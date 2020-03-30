25 Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools

Home defense is a serious concern that every homeowner ought to give some real thought. While gun ownership is a popular option when it comes to self defense and home security, there are a variety of non-lethal home defense tools you may not have considered that are highly effective at both deterring and confronting intruders.
Our top list of self defense tools and devices has compiled a variety of options for keeping your castle safe. From home surveillance and barricade tools to devices that directly engage and discourage intruders, we’ve highlighted the best available non-lethal options for protecting yourself and your family in the event of a threat.
- CO2 Blowback Action
- Shoots .43 caliber paintballs, powder balls or rubber balls at up to 355 FPS
- 8-shot drop magazine feed
- Picatinny tactical rail allows for accessory attachment
- Includes an extra magazine
The Umarex T4E Walther PPQ .43 Caliber Training Pistol Paintball Gun is a great option for non-lethal home defense that will promptly show any home invader who’s boss.
This C02 powered .43 caliber pistol fires paintballs, powder balls or rubber balls at up to 355 FPS, so it means business. An 8-shot drop magazine feed gives you enough rounds to incapacitate an attacker, and reloading is quick and easy. This thing is no fun to be shot by, so owning a last-resort self defense pistol like this could very well turn the tables in a home invasion scenario.
A picatinny tactical rail allows for accessory attachment, so you can integrate a laser sight or strobe light to name a few potential accessory enhancements. The brand even includes an extra magazine, enabling truly lightning-quick reloads.
While the thought of an intruder inside your home is scary, to say the least, having a tool like this on hand is one of the ultimate options for turning around a potential assailant right at the door!
-
- Kit includes: GenX Stealth anti-fog paintball mask, 200 round gravity fed loader, Maddog 20oz CO2 tank, 6+1 paintball harness w with (6) standard paintball pods
- Semi-Automatic – adjustable from 250-325 FPS
- Composite construction is super lightweight and features molded-rubber grips
- Four picatinny rails for accessory attachment
- Internal gas line for enhanced control and maneuverability
- 1-Year manufacturer’s warranty
The Tippmann Cronus Paintball Gun Player Package is an excellent option for confronting and engaging home intruders in the event you need to retaliate.
A high-powered paintball gun is stupendously painful to be shot by, so owning one as a home defense tool is honestly brilliant. They can fire rounds about as fast as you can pull the trigger and will not fill your home with potent (potentially self-inflicting) fumes like a pepper spray device will.
This package includes everything you need to get started as a recreational or competition paintballer, so all the necessary components for operation are here.
This model gun is built with a composite construction and features rubber molded grips, so it’s designed for quick and calculated maneuvers and operation (like virtually all paintball guns) for combat scenarios. Four picatinny rails are furthermore integrated which allow you to attach additional accessories like lighting or optics. Pair this paintball gun with a high-powered strobe light on one of the rails and whoever you point it at won’t even be able to walk a straight line while you light them up with paintballs.
While directly engaging a home intruder should be a last-resort option in the event of an emergency, owning a non-lethal weapon like this that’s easy to operate and brutally effective against assailants is hands down one of the best preventative measures.
-
- Launches .68 Caliber pepper-ball projectiles with an adjustable Kinetic impact between 10-28 Joules to both stun, and irritate intruders
- Using VXR projectiles, this device is effective and accurate at up to 150 feet
- Integrated front and rear flip-up sights and HPA butt-stock enable exceptionally accurate aiming
- Utilizes the integrated 13 cubic inch air tank or a remote airline to a tank of your choice
- One year warranty included
- Bundle includes: one Yellow VKS Launcher, two 15 round magazines, one 13 cubic inch air tank (not filled), one hard case, user manual, and tools
If you’re seeking a home defense tool that will not only stop, but also incapacitate any intruder right in their tracks in the event of a confrontation, the PepperBall VKS Launcher Powerful Non-Lethal Self-Defense Tool is perhaps the best available option on the market. This assault-rifle style pepper ball launcher fires at super aggressive speeds, so both the impact of the .68 Caliber projectiles and the irritating effect they induce is unbearably painful.
The VKS (variable kinetic system) Launcher is the farthest thing possible from a toy – this device will leave potential intruders bruised, battered, and blind if you directly engage them. This makes it a great last-resort home defense tool in the event a home invader somehow gets around your home security system or door barricade that will make them sorely wish they never even thought about breaking and entering.
