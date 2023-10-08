Yaffa Adar: Elderly Israeli Hostage Seen in Golf Cart Video

Yaffa Adar is a missing Israeli grandmother who is a hostage of Hamas militants, according to her granddaughter, who posted about the situation on Facebook.

Adar is the elderly woman seen on a golf cart and in a car with militants in a viral photo and video.

She is one of many Israeli hostages who have disappeared in the wake of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel. Some of the other abductions were also caught on video as Israel vowed to retaliate.

More than 100 Israelis have been taken captive by Hamas, including an elderly Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, and more than 600 Israelis have been killed, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on October 8, 2023, to ABC News.

“This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns, in their homes, and as we’ve seen, so graphically, literally dragging people across the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children,” he told ABC.

Yaffa Adar Is Seen in a Viral Photo Showing Her Being Kidnapped & Driven Away on a Golf Cart

NewsNation posted a video that contains a photo showing the elderly woman being kidnapped. Video of the elderly grandmother being driven on a golf cart was shared on Facebook.

She is seen in photos with a blanket on her lap.

The kidnap victim of barbaric #Palestinian terrorists below has a name & story. 85-year old Yaffa Adar. Evil also has a name: #Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. #BringBackOurFamily An Israeli woman posts a heartfelt plea on social media with a photograph of her… https://t.co/S64yB92ouO pic.twitter.com/DkKVNnwWDG — Anne Bayefsky (@AnneBayefsky) October 8, 2023

“This is an elderly woman that has been kidnapped,” the anchor says in the newscast. He said the militants are holding the hostages in “unthinkable conditions.” According to the NewsNation video, elderly women are being used as “human shields” as Israel launches a counter-offensive.

Another video shows the elderly woman being driven in the back of the car. That video was shared by a woman who wrote on X, “Among the spoils are old women.. 😅🤣”

Adva Adar Wrote That Yaffar Adar ‘Founded the Kibbutz With Both Her Hands’ & ‘Loved This Country That Abandoned Her’

The name of this old lady is Yaffa Adar. She is 85yrs old and the grandma of Adva who wrote the post below. Yesterday the Hamas militia kidnapped her from her own house. pic.twitter.com/Ph29rplgyX — Yaniv Erlich (@erlichya) October 8, 2023

Adva Adar wrote on Facebook that the elderly woman is her grandmother:

That’s my grandma right there! Kidnapped without bothering the Gaza strip.

Her name is Yaffa Adar, she’s 85 years old!!

My grandmother who founded the kibbutz with both her hands, who believed in Zionists, who loved this country that abandoned her, was kidnapped.

Probably thrown where it is, suffering from severe pain, no medications, no food and no water, dying of fear, alone.

Nobody talks to us, doesn’t know how to say anything, all the information we have we discovered from the videos that were distributed.

I want this picture to regret all the cut offs in this disgraceful government. Understand that there are people here, elderly and children, women and men, with names and families. I wish they would not sleep at night and turn over every piece of land until these people get home.

Please share the post. I hope it will reach people that maybe can help us.

The granddaughter posted a widely shared photo of her grandmother on the golf cart, which was photographed by the Associated Press.

