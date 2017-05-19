Top 10 Best Breathable Waders for 2018

As you gear up for another season on the water, it’s crucial for any angler to have a reliable pair of breathable waders. When the temperature out on your favorite stream, lake or estuary becomes anything more than unbearably cold, it’s time to break out the breathables and get fishing! Durability, comfort and functionality are what it’s all about when finding your ideal pair of breathable waders; with so many options on the market it’s important to keep these three specs at the forefront of your decision making process. The way I see it, a good pair of waders keeps you bone dry, fits comfortably in and out of the water and lasts at least a few seasons before becoming worn out — anything else is a bonus.

Don’t forget to do a bit of research on how a particular brand or model of waders will fit, there is a lot of slight variation in sizing between outfitters that can make or break your wading experience. Always take the time to match your measurements with the correct size before making a purchase.

1. Hisea Insulated Waterproof Breathable Chest Waders With Rubber Bootfoot

Reliable breathable waders with attached boots are hard to come by. This rugged pair from Hisea is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and durable option to get them on the water. If you are new to the world of fishing or have never owned any wading equipment, you might consider these waders because they come ready for action with attached boots — saving you the trouble of finding and purchasing separate wading footwear. Customer reviews praise these waders for being both light weight and warm. Flexible PVC construction with heat welded seams makes for a durable design, yet the material does not sacrifice breathability for toughness. Although the PVC construction may not be as free fitting and comfortable as some other breathable materials, customer reviews insist the material is not unpleasant to wear and is made tough. Rugged, warm, lightweight and affordable- no bells, no whistles, but a solid pair of waders built to last for seasons to come. Perfect for the beginner or strapped-for-cash fishermen.

Price: $58.39 – $86.99 (Up to 30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with attached rubber boots, saving you the trouble of purchasing separate wading foot wear

PVC construction resists cracking and deterioration

Very affordable option for the quality

Cons:

No exterior or interior pockets or storage space

Some customer complaints of an unpleasant odor lingering from manufacture

Boots/boot soles are not exchangeable, so the cleated rubber bottoms are the only option for these waders

This item is not returnable

2. Caddis Men’s 2-Tone Tauped Deluxe Breathable Stocking Foot Wader

These waders by Caddis provide an excellent fit for the angler looking to find a sporty wading system that feels snug yet free. This model comes in more adult sizes than any other wader series in Caddis’s line. If you have trouble finding a good fitting pair of waders for your body type, you might want to check out some of the size options offered here. Customer reviews support Caddis’s claims that these waders are a good choice for a wide spectrum of temperatures. Constructed with “CaddisDry fabric”, these waders are designed to allow perspiration out while still keeping you bone dry, making them suitable for both cold temps as well as hot days on the water. Reinforced knees are a feature I find particularly important for fishermen who find themselves often kneeling on sand, gravel or stone. The Chest pockets and attached gravel guards are also great included features considering the low cost of these waders. Caddis backs up their wading products with a one year warranty, so fret not if your new waders are defective within the first year of purchase.

Price: $106.25 – $152.73

Pros:

Potential for a great, free-feeling fit if body type is properly matched to the wide array of size options

Includes chest pockets as well as attached gravel guards

Suitable for wading in all different temperatures

Cons:

Due to the materials lightweight nature, material has potential to wear out sooner than some more tougher built waders

If purchasing on Amazon, product is only shipped domestically within the US

3. Lone Cone Women’s Deluxe Breathable Waders

The Lone Cone Women’s Deluxe Breathable Waders are a styling and good quality option for women’s chest waders. Lone Cone crafted these waders with comfort in mind, incorporating some give into the fit in order to accommodate for various body types and sizes. The wading material used is an effective polyester-nylon that keeps the wearer dry without compromising breathability. These waders are meant to be cool in hot temperatures, and also provide some space for layering clothing for those cold days on the water. The knees and legs are triple layered in order to give the wearer confidence in moving through vegetation without fear of a puncture or tear. Lone Cone does not specify their warranty coverage for defective waders, but insists on their web page that they will resolve any issues. They are a relatively new outfitter with a reputation to build, and their customer reviews to date are nothing short of great. For a pair of waders in the $100 range, this product has quite a few features including gravel guards, a fleece lined kangaroo hand warming pocket and an array of water resistant chest pockets. Not a dire necessity by any means, but you gotta love those easy access chest pockets for pulling out a camera or snack!