Utilizing the integrated 13-cubic inch air tank or a remote airline to a tank of your choice, the VKS Launcher features an adjustable impact range of 10-28 Joules, and is accurate up to 150 feet with the intended ammunition. With built-in front and rear flip-up sights and a HPA butt-stock, even homeowners with no shooting experience will find that this deadly device is easy to accurately aim.
Including several magazines, a padded hard case, air tank, user manual, and required maintenance tools, this self-defense tool is an outstanding value despite its high price tag.
Ready at a moment’s notice, brutally powerful, and impressively accurate and easy to operate, the PepperBall VKS Launcher is the perfect home defense tool for effectively clearing out intruders in a non-lethal manner.
-
- 800 lumen peak intensity runs for 1.25 hours – TIR optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination
- User programmable strobe is disorienting to intruders
- Securely fits a broad range of weapons; one handed snap-on and tighten interface
- Built from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish and shock-mounted glass lens
- IPX7 waterproof to 1-meter for 30 minutes
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch
The Streamlight Weapon Mounted 800 Lumen Tactical Flashlight With Strobe is an effective non-lethal home defense tool/accessory that’s best paired with a pepper gun, paintball gun, or firearm.
This is simply a high powered flashlight that fits a broad range of weapons. This unit will fit a wide range of both lethal and non-lethal firearms, so you can pair it with whatever defense tool you want to have on hand in the event of an emergency. The one-handed snap-on and tighten interface makes attachment and detachment a piece of cake.
A bright light in the eyes is a great way to deter an intruder that both disorients the attacker and enhances your aim if wielding a firearm. The strobe setting, in particular, will make it difficult for an assailant to focus and act with purpose – especially if they’re also being maced, tased or shot with non-lethal rounds of any kind.
Built from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish and shock-mounted glass lens, this unit is rock solid and designed to take a beating. It’s furthermore IPX7 waterproof to 1-meter for 30 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about water damage!
-
- Advanced pepper gun delivery system contains 7 bursts and shoots in a power stream pattern for long-range protection up to 20 feet
- OC pepper spray causes respiratory distress and impaired vision while UV dye leaves a long-lasting residue to support investigation and identification
- Easy to load and pistol-grip design maximizes point-and-shoot accuracy
- Integrated dual mode LED strobe light distracts threats and enhances aim
- Slide-release switch prevents accidents or misfires
- Includes one practice water cartridge and one OC pepper spray cartridge for self defense
The Mace Self Defense Pepper Spray Gun is a simple and reliable tool for incapacitating home intruders that is both easy to use and deadly effective.
This is an advanced pepper gun delivery system containing seven bursts per cartridge that’s capable of shooting a power stream pattern up to 20 feet for long-range protection. OC pepper spray causes respiratory distress and impaired vision while the UV dye leaves a long-lasting residue to support investigation and identification.
This is a last resort, non-lethal home defense tool that will stop a wrong-doer dead in their tracks without having to directly engage them. The pistol-style pepper gun is easy to load and aim, so it’s user friendly for virtually anyone! This device even includes a LED strobe light for further distracting the threat and enhancing your aim.
Pepper spray of this intensity is no joke, so of course, be mindful not to target yourself or even position yourself downwind if firing outside.
While the thought of having to physically retaliate against an intruder who’s trying to enter or has already entered your home is beyond disturbing, a tool like this at least makes effectively engaging the threat less “hands-on”. Store this unit in a child-proof, quick-access location where it can be rapidly armed and you’ve got yourself a seriously effective home defense tool for combatting anyone with ill intentions.
-
- Maximum strength, police approved formula engineered for serious stopping power
- 3oz container provides an impressive 25-foot range with 32 bursts
- Powerful gel stream delivery reduces wind blowback
- Pistol grip with thumb trigger is intuitive and easy-to-use and aim
- Includes a wall mount bracket and hardware to ensure the canister is available when and where you need it
- 4-year shelf life from the date of manufacture
-
- LED flashlight with a pepper ball launcher
- PepperBall projectiles contain a powerful pepper irritant to immediately incapacitate an attacker
- Integrated laser guide automatically activates when the safety is off for precise aim
- 5 round capacity
- Accurate to 50 feet – point of impact to the laser
- Package contains: 5 Live SD PepperBall projectiles, 10 inert practice projectiles, 3 CO2 cartridges, 2 CR123 batteries and lanyard
The PepperBall LifeLite Personal Defense Launcher is a remarkably innovative and effective non-lethal home defense tool that will provide you with some stonewall security both inside and outside your home.
