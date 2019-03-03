7 Best Telescopic Fishing Rods: The Ultimate List (2019)

Here's a popular telescopic fishing rod option from Sougayilang that will no doubt get the job done. This rod is available in three different lengths; 5.91, 6.89 and 7.87 feet making it a viable option for both fresh and saltwater applications. You can purchase just the rod and reel, the combo with a carry a case, or the combo with the carry case as well as a small fishing "kit" including some lures, weights, hooks, and braided line.

The rod is built from both high density carbon fiber as well as fiberglass, so the construction is sound. This setup is also built with ceramic guides indicating good attention to detail and long potential life span. The handle or rod butt is also telescopic and therefore extendable, but be careful not to damage this feature - if you blow out the threads on the handle then you'll be left with a rod that has a free-floating butt and therefore very low sensitivity.

For how compact this rod breaks down (the shorter length rods are just 16.5 inches), the carry case is not very low profile. It could be designed far less bulky - but the rod itself is quite packable and great for hikes or for on the go storage.

All things considered, the included reel is one of the better options when it comes to telescopic fishing combos, but you'll still likely want to equip the rod with something of higher quality for optimum performance.

There are some issues with quality control control with this product, but that's fairly standard for plenty of decent telescopic rods - it's a sensitive design-type that sometimes makes it out of the factory despite issues with integrity. Good news is, there's a one year warranty on this setup so if you end up with a less than perfect unit you can have it easily replaced.

Nice sensitivity, impressive packed dimensions, a low price tag and a bad-ass aesthetic; this is a great go-to option from Sougayilang.