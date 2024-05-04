Xavier Tate Shot Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca 10 Times, Including in Face, Prosecutors Say

Xavier L. Tate is the 22-year-old suspect accused in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot to death after he was carjacked in uniform after arriving home from work.

Tate is “the offender responsible for his murder,” Chicago Police Chief Larry B. Snelling said in a May 3 news conference. He said detectives worked “around-the-clock to apprehend this dangerous individual to keep him from hurting anyone else.”

In court, prosecutors revealed that Huesca was shot 10 times, according to ABC7. The television station reported that Huesca never fired his own weapon. The officer was shot in the face, according to NBC Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Huesca was shot “in the head, chest, arms and thighs.”

Chicago Police wrote on May 2 that Xavier L. Tate was charged “in the murder of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca.”

Tate was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm,” police wrote in a statement on X, calling Huesca a “kind and compassionate young man and police officer.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Xavier L. Tate Was Taken Into Custody Using Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca’s Handcuffs After Detectives Identified Him Through Video Surveillance & a Water Bottle Purchase, Police Say

CPD Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said in the news conference that detectives canvassed for evidence and found video of Tate in the area of the shooting. They traced his movements to a business where he purchased a bottle of water using a relative’s bank card. The relative identified Tate to police, Ursitti said.

Huesca’s stolen car was located, she said, and the water bottle and the clothing Tate was seen on video wearing that day were found nearby. Tate’s DNA was located on evidence, and his fingerprints were found on a fence he jumped over, Ursitti said.

Officer Huesca’s service weapon was later discovered, Ursitti said. The uniformed officer was returning home after working his shift when he was shot and his SUV stolen, according to NBC Chicago.

According to Snelling, on Wednesday night, May 1, Tate was tracked to an apartment in Glendale Heights, Illinois. He was taken into custody using Huesca’s handcuffs, the chief said.

He said that ballistics evidence “definitively linked Tate to the murder.”

On April 26, Chicago police released a community alert announcing that they had issued an arrest warrant for Tate Jr., 22, describing him as the “suspect wanted for murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca.”

They wrote that Huesca was murdered in the 3100 block of West 6th Street on April 21, 2024, and they declared that the “suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.”

On April 23, Chicago police wrote, “On what would have been his 31st birthday, we are mourning the loss of Officer Huesca in the line of duty to the violence he worked to protect our city from. We will forever support his family and carry on his legacy of service and kindness.”

The Chief Says Xavier Tate ‘Evaded’ Arrest for More Than a Week

Tate “in a matter of seconds took the life of someone who was trying to make our city better and safer through kindness and compassion,” the chief said. He said that Tate “evaded” arrest for more than a week.

“We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wrote in a news release.

“I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community,” Johnson’s statement says.

“My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning’s shooting and bringing them to justice. As the investigation continues, we will provide immediate updates as they become available,” it adds.

NBC Chicago reported that Tate was due in court before the murder but did not show up.