This is an LED flashlight with an integrated high velocity, long-range pepper ball launcher that contains a powerful pepper irritant to immediately incapacitate an attacker.
This unit can accurately fire the pepper-projectiles up to 50 feet, so you don’t have to allow the threat to get anywhere even close to you or your family before making the first strike. As soon as you disengage the safety, a laser guide automatically powers on to assist you aim – quite intimidating on its own!
A direct hit is not necessary to stop an intruder cold, even shooting these pepper balls in the vicinity of the target(s) will deliver the desired effect, much like a police-grade riot control device.
There is a five round capacity per “magazine” so you’ve got several attempts at landing an effective hit. The balls are fired using CO2 cartridges (three included), so it’s quite high powered. The brand even includes 10 inert practice projectiles so you can gain some experience firing this defense tool.
The LifeLite appears to be a simple flashlight at a glance, so it’s a suitable device for walking around the neighborhood with on dog walks or while checking the mail after dark.
All things considered, this is a brilliant and easy to operate tool for all sorts of self defense scenarios that is well worth the cost.
-
- Powerful stun gun with LED flashlight is conveniently sized 6.5 by 2 by 1 inches
- Shock plates on the side of the unit also deliver a high voltage shock for snatch-protection
- Bright electric current pulsates between the test prongs and creates an intimidating electrical sound
- Ultra-sharp spike electrodes help penetrate through thick clothing
- Internal rechargeable battery
- Lifetime warranty
The VIPERTEK VTS-989 Heavy Duty Rechargeable Stun Gun With Flashlight is a no-nonsense taser option that will immediately incapacitate an attacker in the event you have to directly engage a home invader.
This device generates a bright electrical current that pulsates between the test prongs and creates a loud and intimidating electrical sound when activated. The sound itself should be enough to deter any intruder from taking even one more forward step. You can see and hear that this device means business without having to experience its debilitating effect.
This powerful stun gun with an integrated LED flashlight is conveniently sized at just 6.5 by 2 by 1 inches, so it’s easily hand-held. You will have to approach your attacker at close quarters in order to effectively shock them, but shock plates on the side of the unit also deliver a high voltage shock so nobody can snatch the device out of your hands. Ultra-sharp spike electrodes furthermore help penetrate through thick clothing, so you’ll be able to land a deadly zap no matter what a potential intruder is wearing.
This stun gun features an internal rechargeable battery, so you won’t have to replace batteries. Simply keep the device charged and close on hand, and you’ll always have some reliable self-defense.
The brand even offers a lifetime warranty, so you can buy in confidence that you’re getting a trusted, quality product!
-
- Maximum legal amperage
- 19 Inches long for improved reach and it weighs 2 pounds
- Electrified shaft, so no one can grab it from you
- Runs on two 9V batteries
The O-MEGA S-120 is a 19-inch long stun gun with an electrified shaft featuring the maximum legal amperage that offers greater reach than traditional self-defense tasers.
In a scenario where you end up cornered in your own home, a device like this could turn the tables. You can prod an assailant from a ways away due to the long length of this stun gun and the shaft itself is also charged, so it can’t be grabbed from your hands.
It’s a safer alternative to a traditional handheld taser because it maintains a farther distance between you and the attacker. Weighing about two pounds, it’s quite easy to wield as well, just refrain from using it as a staff or bat because it’s not designed to be a melee weapon.
The O-MEGA S-120 runs on two 9V batteries – although one set of batteries features an impressive run time, be sure to have a few extra sets on hand.
-
- Industry-leading 2.517 µC charge is intended to induce far beyond ‘intolerable pain’
- Intimidating 95-decibel electrical sound and bright 130 Lumen LED flashlight with high, low and strobe settings help to disorient from a distance
- Features an ergonomic grip and easy and intuitive button-operation
- Includes a belt holster for rapid access, and features a safety switch to avoid misfires
- Durable and lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum construction
- Rechargeable battery
The SABRE Max Strength Stun Gun is a compact and unassuming, exceptionally powerful stun gun option that features the industry’s highest available strength – delivering a 2.517 µC charge that induces pain well beyond the ‘intolerable’ threshold.
