10 Best Filtered Water Bottles

Enjoy instant access to safe water, regardless of the source, with a filtered water bottles. Whether your goal is to purify water for safe consumption or simply filter out bad tastes such as chlorine, check out the best filtered water bottles below.
1. GRAYL Ultralight Water PurifierPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters out bacteria, viruses, and parasites
- Ideal for traveling, camping, hiking, and survival
- Doesn’t require drinking through a straw
- Pricey
- Only designed for fresh water sources
- Some find it tiring to continuously press the button until water is filtered
The GRAYL Ultralight Water Bottle purifies and filters water. It’s ideal for hiking and camping as well as traveling and survival. All you need to do is fill up the bottle then press a button and drink. In fact, your water will be purified in roughly 15 seconds, regardless of the source.
This filtration system removes the majority of viruses, bacteria, and parasites. It’s also designed to filter out heavy metals, chemicals, and particulates. Aside from filtering out pathogens, it also eliminates bad odors and doesn’t leave an aftertaste.
Find more GRAYL Ultralight Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
2. LifeStraw Go Water Filter BottlePrice: $36.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters water from streams, ponds, puddles, and more
- Two stage filtration
- Filter is easy to clean
- Doesn’t filter out bad tastes or odors
- Some occasionally find it tricky to suck water through the straw
- A bit pricey
If you need the best filtered water bottle that can wipe out bacteria and parasites from water sources such as streams, ponds, and even puddles, consider the LifeStraw Go Water Bottle. Nearly all potentially harmful pathogens are removed via the straw-based filter. A combination of high customer ratings, fast shipping and an affordable price makes this bottle Amazon’s Choice for shoppers looking for a filter water bottle.
To enjoy clean water after filling the bottle from a questionable water source, simply drink from the filter straw. If you need to clean the filter, just blow back through the straw. This LifeStraw bottle is BPA and phthalate-free and features a leak-proof design for added convenience.
Find more LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle information and reviews here.
-
3. Thermos Water Filtration BottlePrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Ideal for filtering bad tastes and odors
- Open spout design
- Cap needs to be removed for proper water filtration
- Not ideal for filtering dirty water
- Some find it filters slowly
Not every built-in water filtration system needs to be robust enough to knock out bacteria and other potentially harmful pathogens typically found in streams, ponds, and other questionable water sources. This Thermos filtration bottle is an affordable and practical investment if you’re simply looking to filter out the basics, including bad tastes and odors.
You can’t count on it to make dirty water safe enough to drink, but it does filter out extra chlorine and other small contaminants. An open spout design means no forceful sucking to get your water out. The bottle and lid are both dishwasher safe for added convenience.
Find more Thermos Water Filtration Bottle information and reviews here.
-
4. Brita Hard Sided Water BottlePrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters out chlorine taste and odor
- Has a carrying loop
- Available in several colors
- A handful mention problems with leaking
- Doesn’t filter out pathogens
- Some find it takes a bit of effort to sip through the straw
This Brita filter water bottle is designed to make your water taste fresh and pure by reducing the taste of chlorine. It also has a carrying loop so that you can take it with you to class, work, or the gym. A flip top provides access to the easy-sip straw. For added convenience, this bottle is just the right size to fit into most car cup holders. Three Brita filters are included.
Find more Brita Hard Sided Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
5. Bobble Classic Water BottlePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to improve municipal tap water
- Comes in several colors
- Has a replaceable carbon filter
- Some wish there was a better seal at the top
- Can take a bit of force to drink water through the filter
- Material can dent and crease fairly easily
The Bobble Water Bottle with Carry Cap is a stylish, affordable option for college students and anyone else who wants fresh-tasting filtered water on the go. A replaceable carbon filter captures chlorine and organic contaminants. This bottle is specifically designed to improve municipal tap water. It’s also BPA-free, and is made without PVC or phthalates. If purple isn’t your first choice, go ahead and browse the wide selection of available colors to find the one that’s right for you.
Find more Bobble Classic Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
6. Refresh2go Curve Filtered Water BottlePrice: $21.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for use with potable water
- Filters out chlorine taste and odor
- Comes with two straws
- Drinking straw is a bit short
- Some find the material flimsy
- Can be tough to suck filtered water through straw
The Refresh2go Curve Filtered Water Bottle is designed to filter potable water and reduce chlorine taste and odor. Two straws are included so that you can choose to filter the water or take a sip. This bottle is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher. It also has a convenient grip design along with a carrying loop. The mouthpiece folds into the cap to help keep it as clean as possible.
Find more Refresh2go Curve Filtered Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
8. OKO H2O Advanced Filtration Water BottlePrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters out bacteria commonly found in water sources
- Dishwasher safe
- Dual stage filtration
- Requires a forceful squeeze to drink
- A bit top heavy
- Some complain of occasional leaks
This OKO filtered water bottle is specifically designed to filter out bacteria commonly found in water sources. This is done through a two-stage filtration process that first involves an attraction and retention process to trap harmful agents then kill the bacteria.
Related lab tests show that this filtration system removed over 90 percent of E-coli, Giardia, and Cryptosporidium in water sources. Aside from its filtration system, which also refilters any backwashed fluid, this bottle stands out for the fact that it’s dishwasher safe and has a powerful flow. The BPA-free bottle is also free from offensive tastes and odors.
Find more OKO H2O Advanced Filtration Water Bottle information and reviews here.
-
9. SurviMate Water Filter BottlePrice: $28.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed to remove nearly all common bacteria
- Can be used with rainwater, lake water and other natural sources
- Ideal for outdoor survival
- Only comes in one size
- Can take awhile for water to filter through
- A few mention water flow can be slow at first
If you’re looking for an outdoor survival filter bottle, consider the SurviMate water bottle. A combination of coconut shell carbon and precise filtration helps get rid of nearly all common bacteria, including E. coli. In addition to eradicating bacteria, the filtration system also gets rid of contaminants such as chlorine and heavy metal ions. You can use just about any source of water, including lake water, river water, rainwater, and ground water.
Find more SurviMate Water Filter Bottle information and reviews here.
-
10. FIT Top Filtering Water BottlePrice: $23.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for removing chlorine and other bad tastes and odors
- Doesn’t require a straw for filtration
- Comes in several colors
- Thin plastic material
- Not recommended forthe dishwasher
- O-ring seals in lid can make it tough to open and close
Using extra jaw and suction power to get a sip of fresh, clean water can be frustrating, especially if you’re very thirsty. The FIT Top Filtering Water Bottle has a filtration system that reduces water impurities in the cap, before they reach the bottle. This allows you to enjoy a faster water flow without having to drink through a straw. The coconut-based activated carbon filter removes bad tastes and odors from water, including chlorine. It can also be dried out between uses.
Find more FIT Top Filtering Water Bottle information and reviews here.
A filtered water bottle is a worthwhile investment, especially if you're not sure whether you'll have access to safe drinking water.
You don't necessarily need to spend more for a water bottle that filters out bacteria, viruses and other harmful pathogens if you know that you have access to safe drinking water.
Some filtered water bottles have a more basic filtration system to strip the water of offensive odors and aftertaste.
