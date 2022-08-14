Zombies in China Video: TikTok Hoax Goes Viral

Are there zombies in China?

No, a TikTok video about zombies in China is a hoax. Stating the obvious, there are not zombies in China. The TikTok page is literally called @zombiesinchina.

A grainy black-and-white video was posted to TikTok in August 2022. It has been viewed 3.7 million times, and many people on TikTok and Twitter have weighed in.

Here’s what you need to know:

The caption on the zombies in China TikTok video reads, “Thoughts? #zombie #zombieinchina #fyp #viral original sound – ZombiesInChina.”

The page has only two videos. It has earned more than 261,000 likes. The video shows what looks like a zombie getting out of a hospital bed. This is the only other video on the page:

Some, including sites like Newsweek, believe the video derived from a 2021 article theorizing how zombies could occur in China.

That article reads, in part,

A zombie outbreak in pop culture usually starts in the United Kingdom or the United States. However, western countries do not keep quiet for long when it come to a worldwide threat. Communist countries have time and again chosen to suppress information until it is no longer deniable. In 1986, when the Chernobyl disaster happened, the Soviet Union refused to acknowledge a problem until other countries had irrefutable proof something was wrong.

It’s not about a real event though. It’s basically a horror fantasy piece about what the author fears could happen.

Many People Made Jokes About the Zombies in China Video

People made jokes on the TikTok comment thread. “He’s just sleep walking,” wrote one.

“SOMEONE GET DARYLL,” wrote another. “bro forgot to delete his search history before dying,” wrote another.

“Who picked zombies instead of multiplayer?” claimed another comment writer.

“bro watched an ad to respawn,” said another, implying it’s a videogame scene. “bro didnt accept privacy and policy terms,” laughed another.

“if y’all belive this is real explain why the footage says 2022 1 24 surely if it happened all that time ago we would have heard about it already,” puzzled another. Another person made a similar point, writing, “so the camera dates 2022-01-24 so it was in January 24 2022 but we’re only hearing about this now. I’m guessing the problem was taken care of.”

Why did I just see someone mention something about a zombie in China ? pic.twitter.com/FMrp0ZGz87 — kris♡ | owned by obi-wan (@obislover) August 14, 2022

However, since we all just lived through a global pandemic, some people are worried it was real. The concerns migrated from TikTok to Twitter.

“People really out here saying there is a Zombie apocalypse in China rn? Lmaoooo,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Yesterday I just read zombies were found in china. In 2020 covid 19 arised. And now this. Whats wrong with china ffs??? Im getting scared day by day,” a woman lamented on Twitter.

“Wait wait is there a zombie apocalypse in china rn? I just saw people excited getting ready to go get ‘em like in COD. 😂” wrote another.

“The zombie in China don’t believe it, who is believing it. In the vid the person literally gets up as a normal human does,” one Twitter user wrote.

READ NEXT: Videos Capture Salman Rushdie Stabbing Scene