This stun gun fits right in the palm of your hand, so it’s not an unwieldy defense tool that’s impossible for people with low upper-body strength to effectively handle. The Max Strength Stun Gun furthermore comes included with a belt holster for rapid access and is easily concelable if you decide to leave the home with it.
The brand claims that voltage is not necessarily an accurate metric of stun gun power, but rather that strength is best indicated by measuring microCoulombs, which measures charge (current x time). At 2.517 µC, this model features a far higher charge than the majority of the industry competition and delivers more than enough of a zap considering intolerable pain is estimated for most people at 1.0 µC!
Perhaps more practical as a defense tool than the stun gun component, the 95-decibel electrical sound emitted by firing the stun gun is super intimidating. Combine the aggressive zapping sound with the strobe light setting of the flashlight, and you’ve got yourself a seriously daunting home defense tool that only a fool would attempt to go up against. In the unfortunate event you have to utilize the stun gun directly against a home intruder or assailant, rest assured the high strength of this device will instantly crumple its target.
Super compact and easy to operate, deadly powerful, and offering a versatile assortment of self-defense tactics, the Max Strength Stun Gun by SABRE is no doubt one of the best buys in its category.
-
- Strong maximum voltage stun gun with integrated 300 lumen flashlight
- Flashlight has 5 different working modes and 100,000 hours of bulb life
- Built from type III aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with a ridged body to withstand impact if dropped
- Rechargeable batteries
- Lifetime warranty
The Guard Dog Security Dual Spark Stun Gun Flashlight is a medium-range stun gun with some improved reach compared to a handheld taser featuring impressive electrical output and an intimidating “zap” sound that is daunting on its own!
This device is about one foot long, so it’s quite easy to wield, even for those with weak hands and wrists. While the reach of longer stun guns is great for keeping your distance from an assailant, it oftentimes creates an awkward to carry overall feel. The weight and length of this option complement each other perfectly, creating a well-balanced tool with great ergonomics.
This stun gun is built from type III aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with a ridged body to withstand impact if dropped or banged. While the brand specifies this self defense tool is not to be used as a blunt force weapon, they also advertise that you can drop it and run it over without issue, so chances are if you need to use it as a club, it won’t effect the stun gun’s operation.
The integrated flashlight has five different working modes and features over 100,000 hours of bulb life – honestly making it well worth the cost of this product before you even consider the taser! There is a strobe setting to the device which is a brilliant method for disorienting an intruder in low light scenarios.
Guard Dog Security has built this stun gun with rechargeable batteries so you won’t have to purchase more juice to keep this device going. The brand furthermore includes a lifetime warranty on this product so you can go ahead and make the purchase in confidence that you’re covered in the event of an electrical issue.
All things considered, this is a highly versatile and effective non-lethal home defense tool that can be applied in a number of different contexts – no doubt a great buy for the price point that will add some peace of mind to your home.
-
- LED lights output 40W, 3500 lumens
- 180 degree swiveling angle, senses light levels and motion up to 49 feet
- Can adjust the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensor to different angles based on your needs
- Motion sensor only triggers during night time hours
- Durable and weatherproof design
- Super easy DIY setup
Amico’s 3 Head LED Motion Sensor Security Lights are a brilliant first-line of defense against potential intruders approaching your home that are always on guard once the sun goes down.
These LED lights put out an impressive 3500 lumens once triggered, so they truly put a spotlight on the targeted area. Featuring a 180-degree swiveling angle and adjustable light heads, you can orient these security lights however you’d like in order to illuminate any and all access points to your home or property.
The motion sensor is accurate up to 49 feet, so these lights offer some decent range. The lights furthermore will only trigger during night time hours, so they won’t waste any energy during the day.
The housing is designed to be totally weatherproof, so this security device can handle being out in the elements just fine. Set up is a breeze to complete on your own, simply run your power source, secure and adjust the lights, and you’re all set!
Nothing says “stop right there” like a blinding spotlight on the situation – no doubt an effective and intimidating solution to avoiding a home-intruder scenario before it ever occurs!
