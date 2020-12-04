Dead Bodies Mysteriously Found at Fort Bragg Include Special Forces Soldier

Two bodies were found in a Fort Bragg training area in North Carolina in a mysterious case in which the military has yet to release a cause of death.

The identity of one of the deceased men was released, however, as Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II.

Lavigne was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, according to the press release issued by the U.S. Army. He “is one of the two deceased individuals found Wednesday afternoon in a Fort Bragg training area,” says the release.

“The second individual was a veteran who previously served at Fort Bragg,” the release says, but it doesn’t name the second man.

The military has provided almost no details about the discovery of the bodies, other than to say they were found in a training area. The Army’s release does say, “The investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.” The Army Times reported that the bodies were found Wednesday, December 2, and the military says the deaths weren’t related to any official training exercise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lavigne Served Multiple Deployments & Was in the Special Forces

“The loss of a Soldier is always tragic,” said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, commander of HHC, U.S. Army Special Operations Command “Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Lavigne, 37 enlisted in the Army in 2001. “In 2007, he graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was subsequently assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) with a follow on assignment to U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Lavigne deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism while assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command,” says the release.

“Lavigne deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism while assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.”

Lavigne Received Many Awards & Decorations for His Military Service

The Army’s release outlined the many awards that Lavigne has received.

“He graduated from the Basic, Advanced, and Senior Leader courses; U.S. Army Basic Airborne Course; U.S. Army Jumpmaster Course; Military Free Fall Parachutist Course; Military Free Fall Parachutist Jump Master Course; Special Forces Intelligence Course; Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School; Tagalog Special Operations Language Course; and the Special Forces Qualification Course,” says the release.

It adds:

Lavigne’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with V device; Bronze Star Medal (second award); Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal (second award); Army Achievement Medal (third award); Joint Service Achievement Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal (fifth award); National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (two campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal; Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (third award); Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Army Special Forces Tab; Combat Infantry Badge; Combat Action Badge; Basic Parachutist Badge and the Master Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge.

