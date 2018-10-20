10 Best Filtered Water Bottles

The GRAYL Ultralight Water Bottle purifies and filters water. It’s ideal for hiking and camping as well as traveling and survival. All you need to do is fill up the bottle then press a button and drink. In fact, your water will be purified in roughly 15 seconds, regardless of the source.

This filtration system removes the majority of viruses, bacteria, and parasites. It’s also designed to filter out heavy metals, chemicals, and particulates. Aside from filtering out pathogens, it also eliminates bad odors and doesn’t leave an aftertaste.