-
- Battery-powered, motion-activated path lights measuring 16.93 inches tall and 4.13 inches in diameter
- Each path light provide 80 lumens of light output
- Install in minutes with a wire-free design
- Ability to connect with Ring doorbells and cameras through the Ring App. in order to create a fully connected home security system
- Starter kit purchase includes one Ring Bridge for indoor setup so you can receive notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices
- Compatibility with Alexa enables voice commands
The Ring Smart Lighting Outdoor Motion-Sensor Security Lights are a brilliant stand-alone security system for notifying you of potential intruders, that can be further integrated into a more extensive alert-system if you choose to.
These motion-activated lights feature a variety of settings and features, but likely the most practical application for home-defense contexts is to simply pair this lighting array with your other Ring devices and connect it to the app through the included Ring Bridge.
These 80-lumen lights are impressively bright and can be set up to engage your Ring Doorbell/Camera once they activate – effectively extending the range of motion detection from your front door. You can set up alerts that send straight to your smartphone through the app, and even give commands to the lighting via Alexa!
Other practical features include a setting that turns on all of the lights once one of the path lights is activated, as well as adjustable brightness and motion sensor sensitivity.
It should also be noted that these lights are of course totally practical for regular use lighting pathways, sidewalks, patios, and driveways and feature a charming aesthetic that doesn’t scream “security system”. The value of this home defense tool is seriously bolstered when you consider its versatility as both a surveillance device and as simple outdoor area lighting.
Easy to install, highly affordable, and capable in terms of both app utilization and real-time functionality, the Ring Smart Lighting Path Lights are a brilliant starting point or addition to any home security system.
-
- Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on home at any time with Live View on-demand video and audio
- Get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when anyone triggers Ring’s built-in motion sensors
- Adjust the sensitivity and range of your motion sensors to find the ideal setting
- Hear and speak to people on your property from your mobile device using the built-in microphone and speakers
- Activate the siren from your phone, tablet, and PC to scare away suspicious people caught on camera
- Add a second battery pack for backup power or an optional Solar Panel for a continuous charge
- Can be linked with Alexa, and other compatible Echo devices
- Easy install
The Ring Spotlight HD Security Camera With Two-Way Talk & Siren Alarm is a brilliant tool for non-lethal home defense that lets potential intruders and threats know they’re being monitored before they’re able to even get started with their attempt to force entry into your home.
Ring allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in on your home at any time with Live View on-demand video and audio, enabling you to always maintain a presence at home whether you’re physically there or not. You can hear and speak to people on your property from your mobile device using the built-in microphone and speakers and activate the siren from your phone, tablet, and PC to scare away suspicious people caught on camera.
Ring enables you to adjust the sensitivity and range of your motion sensors to find the ideal setting, and can even be linked with Alexa and other compatible Echo devices for a range of voice commands and applications.
When it comes to set up, you can add a second battery pack for backup power or an optional solar panel for a continuous charge.
A simple and easy to use interactive home monitoring system that feels more empowering than a simple surveillance system, Ring has come up with an impressive non-lethal home defense tool here that’s very reasonably priced.
-
- Exclusive 8 channel 1080p lite DVR recorder paired with 4 metal weatherproof 1080p bullet cameras (can add up to 4 more cameras)
- 60 feet of BNC+DC CCTV cabling provides both video and power to your cameras, arguably more reliable than wireless options
- Cameras feature customizable motion detection sensitivity, 65-foot night vision, and 90° view angle
- Instant notifications and email alerts sent to your phone
- Free life-time tech support
The ZOSI 1080p Home Security Camera System is an easy to install and operate, reliable home surveillance system that can keep an eye on all of the parts of your home you’d feel safer having a close watch on, inside and out!
Cameras are a brilliant home defense option based on their inherent intimidation alone. A visible surveillance camera is a hugely discouraging obstacle to a potential intruder and indicates that the home in question is not a viable option for breaking and entering. Even fake, dummy security cameras have this effect on criminals – nobody wants to commit to a crime if they know they’re being watched!
This advanced, but easy to install and operate option from ZOSI utilizes an exclusive 8 channel 1080p lite DVR recorder paired with 4 metal weatherproof 1080p bullet cameras to record and save footage from desired locations and angles in/on your home and property. You can furthermore add another four cameras, bringing the total amount of surveillance up to eight cameras!
