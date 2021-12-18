Wisconsin vs Nebraska Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It all comes down to this: The 10th seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-7) will take on the 4th seed Wisconsin Badgers (30-3) for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship on Saturday, December 18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs Nebraska online:

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Volleyball 2021 Preview

The Badgers took down the previously unbeaten No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals in five sets, winning the semifinal match 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9. Anna Smrek led the way for the Badgers with 20 kills, while Dana Rettke (14 kills), outside hitter Grace Loberg (13 kills) and Devyn Robinson (nine kills) all contributed in a big way to Wisconsin’s attack at the net.

“I just thought that was an epic volleyball match,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said after the win, per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The level of play by both teams and the heart by both teams, it was special.”

“Everyone worked together from the pass, the set, and just knowing that there was a lot of covers behind us and going up,” Smrek said. “Kelly said, ‘Let’s remember three words: Let it rip.’ Everybody had that mentality and we fought.”

They’ll be going up against a scrappy Nebraska squad who just dispensed of No. 3 seed Pittsburgh in its semifinal matchup, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. The Huskers dropped the first set but came roaring back on the strength of their leaders.

Junior Madi Kubik had 13 kills and seven digs, senior Kayla Caffey had 10 kills and senior setter Nicklin Hames added 13 digs in a solid overall team effort.

“I was thinking we were in trouble because Pittsburgh, they almost played a perfect game that first game,” Nebraska coach John Cook said after the win.

The Huskers also dispensed with the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed in Texas, so they’re happy to continue playing the underdog role, thank you very much.

“We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now, that we would be playing for a national championship,” Hames revealed. “But I feel like we’ve really hit our stride at the right time and we just have this belief and we’re out there playing. As we say, with one heart, which I think is really special.”

“There is just a lot of people following this team, and it’s a great Christmas present for Nebraska,” Cook added. “Nebraska volleyball is a state treasure, and I just think this is a really big deal.”