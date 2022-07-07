Tetsuya Yamagami: Shinzo Abe Shooting Suspect Named

Tetsuya Yamagami (山上徹也) was named as the homemade shotgun-wielding gunman accused of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Some gave the attempted assassin’s name as Yamagami Tetsuya. Journalist Matthew Keys reported, “Man arrested on suspicion of shooting former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami of Nara prefecture.”

“Police arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya in Nara City for allegedly attempting murder. They say they seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding,” NHK reported.

NHK has been the leading authority out of Japan on reports of the Abe shooting. That site, a Japanese broadcaster, is reporting that Abe does not have vital signs. Whether he is dead or alive is not yet clear, however.

In some videos, the suspect could be seen. You can see videos of the moment Abe was shot later in this story. Be forewarned that they are disturbing.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been sent to a hospital and appears to show no vital signs after reportedly being shot in the city of Nara in western Japan, according to a local fire department. An NHK reporter says she heard what sounded like two gunshots and saw Abe bleeding,” NHK reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Yamagami Is Accused of Firing Two Shots at the Former Prime Minister

This seems to be a still image of the attacker, a middle aged man, aiming his shotgun at Abe, who is now in custody. Two shots were fired. The first seemed to miss. The man did not flee; he just squatted down and waited to be arrested, as per NHK. pic.twitter.com/VmfCqqEvZv — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

The Japanese site Asahi reported that, at around 11:30 a.m. on July 8, 2022, in Japan, “a gunshot-like sound was heard twice in front of Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City.”

Abe, “who was giving a street speech in front of the station, collapsed and was transported by ambulance,” the site reported.

“A man who appears to have fired has been arrested. According to police officials, Mr Abe is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.”

The site further reported that “At least two shotgun-like shotguns were fired behind Mr. Abe. Something like a gun was confiscated at the scene. According to investigators, the man is Tetsuya Yamagami (41) from Nara City. The current offender was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”

Asahi reported that the suspect shot twice, hitting Abe in the chest and causing him to go into “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Abe was shot a few minutes after starting his speech, according to Asahi, which reported that the suspect was “standing behind” Abe, who collapsed, with blood “flowing from his chest.”

2. Yamagami Was an Officer in the Japanese Military

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022

According to several government officials, “Yamagami, who shot former Prime Minister Abe, is a former SDF officer,” reported the Japanese-language site FNN.

What is the SDF? “Self-Defense Force, Japan’s military after World War II. In Article 9 of Japan’s postwar constitution, the Japanese renounced war and pledged never to maintain land, sea, or air forces,” explains Britannica.

Abe had pushed for Constitutional revision to ensure that “the presence of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF)” was “specified in its Article 9.”

Britannica reported,

A conservative, Abe sought to strengthen ties with the United States and pursue a more assertive foreign policy. Abe supported United Nations sanctions against North Korea following that country’s nuclear test and imposed a set of unilateral sanctions on North Korea that included a ban on all visits to Japanese ports by North Korean vessels. He also pledged to revise the country’s postwar constitution, which placed severe restrictions on its military.

3. Video Captured the Moment Abe Was Shot, Showing a Puff of Smoke

NHK is broadcasting the moment that Japanese Former PM Shinzo Abe was shot from behind. Video does not show the shooter, just the puff of smoke. pic.twitter.com/4CNW1JTmvn — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) July 8, 2022

A video, which you can watch above, shows a puff of smoke behind Abe as he is shot. Here is another version of the video that is somewhat clearer but shows the same moment.

Video footage of the first shotpic.twitter.com/DlwYOqsOZx — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

More video emerged from the scene.

Abe was Japan’s longest serving prime minister before leaving office in 2020, the Guardian reported.

Nick Kapur, a Japanese historian, tweeted, “BREAKING: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe was shot in the chest with a gun during a speech and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital and it is unclear if he is still alive. Police are saying he was shot from behind with a shotgun, as per the chyron on this television news report.”

Police are saying he was shot from behind with a shotgun, as per the chyron on this television news report: pic.twitter.com/9xCb88A863 — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

He also shared an image of the attacker, tweeting, “This seems to be a still image of the attacker, a middle aged man, aiming his shotgun at Abe, who is now in custody. Two shots were fired. The first seemed to miss. The man did not flee; he just squatted down and waited to be arrested, as per NHK.”

4. Abe Was Shot in the City of Nara, Reports Say

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

The suspect’s motive was not released but he “appeared to be a young or middle-aged man,” Bloomberg reported.

According to NHK, “Abe was transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind.” He was bleeding.

“Abe was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate before the Upper House election scheduled on Sunday,” NHK continued.

“Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, NHK reports,” the Japan Times tweeted on the evening of July 7, 2022.

5. Yamagami Was Carrying a Handmade Shotgun, Reports Say

It looks like Shinzo Abe was shot by a guy with a very rudimentary home made shotgun. pic.twitter.com/RujcrMKDns — james stout (@jamesstout) July 8, 2022

According to the Japan Times, he was attacked by a man from behind.

Abe was in cardiac arrest, according to Kyodo News.

Daily Mail reported that Abe, 67, was giving a speech when he was attacked. His condition is not clear. He was rushed to a hospital, according to Daily Mail.

Bloomberg reported that the shooting occurred on the street around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Japan.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, is 'gravely ill' after being shot in the chest https://t.co/uYH79ABqCb pic.twitter.com/lcaKkGPQ59 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 8, 2022

According to Britannica, Shinzo Abe, who was born in Tokyo in 1954, was twice Japanese prime minister, from 2006-07 and 2012-20.

“Abe was a member of a prominent political family. His grandfather Kishi Nobusuke served as Japan’s prime minister from 1957 to 1960, and his great-uncle Sato Eisaku held the same post from 1964 to 1972,” the biography states.