60 Feet of BNC+DC CCTV cabling provides both video and power to your cameras, arguably more reliable than wireless options and a total breeze to install yourself. Mindful installation means concealing the wiring best you can or keeping it out of reasonable reach in order to discourage sabotage.
The cameras feature customizable motion detection sensitivity, 65-foot night vision, and a 90° view angle, so once set up strategically, nothing shady will sneak past these vigilant guards. Pair these cameras with some motion sensor lighting and then you’ve really got a no-nonsense front line of home defense that even skilled criminals will steer clear of.
This home surveillance system can even be set up to send instant notifications and email alerts to your phone, so whether you’re home or not you can keep an eye on things. The brand even offers free lifetime tech support, so if you’re concerned about learning to install, operate and maintain this camera system, there is reliable help just a phone call away!
-
- Helps deter intruders and alert the residence
- Alarm sounds 120db loud when door or window opens
- Easy to install with simple double-sided tape (included) No wiring or screws needed
- Built-in low battery indicator
These Window & Door Alarms by Noopel are a remarkably simple to install and operate home alarm option that come at an exceptionally reasonable price point.
These alarms trigger if the host device is separated more than 0.39 inches from its corresponding magnetic strip, so you can place the alarm and the mag-strip on a door frame, and door, or window sill and window to name a few applications. When the alarm is triggered, it puts out a loud (120db) beeping alert that’s easily heard throughout any home.
There is no wiring included, simply stick the alarm components wherever you want to install them using the included double-sided tape and you’re ready to go! All four alarms have replaceable 3XLR44 batteries included, and each device furthermore has a low battery life indicator light so you know when it’s time to replace them.
These simple alarms are easy to turn on and off at the click of a button, so you don’t have to leave them armed if you’re implementing them on windows and doors you often use during the day.
Alternatively, these alarms can be utilized on windows and doors that are never really opened in your home or outside your home. If your more or less unused basement bulkhead door or garage window is opened in the dead of night, this simple alarm will be waiting and ready.
The applications go far beyond setting up alerts for your kitchen windows and back slider – for example, you could install these alarms on the windows or doors of your exterior garage, tool shed, mailbox, front gate and more!
While this is a simple tool that should not be depended on as your home defense strategy, it is a versatile and easy to use home security option that should not be overlooked.
-
- Personal Alarm, criminal deterrent, acoustic animal repellent, rescue signal, tripwire alarm
- Simply pull the loop, and the 120dB alarm sounds
- Could be set up as a tripwire alarm
- Replaceable long-lasting lithium metal CR1632 battery has a 5+ year shelf-life
- 100% Unlimited lifetime warranty and free 24/7/365 customer support
The B A S U eAlarm PRO is a simple personal alarm device that is triggered when you pull the loop-tab from the device body, putting out a powerful 120db alert.
This is more of a personal defense tool than a home defense tool, but it’s none the less worth including here for its ease of operation, portability and versatility within or outside the home.
Having a few B A S U eAlarms on hand in the house gives every occupant the ability to alert each other to potential threats. You can furthermore set this device up as a tripwire alarm if you find it necessary, adding even greater versatility.
The replaceable, long-lasting lithium metal CR1632 battery has a 5+ year shelf-life and the brand offers an unlimited lifetime warranty and free customer support, so you can buy in confidence you’re getting a reliable product.
While simple alarm devices like this might not seem like a viable home defense tool at first, consider the fact that LOUD triggered alarms are disorienting and send an instant message to intruders that they’re busted. Simple, affordable, and effective!
-
- High powered flashlight featuring a blinding 1100 lumen max setting and a beam distance of 240 yards
- Several light modes, including a disorienting strobe setting
- USB-rechargeable battery and impressive run time if you’re not solely utilizing the turbo, max lumens mode
- Rated IPX-8 waterproof, and impact resistant up to 2 meters
Here’s a simple go-to self defense tool and preventative measure against potential intruder interactions. The ThruNite Neutron 2C V3 Rechargeable 1100 Lumen LED Flashlight offers a truly blinding level of illumination for shedding light on the situation, and also features a disorienting strobe setting that is likely to turn a home-invader right around.
