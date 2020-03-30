25 Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools

Strong maximum voltage stun gun with integrated 300 lumen flashlight

Flashlight has 5 different working modes and 100,000 hours of bulb life

Built from type III aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with a ridged body to withstand impact if dropped

Rechargeable batteries

Lifetime warranty

The Guard Dog Security Dual Spark Stun Gun Flashlight is a medium-range stun gun with some improved reach compared to a handheld taser featuring impressive electrical output and an intimidating “zap” sound that is daunting on its own!

This device is about one foot long, so it’s quite easy to wield, even for those with weak hands and wrists. While the reach of longer stun guns is great for keeping your distance from an assailant, it oftentimes creates an awkward to carry overall feel. The weight and length of this option complement each other perfectly, creating a well-balanced tool with great ergonomics.

This stun gun is built from type III aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with a ridged body to withstand impact if dropped or banged. While the brand specifies this self defense tool is not to be used as a blunt force weapon, they also advertise that you can drop it and run it over without issue, so chances are if you need to use it as a club, it won’t effect the stun gun’s operation.

The integrated flashlight has five different working modes and features over 100,000 hours of bulb life – honestly making it well worth the cost of this product before you even consider the taser! There is a strobe setting to the device which is a brilliant method for disorienting an intruder in low light scenarios.

Guard Dog Security has built this stun gun with rechargeable batteries so you won’t have to purchase more juice to keep this device going. The brand furthermore includes a lifetime warranty on this product so you can go ahead and make the purchase in confidence that you’re covered in the event of an electrical issue.

All things considered, this is a highly versatile and effective non-lethal home defense tool that can be applied in a number of different contexts – no doubt a great buy for the price point that will add some peace of mind to your home.