Price: $99.98

Pros:

Kangaroo hand warming pocket for those hand numbing days on the water

Thoughtful water resistant chest pockets

Tough material on legs for moving through vegetation

Very affordable given the array of included features

Cons:

Only one color option (charcoal grey) for those ladies looking for a more personalized pair of waders

Lone Cone is a relatively new outfitter with little customer satisfaction/product quality history to draw on

4. Caddis Men’s Taupe Affordable Breathable Stocking Foot Wader

Another solid option from Caddis. These waters are very comparable to the Caddis Men’s 2-Tone Tauped Deluxe Breathable Stocking Foot Wader, but have a slightly smaller price tag. Although the legs and knees are not reinforced like the previous pair by Caddis mentioned here — customer reviews still insist these waders are tough and capable of taking a beating. There is also a good range of sizes available for these waders, making them a good choice for almost all body types. The CaddisDry technology employed in crafting Caddis’s breathable material is praised by fishermen for being both lightweight and warm. The material used for this pair of waders as well as the other waders by Caddis mentioned here is one of the top reviewed materials in affordable breathability. If you’re a diehard angler but struggle to come up with fishing funds, why spend $500 on a pair of premium waders when there’s perfectly adequate options such as this on the market?

Price: $89.68 – $143.99

Pros:

Includes hand warmer pockets and gravel gaurds

Breathable material is well reviewed by customers for being both lightweight and warm

Very reasonably priced for the quality

Cons:

Some complaints claiming the stocking feet are oversized

No interior chest pocket

If purchasing on Amazon, this product only ships domestically within the US

5. Redington Sonic Pro Stockingfoot Wader

This pair of breathables by Redington is an excellent option for the angler willing and able to spend a bit more money on quality. For waders in the $200-$300 range, they offer a lot of top quality features. I have purchased a good bit of fishing equipment by Redington and have always been pleased with the quality of their gear as well as with their great customer service. Redington’s warranty policy covers all their waders for one year against any defects in material and or workmanship, so if you discover your new pair of waders is defected and leaking after a few uses (it happens on occasion to even the best made waders) then you’re covered as long as you provide a dated proof of purchase. The material of these waders is a 100% Nylon, 4-layered, waterproof/breathable wading fabric crafted using a high-tech ultra sonic welded construction (no sew) and double taped seams. I think the “no sew” construction is quite neat, and customer reviews support that the design is durable and sound. These waders also offer a killer array of features, including hand warming pockets, a 2 inch stretch wading belt and a custom flip-out tool pocket containing a mesh pocket, forcep dock, hypalon retractor dock and additional pocket ideal for stashing tippet.

Price: $200.00 & FREE Shipping

Pros:

Lots of well thought out features adding to the functionality of these waders

Material around the knees is reinforced

Although pricey, these waders rank comparably with some of the much higher priced, top of the line breathable waders on the market

Cons:

A good bit more expensive than a lot of other adequate breathable wader options

Some customer complaints that the stocking feet are a bit long

6. Caddis Men’s Grey and Brown Northern Guide Breathable Stocking Foot Wader

Another pair of good quality breathables from Caddis. This model is a bit more high end than the other waders by Caddis previously mentioned, and still come at a reasonable price. Also crafted with CaddisDry technology, these waders are double thick in the knees and seat making for a lightweight yet tough pair of breathables. Caddis claims this model is built to last a fishing guide an entire season of 200 fishing days, a bold statement for such a modestly priced pair of waders. When purchasing waders (or any fishing gear), I always take notice when manufacturers explicitly claim their product is built to last. Comparable to a lot of the other mid end waders offered by Caddis, these breathables will likely outlive the rest of the lot — hence the slightly higher price tag. Remember that Caddis covers all their wading products under warranty for a full year, so you can purchase with confidence knowing you’re covered if you receive a defective pair. Customer reviews insist these waders can also be a good fit for women, so ladies don’t overlook these as a high quality and affordable option. Also worth noting, this model comes fully equipped with adjustable deluxe suspenders, a hand warming pocket, breathable gravel guards and water resistant chest pockets.

