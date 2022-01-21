Winter X-Games 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Olympic snow boarders and freestyle skiers get one final tune-up with the X-Games in Aspen, Colorado, this weekend.

Some of the smaller events will stream on the official X-Games YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter accounts, while others (full schedule) will be televised on ESPN (Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET) and ABC (Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the televised events online:

Winter X-Games 2022 Preview

Snowboarding and freestyle skiing Olympians take flight in Aspen for the Winter X-Games, which will feature an in-person crowd for the first time since COVID-19 began.

Jamie Anderson has a couple of snowboarding titles to defend at the X-Games before heading to Beijing to seek another gold medal. She won the big air and slopestyle events last year in Aspen.

Anderson comes into the competition fresh off a big performance at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on Jan. 15 at Mammoth Mountain in California. She won the slopestyle at the event.

“It feels good,” Anderson told U.S. Ski & Snowboard via Justin Scacco of the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “Competing is really hard, it’s such a mind game. I haven’t competed much this year, so it feels good to have fallen on my first run, clear that, and pull it together for my last run. And I’ve never done a Cab 1080 in a slopestyle, so I’m really stoked on that.”

Fellow American snowboarders Redmond Gerard and Dusty Henricksen will also compete.

Gerard won gold in slopestyle for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. He won a bronze medal in the event at the X-Games in 2020.

In the freestyle ski superpipe, Americans Devin Logan and Hanna Faulhaber will compete. Logan won silver in the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in 2014.

Logan, a Vermont native, fell shy of the podium in Pyeongchang. She hopes for a strong final Olympics showing in Beijing next month.

For Faulhaber, a Colorado native, it will be her first Winter Games. She considered the X-Games a no-brainer as a tune-up for the Olympics despite the strict COVID protocols in China.

“That never even reached my mind, just because it’s always been a big dream of mine. Would never miss it,” Faulhaber said according to Austin Colbert of the Post Independent. “Olympics and X Games are pretty close together to which one means more. Almost X Games means more to me, just because of the hometown crowd. I grew up watching it my whole life and now being able to be part of it is — I’ve said this a lot — but it’s crazy.”

Two-time gold medalist David Wise will also compete at Aspen in freestyle skiing. Americans Aaron Blunck and Alex Ferreira will also compete.

Though Wise has a gold-medal three-peat in sight at Beijing, he said he doesn’t feel the pressure according to Will Graves of the Associated Press.

“I really, truly feel like I’m going to be the hardest guy (to beat) because … I have nothing to prove,” Wise told Graves on Jan. 7. “I just get to go out there and enjoy the ride. I’m not going to be stressed.”

For this weekend, he will “enjoy the ride” in Aspen.