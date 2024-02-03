Colorado Police Hunt for 2 Kids Missing Since 2018 After Body Is Found Encased in Concrete

Pueblo, Colorado, police say they are looking for two missing siblings – Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez – after they found a body in a “metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete.”

The kids have been missing since 2018, according to the police press release.

Although the police press release on January 31 did not reveal the link between the missing kids and the body, it does say the body discovered is also that of a child.

According to the police news release, they are seeking Jesus and Yesenia Dominguez, who were ages 3 and 5 when they were last seen in 2018.

“The Pueblo Police Department does not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistent with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete. The purpose of this press release is to provide timely information to the public. In consideration of the foregoing, please be advised that any statements expressed herein are subject to change at any time,” police wrote in the news release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Are ‘Attempting to Locate 2 Children as Part of This Investigation,’ They Announced

On January 10, 2024, at approximately 8:37 a.m., Pueblo Police “responded to the 600 block of West 6th Street in regard to suspicious activity. Officers arrived and learned a person located a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete,” the police news release says.

It says:

Based on the information learned during the initial investigation, Pueblo Police Special Victims Unit and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded and took over the investigation.,” the release says. “During the investigation, the metal container was searched, and the remains of a child were located within the container. The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications are made. The Pueblo Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Police then revealed that they “are attempting to locate two children as part of this investigation. The children have been identified as Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez. The investigation indicates Jesus and Yesenia have not been seen since approximately the summer of 2018.”

According to the news release, Yesenia Dominguez “was approximately 3 years old when she was last seen, and she would currently be 9 years old. Jesus Dominguez was approximately 5 years old when he was last seen, and he would currently be approximately 10 years old. Pueblo Police would like to confirm the location and safety of these children.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Nicholas Lile at (719) 601-7751. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Pueblo Police Have Interviewed 2 People of Interest

Pueblo Police said in the news release that they “have interviewed two people of interest in this case and the investigation is ongoing. There is nothing further,” but they did not identify those people.

According to 9News, police said no one had reported the two children missing although they had “previously been asked to conduct welfare checks on the children.” They never made contact with the children, the television station says.

The storage facility’s owner told 9News that the person renting the storage shed did not pay for it as required, but the television station reported that it is not clear who found the container with the body.

According to Daily Mail, a woman who says the two missing kids are her siblings “accused their father and his girlfriend of ‘taking them away from their family.’ ”

“There is nothing we can do when we have no clue where anyone is. We searched everywhere and contacted [the] police several times about this and now they want to finally take [this] seriously,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused of Beheading Father.