign-and-trade), Corey Kispert (No. 15 pick in NBA draft), Isaiah Todd (No. 31 pick in draft)

Notable Exits: Russell Westbrook (trade), Alex Len (free agency), Ish Smith (free agency), Chandler Hutchison (trade), Isaac Bonga (free agency), Robin Lopez (free agency)

Projected Starting Lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Rui Hachimura (PF), Thomas Bryant (C)