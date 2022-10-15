Wesley Brownlee, Stockton Serial Killer Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wesley Brownlee is the suspect accused in the serial killings of six men in northern California.

The victims were shot; a woman was also wounded. Police arrested Brownlee on October 15, 2022; they believe he was hunting for another victim when they caught him. Some of the victims were homeless, according to KCRA-TV, which reported that five of them were Hispanic men.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the killer targeted victims who were sleeping alone in cars or tents.

“I have a major announcement in our homicide series investigation,” Stockton police wrote on Facebook on October 15, 2022.

“An arrest has been made!!!! Before I go into details of the arrest, I want to thank the men and women of the Stockton Police Department and our law enforcement partners who have been working on this investigation.”

Police announced that the suspect was Wesley Brownlee, 43. He was arrested on accusations of homicide, and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say That, When They Caught Brownlee, He Was ‘on a Mission to Kill’ & Was ‘Out Hunting’

Police referred to the crimes as a “homicide series.” They wrote that the suspect was a “cold-blooded killer” who “terrorized” the community.

“Just because an arrest was made, does not mean the investigation stops,” police noted. “We now have to have a successful prosecution for our victims and their families. For the last two days, I have met with our victims’ families. I can’t go into our conversations, but our talks were very emotional, and they want justice.”

Police wrote that the arrest “happened in two parts. One was community tips and the second was good old fashion police work.”

Based on tips coming into the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, “we were able to zero in on a possible suspect,” they wrote. “Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting. He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 a.m. this morning.”

2. Police Say Brownlee Was Wearing Dark Clothing & a Mask When He Was Arrested

Breaking:Arrest has been made in the serial killings in Stockton. @StocktonPolice making announcement right now. @kcranews pic.twitter.com/1nry333XsF — Michelle Bandur KCRA (@MBandurKCRA) October 15, 2022

As officers made contact with Brownlee, “he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody. We are sure we stopped another killing,” wrote Stockton police.

“I want all of you to know how seriously I take these types of investigations. This morning, when SWAT team members hit Wesley’s apartment so Homicide Detectives could serve a search warrant, I was there with them. ”

Police said the media coverage was instrumental in the case.

“Now I would also like to thank each of you from the media,” police wrote. “Thank you for the news coverage, thank you for the social media stories, and thank you for keeping our victims’ memories alive during your coverage. You and our community also played a part in this arrest. We still need more tips to come in though. If anyone has information about Wesley and this investigation, please get those to our investigators.”

Police noted: “The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our tip line at (209) 937-8167. You can also email your information to policetips@stocktonca.gov. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by: TYPE – Submit a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org. TALK – Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. DOWNLOAD the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.”

Brownless had addresses in Stocktown throughout the years.

3. The Victims Were Shot Between April 2021 & September 2022

California police are appealing to the public for help in finding the person or people responsible for a series of connected killings in the city of Stocktonhttps://t.co/e2F8ETKig9 pic.twitter.com/fKc7Zzzf49 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 3, 2022

According to the Associated Press the victims were:

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, who died in Oakland on April 10, 2021. He was a car mechanic for hire, according to the Chronicle, and was homeless.

Natasha LaTour, 46, who was was shot in Stockton on April 16. She lived. KCRA-TV reported that she had “biked to an encampment” when she was shot.

Five men killed in Stockton in 2022:

Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8. He was also homeless. According to The Chronicle, his mother described him as ““a sweet boy who grew into a man with a big heart.”

Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died August 11. He was a musician and graphic artist, according to The Chronicle, which reported that he was camping when shot.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died August 30. He was shot and killed in a car, according to The Chronicle.

Juan Cruz, 52, who died September 21;

And Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died September 2.

In October, police linked two of the above cases to the series, writing, “While detectives continue to follow up on this series, detectives can confirm the following two additional cases are linked: April 16, 2021 shooting of a 46-year-old black woman at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton. The woman survived her injuries. Time of occurrence was 3:20 am. April 10, 2021 shooting death of a 40-year-old Hispanic man in Oakland, California. Time of occurrence was 4:18 a.m.”

In September, police wrote:

“Based on our investigation and the reports we are receiving, we believe the following homicide cases are related:

* July 8, 2022, shooting death of a 35-year-old white man that occurred in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. The time of occurrence was 12:31 am. * August 11, 2022, shooting death of a 43-year-old Hispanic man that occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane. The time of occurrence was 9:49pm. * August 30, 2022, shooting death of a 21-year-old Hispanic man in the 800 block E. Hammer Lane. The time of occurrence was 6:41 am. * September 21, 2022, shooting death of a 52-year-old Hispanic man in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. The time of occurrence was 4:27 am. * September 27, 2022, shooting death of a 54-year-old Hispanic man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. The time of occurrence was 1:53 am.

4. Police Previously Released a Video in the Case

In early October, Stockton police released a video of the suspect, then called a “person of interest.

“Detectives also conducted further follow up with our surviving victim from the April 16, 2021, shooting that occurred at Park Street and Union Street,” police wrote.

“She described the suspect as an unknown race male, 5’10” to 6’00”, thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and dark colored pants. The person was also wearing an all-black COVID style mask.”

5. Police Previously Announced a $125,000 Reward in the Serial Murders

Wesley Brownlee was arrested and is suspected to be the #Stockton killer. Thank you @StocktonPolice pic.twitter.com/9ScczTDcXb — Checkit TV (@CheckitTV_) October 15, 2022

Police previously announced a $125,000 reward. They released a map of the crimes, and a surveillance video image of the “person of interest” from behind.

Police said in a news conference that Brownlee has a criminal history.

According to KCRA, police had investigated whether the Stockton killings were tied to two in Chicago due to similarities in the suspect’s gait in surveillance photos, leading him to be called the Duck Walk Killer. But they later decided the Chicago killings were not connected.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?