Wolverine Watchmen Militia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wolverine Watchmen is a militia group of Michigan men accused of plotting with other men to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer to put her on “trial” in Wisconsin. Authorities say they also called on group members to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to target them, “made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse,” and engaged in planning and training to attack the Michigan state Capitol building.

The complaint alleges that, in a recorded phone call, Michigan resident Adam Fox said he needed “200 men” to storm the Capitol and take hostages, including the governor. He wanted to try the governor for “treason” before the November 2020 elections, the complaint says.

In a press release, state of Michigan and federal authorities announced they had executed a series of search and arrest warrants “related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.” Some of the men are facing federal charges, and others are facing state charges. They are not all members of the Wolverine Watchmen. The men accused of federal charges wanted to set up their own “self-sufficient” government and banded together with the militia, according to authorities, who say some of the plotting took place at a Second Amendment rally.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Attorney General Nessel said in the release. “These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

“I knew this job would be hard,” Whitmer responded, according to The New York Times. “But I’ll be honest, I never could have imagined anything like this.” She also criticized President Donald Trump, saying, according to The Detroit News, “Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, a call to action.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say the Group Conducted Surveillance of Whitmer’s Vacation House & Planned to Take Her To Wisconsin for ‘Trial’

The affidavit gives more details on the alleged plot against Whitmer, the Democratic Michigan governor.

“Ultimately, participants of these trainings and meetings, led by Michigan resident Adam Fox, went on to engage in a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan by the November 2020 national election,” the affidavit alleges.

“In preparing for this plot, Shawn Fix, William Null, Michael Null and Eric Molitor all aided in physical surveillance of the Governor’s private vacation home. Several other members of this conspiracy are being charged federally for their part in the plot to kidnap the Governor.”

The complaint alleges that the FBI became aware in 2020 through social media that a group of individuals was allegedly discussing the “violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components,” naming Barry Croft and Fox. The FBI accuses them of agreeing to “unite others in their case and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.”

In July, some of the men attended a FTX in Cambria, Wisconsin, participating in firearms training and other combat drills. They attempted to construct an improvised explosive device.

Fox is accused of writing on Facebook, “We about to be busy ladies and gentlemen… This is where the Patriot shows up. Sacrifices his time, money, blood, sweat and tears… it starts now so get f*cking prepared!!”

The complaint says Fox discussed destroying Whitmer’s boat and Daniel Harris is accused of saying, “Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door, and when she answers it just cap her… at this point. F*ck it.”

Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, and an individual from Wisconsin are accused of traveling to the vicinity of the vacation home, recording surveillance footage.

2. Multiple Accused Militia Members Tied to Wolverine Watchmen Were Charged

Authorities announced that they had filed 19 state felony charges against seven individuals “known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Six individuals were also charged by U.S. Attorney Birge with separate, federal felony charges as a result of the execution of the warrants.”

“Michigan law enforcement officers are united in our commitment to rooting out terrorism in any form and we will take swift action against anyone seeking to cause violence or harm in our state,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, in the release. “Michigan residents can assist us in this mission by speaking up if you see suspicious activity or become aware of someone making threats. No tip is too small; don’t wait until it’s too late. Tips can be submitted confidentially 24/7 online at our website.”

The following individuals were charged by Attorney General Nessel and face the following accusations:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith:

One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence; One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and one count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

In addition, a federal complaint charges Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Casreta with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The men all live in Michigan, except Croft, who is from Delaware.

3. The Group Performed ‘Tactical Training,’ Authorities Allege

An affidavit in the case says the Wolverine Watchmen are “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement, militia group who have performed tactical training at 8008 Dunn Rd., Munith, Michigan (Jackson County).”

“I’d like to personally thank the law enforcement officers who participated in yesterday’s arrests and those who have assisted with this investigation throughout the past several months,” Attorney General Nessel said. “Your heroic efforts have left the people of this state safer and the instruments of our government stronger. I know that I speak on behalf of Michiganders everywhere when I say we are forever grateful to you for your actions.”

The affidavit says that authorities became aware in early 2020 that “groups of individuals in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of government and law enforcement entities. These groups agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against government entities they believed to be violating the U.S. Constitution.”

Members of Wolverine Watchmen “periodically met for ‘field training exercises’ (FTXs) on private property in remote areas where they engaged in firearms training and tactical drills to prepare for the ‘boogaloo,’ a terms referencing a violent uprising against the government or impending politically-motivated civil war,” authorities say.

4. Authorities Say Wolverine Watchment Recruited Members Using Facebook & Had a ‘Commander’

According to the affidavit, the “Wolverine Watchmen” is a militia group “who recruited members using a social media platform, Facebook, since November 2019. Once recruited, members communicated via a secure, encrypted messaging platform.”

Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen. Joseph Morrison is considered Wolverine Watchmen’s “Commander” and is known by the online moniker “Boogaloo Bunyan.

The affidavit claims:

Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico have hosted multiple tactical training sessions with other members of the Wolverine Watchmen at their property. During these trainings, specific training was provided for members to learn and practice tactical maneuvers. The group has drawn upon their members’ individual skills for trainings including tactical skills, medical knowledge, communications knowledge, and weapons expertise.

Several members “talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” the complaint alleges. They decided to increase their members and reached out to a Michigan militia group that was brought to the FBI’s attention in March 2002 because “members of the militia group were attempting to obtain the addresses of local law enforcement officers.” The FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about this. That person then reported that the group periodically met for the field training exercises on private property in remote areas of Michigan.

One meeting was audio recorded by the informant. One meeting occurred at a Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan.

The complaint alleges: They met in the basement of Fox’s business in Grand Rapids, which was accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor. Fox collected their cell phones but didn’t know the informant was wearing a recording device. The attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement responders, and using Molotov cocktails. Fox live streamed a video to a private Facebook group, complaining about the judicial system, and the State of Michigan controlling the opening of gyms. He called Whitmer “this tyrant bitch” and said, “I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something.”

5. The Group Had a Meeting in Dublin, Ohio, the Complaint Alleges

On June 6, according to the complaint Fox, Croft and about 13 other people from several states gathered for a meeting in Dublin, Ohio. They talked about “creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the complaint says. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they were believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

The complaint alleges some of the men discussed attacking a Michigan state police facility and Garbin is accused of suggesting shooting up the governor’s vacation home. In another meeting, Fox is accused of saying their best opportunity to abduct Whitmer would be when she was arriving at or leaving either her personal vacation home or official summer residence. He described it as “Snatch and grab, man. Grab the f*ckin’ governor. Just grab the b*tch. Because at that point, we do that, dude – it’s over.” They planned to “remove her to a secure location in Wisconsin for ‘trial.’”