For those that are not able to imagine what 1100 lumens looks like – a 300-lumen flashlight would be considered to be of average, or above-average brightness. You can do the math from there – the 1100 lumen output of this tool is (roughly) about three or four times the strength of a standard quality flashlight.
Featuring a 240-yard beam distance, you can furthermore effectively view waaay back into your property from the safety of your front or back door, or from a window. If paired with a motion-detection security system, scanning this flashlight around after receiving a potential intruder alert will greatly discourage even the most ambitious intruders from following through with a break-in. In other words, once a criminal sees this powerful light source, they’ll know the jig is up.
In a more serious situation where an intruder has already entered your home, the strobe setting of this flashlight very well might disorient them beyond their ability to follow through with their planned break-in. We don’t recommend a flashlight as a last line of defense, but that being said, this is still a highly effective tool for deterring potential assailants.
Equipped with an excellent degree of water and impact resistance and built with a micro USB-rechargeable battery, you can furthermore rest assured this flashlight will remain a versatile tool for a variety of applications for many years to come.
-
- Quick and easy installation on doorknob heights 34 to 48 inches with hinged doors that open inward – featuring one ton of force!
- Simply install the security bar between the floor and the interior doorknob of any hinged door by adjusting the length of the door stopper
- Highly portable, easy to store, transport and deploy!
- Just over 3 pounds, built from heavy-duty aluminum alloy and durable thermoplastic elastomer
- Unlimited Lifetime Guarantee!
The Securadoor Heavy Duty Security Door Bar is a versatile and effective door barricade device featuring a remarkable one ton of force that can be easily switched between doors, therefore making it portable for versatile, quick use anywhere in the home.
Simply install the security bar between the floor and the interior doorknob of any hinged door by adjusting the length of the door stopper, and wha-lah, you’re barricaded! Set up takes just moments, so even in the event of a successful break-in, you can retreat to a safe room and deploy this device while you wait for help to arrive.
The foot of this tool maintains great traction on any floor type, so hardwood floors, concrete, carpet, and tile are all compatible!
Weighing in at just over 3 pounds and built from heavy-duty aluminum alloy and durable thermoplastic elastomer, this device offers impressive stopping strength for its minimalist design.
The brand even offers an unlimited lifetime guarantee, so if you find this barricade is not up to your standards or if it’s an awkward fit with your door, you’ll have no hassle getting through to the company and finding a solution or replacement!
-
- Door barricade device that helps support your door frame by distributing the force more evenly, and at the appropriate angles
- Superior-grade, aluminum construction allows for super quick DIY installation on most inward-swinging doors
- Can store the lock on the included hanger so it’s close on hand
The Door Bull Door Barricade Lock Out Security Device is an effective tool for keeping intruders attempting to force entry into your home from ever getting inside.
If you can keep a criminal on the outside of your home for more than a few minutes, chances are they’ll give up on trying to gain entry and evacuate the premise before the authorities arrive. Door barricade devices are therefore one of the best non-lethal, passive methods for defending one’s home.
Professional, and even amateur burglars are capable of picking locks and kicking through deadbolts, so having a reliable barricade device is a wise tool while you wait for help to arrive in the event of a threat. Home surveillance and alarm systems are an excellent measure against home invasion, but the average 911 response time is around seven minutes – plenty of time for a determined criminal to try and force entry.
While a stronger deadbolt is one approach, it adds nothing to the integrity of your actual door frame. The Door Bull helps support your door frame by distributing the force more evenly, and at the appropriate angles, actually reinforcing your entire door rather than adding a brace or bolt that could rip off the hinges!
Superior-grade, aluminum construction allows for super quick DIY installation on most inward-swinging doors, and the brand even includes a handy hanger so you can store the device right next to the door you want to be ready to barricade. Simply mount the frame plate, and slide on the Door Bull in moments when you need to! Check out this video for a more detailed demonstration.
-
- Can be easily custom-installed on fences, roofs, and railings
- Plastic fence spikes are made from innocuous and durable material for extra long life
- Set of 20 pieces with a total length of 20 feet
- Can be screwed into place, nailed, or secured zip ties/double velcro tape
The KIMANN Critter Deterrent and Anti-Climbing Defender Repellent Spiral Spikes are a unique and effective approach for keeping intruders from climbing over fences onto your property, or alternatively, onto your roof.
