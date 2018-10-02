5 Best Running Hydration Packs: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Comfort, fit, and hydration capacity are some of the most important considerations when shopping for a hydration pack for running. Whether your goal is to stay hydrated for a marathon or a shorter distance event, it’s crucial to invest in a hydration pack that best suits your needs. For example, many vests come with mesh panels to allow the skin to breathe in warmer weather. In addition, some hydration packs have lots of straps for a more customized fit.

A few are also specifically designed to fit women. Those who require less hydration may opt for a smaller capacity, such as 2 liters. However, if you typically need a lot of fluids during a workout, a larger capacity pack could be a better choice. Keep in mind that larger capacity packs generally weigh more and aren’t quite as streamlined.

Some packs hold water in a bladder while others use bottles. The advantage of a bladder is that it can typically hold more liquid at a time than a bottle. However, bottles are ideal for quick access and are easy to refill on the go. If you opt for a hydration pack with bottles, keep the bottle placement in mind. Some runners find that certain pocket placements work better than others, both in terms of ease of access and whether or not the bottles impede arm movement.