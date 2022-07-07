WATCH: Video Shows Moment Shinzo Abe Was Shot

The Japanese broadcaster NHK is airing a video that shows the moment that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot. You can watch the video below, although it is obviously disturbing.

The accused suspect is Yamagami Testuya.

NHK has been the leading authority out of Japan on reports of the Abe shooting.

This seems to be a still image of the attacker, a middle aged man, aiming his shotgun at Abe, who is now in custody. Two shots were fired. The first seemed to miss. The man did not flee; he just squatted down and waited to be arrested, as per NHK. pic.twitter.com/VmfCqqEvZv — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been sent to a hospital and appears to show no vital signs after reportedly being shot in the city of Nara in western Japan, according to a local fire department. An NHK reporter says she heard what sounded like two gunshots and saw Abe bleeding,” NHK reported.

A photo also emerged of the attacker.

Journalist Matthew Keyes reported, “Man arrested on suspicion of shooting former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami of Nara prefecture.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows a Puff of Smoke as Abe Is Shot

NHK is broadcasting the moment that Japanese Former PM Shinzo Abe was shot from behind. Video does not show the shooter, just the puff of smoke. pic.twitter.com/4CNW1JTmvn — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) July 8, 2022

The video, which you can watch above, shows a puff of smoke behind Abe as he is shot.

More video emerged from the scene.

Abe was Japan’s longest serving prime minister before leaving office in 2020, the Guardian reported.

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022

Nick Kapur, a Japanese historian, tweeted, “BREAKING: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe was shot in the chest with a gun during a speech and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital and it is unclear if he is still alive. Police are saying he was shot from behind with a shotgun, as per the chyron on this television news report.”

Police are saying he was shot from behind with a shotgun, as per the chyron on this television news report: pic.twitter.com/9xCb88A863 — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

He also shared an image of the attacker, tweeting, “This seems to be a still image of the attacker, a middle aged man, aiming his shotgun at Abe, who is now in custody. Two shots were fired. The first seemed to miss. The man did not flee; he just squatted down and waited to be arrested, as per NHK.”

Abe Was Shot in the City of Nara, Reports Say

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

According to Bloomberg, citing further reports by NHK, Abe was “apparently shot in the chest,” and the suspect was caught at the scene. The suspect’s name and motive were not released but he “appeared to be a young or middle-aged man,” Bloomberg reported.

“Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, NHK reports,” the Japan Times tweeted on the evening of July 7, 2022.

It looks like Shinzo Abe was shot by a guy with a very rudimentary home made shotgun. pic.twitter.com/RujcrMKDns — james stout (@jamesstout) July 8, 2022

According to the Japan Times, he was attacked by a man from behind.

Other sites stopped shot of saying that Abe was shot. Hindustan Times reported that Abe had collapsed while campaigning in Nara, which is in western Japan, and that shots were heard.

Abe was in cardiac arrest, according to Kyodo News. According to the Guardian, also citing NHK, the weapon was a shotgun.

Daily Mail reported that Abe, 67, was giving a speech when he was attacked and shot “by an unidentified man.” His condition is not clear. He was rushed to a hospital, according to Daily Mail.

Bloomberg reported that the shooting occurred on the street around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Japan.

According to Britannica, Shinzo Abe, who was born in Tokyo in 1954, was twice Japanese prime minister, from 2006-07 and 2012-20.

“Abe was a member of a prominent political family. His grandfather Kishi Nobusuke served as Japan’s prime minister from 1957 to 1960, and his great-uncle Sato Eisaku held the same post from 1964 to 1972,” the biography states.