These one foot long spike strips can be easily manipulated and installed onto fence tops, railings, roofs and more and will effectively deter intruders from trying to clamber over or onto the desired obstacle/object. While these spikes are intended for pest control rather than intruder defense, they will work wonderfully when it comes to keeping any and all paws off of your fence lines.
These strips can be easily screwed into place or even taped or zip-tied depending on the installation context. This is the type of non-lethal home defense tool that not only deters criminals, but also indicates from a distance that your home is mindfully defended – working as a psychological deterrent as well as a physical one.
-
- Integrated glass-breaker tip features tempered steel
- Reliable push-button mechanism deploys ball point mechanism
- Rugged, machined steel body and stainless steel pocket clip
- Rite in the rain ink cartridge works in all conditions
The Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen is a handy, pocket-sized and unassuming defense tool that can be easily concealed and kept on hand in any situation.
While this is far from being as effective as a home alarm or surveillance system, and not nearly as threatening as a stun gun or mace device, adding a handheld melee weapon to your arsenal of home defense tools is a wise decision for the scenarios you can’t think up.
You can keep this pen in any room without having to reveal its identity as a powerful tactical tool. The integrated glass-breaker tip is built from tempered steel, so connecting with virtually any part of an assailant’s body will do some serious damage. You don’t want to ever have to engage a home intruder at close quarters, but if things escalate and someone was to make their way into your safe room, a device like this could save the day.
Oh yea, it’s also quite a nice ballpoint pen, so this tool can be utilized throughout your day to day routine as well!
-
- 20-Inch long, multi-functional stainless steel staff
- Comfortable, non-slip grip
- Pointed butt-end can be unscrewed to add weight to the tube if desired
The IMSHI Stainless Steel Multi-Functional Emergency Staff is a last-resort melee weapon that can be used to club an assailant, or alternatively to break a window for your own escape.
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s simply a 20-inch long stainless steel staff with a pointed butt-end. The pointed end cap can furthermore be unscrewed allowing you to fill the staff with more weight if you prefer.
This is a shorter (and lighter) alternative to a baseball bat that can be easily wielded with one, rather than both hands. It’s also easier to swing for those with lower strength, so this is a great bedside table option for any and all members of the family.
-
- 25-Inch aluminum alloy baseball bat
- Lightweight construction for increased bat speed
- Rubber, non-slip grip absorbs shock
The Farsler 25 Inch Aluminum Alloy Baseball Bat speaks for itself. Directly engaging a home intruder is something best avoided by utilizing other preventative home defense methods, but in the event you need to defend yourself against an assailant, a lightweight and compact baseball bat like that is a tried and true tool.
At 25 inches long, this is a short, youth-sized baseball bat that’s particularly easy to wield and swing. The aluminum construction also ensures this tiny bat remains exceptionally lightweight, so it’s suitable even for one-handed use depending on your strength.
A rubber, non-slip grip absorbs shock if you connect with something hard, and the ergonomics of the bat in general are quite well designed for in hand comfort.
While doing battle with a baseball bat is far from ideal when it comes to diffusing a home invasion scenario, having a melee weapon like this on hand in the bedroom for example, is a wise decision. If your home surveillance was to fail or be compromised and you suddenly awake to an intruder in your home, having a tool to defend yourself and/or retaliate with could be of vital importance.
A home defense tool like this is for the scenario you can’t imagine – it’s a last resort option that might, however, prove to be pivotal in the event of a dangerous intruder.
-
- Instructions on how to implement a complete plan for operational security and physical defense
- Topics include: perimeter security systems and traps, house fortifications and safe rooms, secured and hidden storage, firearms and defensive combat techniques, gathering intelligence and forming alliances
Owning some literature covering every aspect of home defense and security is a wonderful preparedness tool. Prepper’s Home Defense: Security Strategies to Protect Your Family by Any Means Necessary written by Jim Cobb is without a doubt one of the best comprehensive options available when it comes to strategizing about how to best keep your home safe.
If you’re having a hard time determining which non-lethal home defense tool(s) to go with, this can work as an informative guide for setting up the best possible home security strategy for your specific needs. This book furthermore covers other topics related to keeping your home and your family safe in the event of a crisis or emergency scenario, leaving no box unchecked.
Those serious about putting together a thorough home defense system and plan will be wise to at least give this book a quick read, and then stash it in their personal library.