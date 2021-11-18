Where to Watch Washington State vs Idaho Basketball 2021

Idaho (1-2) welcomes unbeaten Washington State (3-0) into its brand new ICCU Arena on Thursday for a meeting between longtime rivals.

Washington State vs Idaho Preview

Idaho is just 1-2 this season but their losses have been narrow ones to Fresno State and Long Beach State. The pair of losses have come by a combined 13 points.

Guard Trevante Anderson has led the way for the Vandals with 17.3 points per game and 5.3 assists. Big man Phillip Pepple Jr. is averaging 6.3 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game.

Idaho shot just 36.7% from the field in their most recent loss to the Bulldogs, shooting just 18-of-49 from the field. The Vandals did shoot 42.9 from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Now Idaho gets the chance to move to .500 at home against Washington State — a team that has been a surprisingly consistent rival over the years. The two programs are facing off for the 277th time over 115 years.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I don’t know many other teams in our conference, our size, who get an opportunity to host a program as well-respected at Washington State. To have them play in our arena we do not take lightly.”

The Vandals are hoping to have a raucous crowd behind them as they take on the Cougars, who have won four of the last five.

“I hope it’s as much fun as it feels like it could be,” Claus said . “I hope there are going to be some moments where it gets really loud.”

Tyrell Roberts has been the standout for Washington State, averaging 14.7 points per game. Big man Efe Abogidi has been a monster for the Cougars on defense, averaging four blocks per game to go with 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Washington State skipper Kyle Smith knows what kind of test Idaho provides.

“We were fortunate to beat them last year,” Smith said. “They are improved, and they play fast. … They’re going to come out punching. We’ve got to be able to punch back.”

Washington State is a massive 20-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 138.5 points.