85 Cool Fishing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

If you own a fishing vessel but not a trolling motor, Newport Vessel’s X-Series 40lb Thrust Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor is likely just the unit for you!

Trolling motors are a brilliant tool to own for freshwater fishing in particular that allow you to quietly and effortlessly sneak into fishing spots and cover more water in a given session. They also, of course, free up your hands while moving your vessel for trolling!

Rowing a johnboat or paddling a canoe can be both pleasant and easy enough to do, but the benefits of owning a trolling motor become very apparent as soon as you utilize one!

This model from Newport Vessels is built with excellent quality hardware in order to be saltwater rated and features an impressive 55 pounds of thrust for its size and price point. The main shaft is easily adjustable for any depth condition, while the head is 30-degree adjustable. An ergonomic extendable handle furthermore makes steering a breeze.

This motor is not only solid, powerful and reliable, it’s also got a few bells and whistles. An LED battery life indicator is present on the motor head, and the battery cables are 4 feet long for easy attachment to your battery. There are 5 forward speeds and three reverse speeds.

Definitely consider pairing this trolling motor with Newport Vessel’s Trolling Motor Smart Battery Box Power Center – it’s a brilliant gadget that both protects and enhances the function of your battery!