Zachery Chase Shipman, Vasser’s Owner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zachery Chase Shipman is the owner of a Selma, Alabama, store named “Vasser’s Mini Mart” who is accused of assault in connection with a Riverboat fight that was captured on a viral video.

The Montgomery, Alabama, brawl broke out on Saturday, August 5, 2023, and video of the melee quickly went viral. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, police issued warrants for three men on August 8, 2023, including Shipman, described as as “25-year-old white male” who “faces one warrant for assault in the 3rd degree.”

The other accused men were named by police as Richard Roberts, 48, also a white male, who “faces two warrants for assault in the 3rd degree,” and Allen Todd, a 23-year-old white male who “faces one warrant for assault in the 3rd degree,” the newspaper reported, adding that police asked Reggie Gray, a 42-year-old Black male “that police believe swung a chair during the melee, come in for questioning.”

“I was the first to try to get away,” Shipman wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, according to TMZ. On social media, people have accused Shipman of lying and publicized the name of his business.

The registered agent for Vasser’s Mini Mart is Zachery C. Shipman, according to state of Alabama corporate filings. Public records also give Chase Shipman’s name as Zachery Chase Shipman. The corporation’s formation date was listed as May 2023. No voicemail was set upm and no one answered at the number listed for the business.

Some sites have referred to Shipman as Zachary Shipman, but state corporate records give the spelling as Zachery C. Shipman.

1. Zachery Chase Shipman Is Accused of Writing That He ‘Tried to Get Away’ & ‘Tried to Stop it’

In a deleted post that was screenshotted, Vasser’s Mini Mart is accused of sharing a screenshot from the video and writing,

“I am sure most of you have seen the news about the river boat incident. Yes, I was there, but I was the first to try to get away.”

The post continues, “You can see in the video I attached, and I do not condone what happened. I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away. There is video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong, and I did not want to be a part of it.”

The post added, “I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved. I know it was wrong and it should have never happened.”

However, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert says the brawl started when Damien Pickett, the co-captain of the Harriott II, “asked the operators of a private boat that was docked in its space to move, getting only ‘obscene gestures’ and ‘taunting’ in response.” the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

2. Chase Shipman Bought the Business From His Mother in June 2023 After Working for the Railroad

According to a June 2023 article in the Selma Times-Journal, “Chase Shipman is the new owner at Vassers. Shipman, 25, bought the business from his mother, Missy Calvert, on June 16.”

Shipman told the newspaper:

My parents have done this for the last 19 years. father passed away several years ago and I was working for the railroad. My mom wanted me to come in and learn the business because eventually he one day wanted to hand the business off to me. I started learning everything I could. I figured if I started learning at a young age and it took off like I was hoping then I could turn it into something good and possibly expand it. She was ready to sit back a little bit and sit watch. She will still help out a little bit but I decided it was now or never.

3. A Black Teen Has Been Lauded for ‘Jumping Into Action’

According to RadarOnline, a witness “said the fight started after an argument over a pontoon boat blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to moor.” A 16-year-old Black teen has been credited as a hero for “jumping into action and swimming across the water to help defend a Black man who was being attacked by a group of white dockers,” the site reported.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me money to help me get new boots. I promise I don’t need anymore than I already have. Thank you everyone for your support,” Aaren said in a statement provided by his publicist to RadarOnline. His last name was not given.

4. People Have Filled the Vasser’s Mini Mart’s Yelp Page With Negative Reviews Since the Controversy

The Google reviews for the business before the riverboat incident were mixed but contained many positive reviews. “The dressing was not dressing.. it was plain cornbread… The greens were canned greens & it’s tore my stomach up..” one person wrote. But another person wrote a year ago, “Good biscuit breakfast sandwiches. Dinner plates are slam full and yummy. We will be back.”

However, the business now has a single star on Yelp as people write reviews relating to the riverboat controversy. One woman wrote, “Just good ol boys, never meaning no harm, eh? I hope they run you all out of business!”

Yelp has suspended comments to the page. “This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content,” Yelp wrote.

5. The Mayor Criticized ‘Several Reckless Individuals for Attacking a Man Who Was Doing His Job’

Montgomery, Alabama, Mayor Steven Reed released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2023, decrying the incident in general. “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served,” he wrote.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” according to Reed.