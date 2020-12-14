West Virginia Teen Charged in Quadruple Murder at His Family’s Home

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with four counts of murder after four of his family members were found dead on Sunday morning in the family home near Elkview in Kanawha County, West Virginia, police said. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male and female as well as two boys, aged 12 and 3, were found dead at the home on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.

At the time, they added that a fifth person, a juvenile, was missing from the home. The sheriff’s office later updated their statement to indicate that the missing teenager, also a resident of the home, was located and eventually charged with all four murders. The sheriff’s office was unable to provide his identity due to laws regarding juvenile offenders, the statement indicated.

The identities of the deceased family members will be released shortly. The causes of death have not yet been released, but Sheriff Mike Rutherford told local media outlets they appeared to have died by gunshot although the official cause of death has not been shared. “We determined immediately on the deputies’ arrival they were all deceased,” he said.

The Family’s Bodies Were Found by Someone Who Was Concerned About Not Hearing Back From Them

The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday from someone who’d gone to the family’s home to check on them since they hadn’t heard from them in days, authorities said. During a press conference reported by KTXS, the sheriff’s office indicated that the caller was a family member of the victims. The sheriff’s office’s press release stated:

When the caller arrived he found the door unlocked and entered. He discovered three of the residents dead from an apparent act of violence. He went to a nearby house and called 911. A fourth victim was found in the house by responding Deputies. … The deceased are a family, including an adult man, an adult female, a 12 year old boy, and a 3 year old boy.

The investigation into the quadruple homicide is ongoing, authorities said. However, they indicated that it was not a “random crime.” Police have not said when they believe the victims were killed as the 911 caller said they hadn’t heard from the family for days, the press release stated.

A Neighbor Said She Hadn’t Heard Anything From the Home

One of the victims’ neighbors, Samra Mullins, told Metro News she hadn’t heard noises from the home. “It’s a little nerve-wracking. You don’t expect this to be so close to home,” she said. “It’s just more stress. You know, we’re dealing with the COVID. It’s just more bad news.” She told the outlet the community has been put on edge since hearing about the murders.

Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview is just northeast of Charleston. The victim’s identities will be revealed on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

