Wi Spa Los Angeles Transgender Rant Caught on Video

A Wi Spa Los Angeles transgender rant by a female customer was caught on video and has gone viral after it was posted to Reddit.

The video was first posted to Reddit’s r/actualpublicfreakout page on June 28, 2021. “Woman is upset over a transgender woman being allowed in the women’s bathroom at a spa,” the video was headlined on the social platform.

The video captures an extended rant by a woman who was upset by a transgender person being in what she described as a women’s area. You can watch the video below, but be aware that some people may find it disturbing to listen to. What is Wi Spa? “Come for a soak, ancient Korean style. Stay for a treatment from our extensive selection of modern, global spa services. Return often. Wi Spa offers ultimate relaxation and restoration 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” its website promises. “Enter our expansive facility in the heart of Los Angeles, and be transported worlds away by our hot and cold baths and specialty progressive sauna rooms. Add a massage, body scrub, or facial”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woman Harangued a Spa Employee for Minutes

At first, the unidentified woman is seen interacting with a spa employee at the counter.

“Wi spa, so it’s okay, I just want to be clear with you, it’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis to young little girls, your spa, Wi spa condones that,” the woman said.

She continued, “He can stay there? What’s his sexual orientation? I see a dick. That let’s me know he’s a man. He is not a female. He is not a female. He is not a female, sweetie. Girls down there, other women who are highly offended by what they just saw and you did absolutely nothing, you sided with him. Wi spa is in agreement,” she said.

The employee brought up the law. “What law?” the woman continued, telling another woman, “Get your money back… he ain’t no woman.”

According to KVK Lawyers.com, “California has long been at the forefront of fighting discrimination against the LGBT community. he Unruh Civil Rights Act of 1959, was interpreted in 1984 in Rolon v. Kulwitzky to prohibit discrimination by businesses against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation. In 2000, AB 1001 reformed the California Fair Employment and Housing Act of 1959 and broadened employment, housing, and credit protections for the LGBT community. The law was expanded to protect transgender people from unfair discrimination in 2003.”

A Male Customer Told the Woman She Was Being a ‘Di**’

A man came up to the woman at one point and mentioned that the person in question was transgender.

“You’re being a di**,” he told the woman.

“I am a woman who knows how to speak up for my rights,” she retorted. “I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself. He is not transgender; he has a penis just like you do. It’s not okay.”

She continued on, “That’s traumatizing to see that. I’m a woman…I’m told this is place for women He has a penis and testicles. It’s a man. You got one, you’re a man.”

Another woman interjected, “If we went into the men’s section with our anatomy…”

The first woman added, “For me and a lot of other women, they do not feel comfortable and it’s not okay. This is not right, I’ll tell you that much. it must be hard not being a real man, huh, try it.”

The video was also shared to Instagram, where it was captioned, “Naked man allowed in women’s Day Spa in Los Angeles. Boycott Wi Spa!!! Everyone call Wi Spa and complain!”