Price: $107.99 – $179.99 (sale prices available on select options)

Pros:

Double thick knees and seat making for an extra durable pair of waders

Includes a quick release hinged wading belt rather than the clip together kind

Equipped with practical chest pockets as well as a hand warming pocket

Reviews from female anglers claim these waders can be a good fit for women

Cons:

Some customer complaints about tightness around the legs

Difficulty finding the correct sizing for some anglers, consult Caddis’s size charts wisely if interested in this product

7. Hodgman Mackenzie Cleated Nylon/PVC Boot-foot Hip Waders

This pair of breathable hip waders by Hodgman might be all you need depending on where you’re fishing. If you’re looking to fish from low level water or just need a bit more wading height than a pair of knee boots, than consider this model by Hodgman. A great deal less expensive than high end chest waders, why shell out your hard earned cash if you only need to stay dry in a few feet of water? These hip waders even come with attached PVC boots, more lightweight than traditional rubber and sparing you the purchase of wading footwear. Made from a tough nylon shell fabric, these bad boys are a surprising 30% lighter than rubber and could potentially last quite a few seasons with the proper care. Hodgman covers their waders under a one year warranty, so if you find your pair defective you’re covered. If you can get away with hip waders where you fish, then put that money you save purchasing these waders towards some other gear!

Price:$34.64 – $81.79 (sale prices available on select options)

Pros:

Very economic option

Comes ready to fish with attached boots

Includes an internal pocket

Cons:

PVC boots although durable and built to last may be quite slippery depending on the bottom you’re walking on

The retention strap that holds the waders up is made of a cheaper elastic that may wear out

8. Adamsbuilt Truckee River Waders

These waders by Adamsbuilt are a crowd favorite. Another product ranking middle of the line in price, but sporting top of the line features and customer satisfaction. Hand warming pockets, gravel guards, a quick release belt and both interior and exterior chest pockets really make this pair of waders the full package. The super lightweight microfiber material is 4 layered reinforced on the knees and seat, adding solid durability to the stats. The Adamsbuilt Guarantee ensures products are exchangeable if defective. Adamsbuilt may not be a huge name in the wading world, but this product is a top contender for customer satisfaction and equipped with the whole 9 yards.

Price: $171.10 – $214.35

Pros:

Full array of features including chest and hand warming pockets, gravel guards and a quick release belt

Good customer support from Adamsbuilt concerning issues with sizing and product defects

This product is eligible for Prime or FREE Shipping

Cons:

Some customer complaints claiming the leg length is excessive for some body types

9. Redington Palix River Chest Waders

These chest waders by Redington are another solid choice for a pair of middle of the line waders. Constructed with a 100% Polyester, 3-layer DWR coated material, these breathables are both lightweight and comfortable. The knees are doubled layered for added durability but customer reviews insist that these waders will still fold up quite nicely for fitting into a backpack or bag. These breathables also come equipped with both interior and exterior chest pockets, gravel guards and a fleece lined hand warmer pocket — the works! Redington also claims that the opposing buckles on these waders are ideal for converting them to waist height. Customer reviews recommend pairing these waders with Redington’s Palix River Wading Boots (also reasonably priced) for an optimum fit.

Price: $135.99 – $169.99

Pros:

Lightweight and pack small for trekking into your favorite fishing hole

Easily convertible to waist height

Large interior flip out pocket

Cons:

Complaints about tightness in the crotch/inseam area

10. Frogg Toggs Hellbender Microfiber Breathable Stockingfoot Guide Pants

These breathable wading pants by Frogg Toggs are an awesome alternative option for those not interested in purchasing full chest waders. Great for launching your kayak or boat without getting wet or having to wear more cumbersome and potentially dangerous chest waders on the water. Constructed with 4-ply Dri-Pore C3 waterproof breathable technology (nylon microfiber), these pants are quite light yet resilient to wear and tear. Although a bit more pricey than standard wading hip boots, I like the easy on and off action of wading pants as well as the fact that there are no straps or elastics involved with securing them. They’re an awesome piece of gear to own for kayak fishing where you often get in and out of your boat as well as for stream fishing in settings where deep wading isn’t necessary. Make sure to check out our list of best hip boots if you like the idea of a less expensive, lower wading system. Frogg Togg ensures their products are fully functional with a one year warranty protecting against any factory defects. These breathables come with an adjustable wading belt, so they’re ready to fish once equipped with your favorite wading boots.

Price: $89.98 – $89.99

Pros:

Easy to take on and off and fit comfortably without any strapping or elastics

Come with 3.5mm neoprene booties so these wading pants can be equipped with the footwear most suitable for where you fish

Cons:

Does not include any interior or exterior pockets

Some complaints that the neoprene booties are tough to pull off, however, they fit well into boots/wading footwear as a result of the snug ankle

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.