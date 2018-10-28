5 Best Emergency Food Storage Containers (2018)

You never know when disaster could strike and stored food and water supplies suddenly become highly valuable and necessary. Every household should have at least a small food storage pantry for if an emergency arises. The best way to avoid danger and pull through survival or emergency scenarios is to be prepared with a plan and with some gear and tools that could save your life. Food storage is a challenging task — properly securing rations and water is tough due to the space it takes up and issues keeping food items from spoiling.

Nutrition is absolutely key during a survival scenario, so having at least a small supply of food and water to ensure you’re health is in good order is incredibly important for enduring emergencies. There’s a lot of material out there that has to do with effectively storing and preserving food — check out this survival handbook on emergency food storage for some help thinking through your safety plan.

We’ve put together a top five list of some great food storage containers that will have you and your family covered in case of a serious emergency. Whether you’re an all out doomsday prepper or just want to be ready for an extended power outage or winter storm, there are some excellent and affordable options here for preserving rations and water in order to keep you safe longer.