How to Watch Women’s College World Series Without Cable

The top eight teams in Women’s College Softball battle for supremacy when the 2021 Women’s College World Series kicks off Thursday, June 3 in Oklahoma City.

All of the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Women’s College World Series game online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 130-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package (ESPN, ESPN2) and the Sports add-on (ESPNU), both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Women’s College World Series live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Women’s College World Series 2021 Preview

Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and defending champion UCLA will be the eight teams competing in the Series this year, with JMU and Georgia the only unranked squads in the bunch. James Madison, in particular, is relishing this one-of-a-kind experience.

“We walk in the hotel, there’s Women’s College World Series banners everywhere. I think the girls are kind of in awe,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said Monday, via The Roanoke Times. “It’s kind of cool to see their faces right now when they get to experience this. Just trying to take in every moment.”

James Madison faces a difficult challenge, however: it drew No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the first round. “We’re just going to tell them, ‘Yes, this is a dream to get here, but good Lord, let’s do some damage,’” LaPorte added. “It’s not just about getting here. It’s about showing everybody we belong.”

The defending champion Bruins won in 2019 (the Series was cancelled last year due to COVID-19), and will be looking to repeat. UCLA has 13 championships, and it takes on No. 10 Florida State in its first game.

It will be the final series for Bruins senior pitcher Rachel Garcia, who pitched a 6-0 shutout against Virginia Tech coming into the tournament.

“It’s crazy to think that this is my last game here as a Bruin,” Garcia said, via The Los Angeles Daily News, “but I’m super, super blessed to be a part of this, just to wear the four letters, to be part of the Bruin bubble. I get to represent (UCLA) the rest of my life.”

One team to watch out for could be the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats, who enter the Series on the heels of a 4-1 victory over Arkansas last weekend. “I think right now we’re playing our best softball, which is what you want at this time of the year. We just need to be able to carry that into Oklahoma City because it’s the next big challenge,” Arizona head coach Mike Candrea said about his team.

There will be a ton of storylines and drama to follow early on, with several strong matchups. Here’s a list of games slated for the first round:

James Madison vs. No. 1 Oklahoma — 9 a.m. PT.

Georgia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State — 11 a.m. PT.

No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 3 Alabama — 4 p.m. PT.

No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 2 UCLA — 6:30 p.m. PT.

The winner of the Arizona-Alabama matchup will face the winner of Florida State-UCLA game.

