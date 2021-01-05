85 Cool Fishing Gadgets: Your Ultimate List

Are you shopping for an avid angler or consider yourself to be a diehard fisherman? Our list of cool fishing gadgets has compiled the best tools, tech, and gear for anglers of every type!
No matter what style of fishing you or whoever you’re shopping for is passionate about, we’ve tracked down some seriously awesome gadgets for enhancing the fishing experience both on and off the water!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you own a fishing vessel but not a trolling motor, Newport Vessel’s X-Series 40lb Thrust Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor is likely just the unit for you!
Trolling motors are a brilliant tool to own for freshwater fishing in particular that allow you to quietly and effortlessly sneak into fishing spots and cover more water in a given session. They also, of course, free up your hands while moving your vessel for trolling!
Rowing a johnboat or paddling a canoe can be both pleasant and easy enough to do, but the benefits of owning a trolling motor become very apparent as soon as you utilize one!
This model from Newport Vessels is built with excellent quality hardware in order to be saltwater rated and features an impressive 55 pounds of thrust for its size and price point. The main shaft is easily adjustable for any depth condition, while the head is 30-degree adjustable. An ergonomic extendable handle furthermore makes steering a breeze.
This motor is not only solid, powerful and reliable, it’s also got a few bells and whistles. An LED battery life indicator is present on the motor head, and the battery cables are 4 feet long for easy attachment to your battery. There are 5 forward speeds and three reverse speeds.
Definitely consider pairing this trolling motor with Newport Vessel’s Trolling Motor Smart Battery Box Power Center – it’s a brilliant gadget that both protects and enhances the function of your battery!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Thule Rodvault Fly Fishing Rod Carrier is an outstanding fishing gadget for transporting your fly rods without having to break them down.
One of our favorite picks within our top list of the best rod holders for your vehicle, this super simple transport-system offers a brilliant solution to sliding your assembled fly rods into cramped-for-space vehicle interiors.
Available in two and four rod sizing, this innovative car-top rod holder can accommodate up to 10-foot, fully assembled fly rods, and reel diameters up to 4.25-inches with fighting butts.
The Rodvault is built with aircraft-grade, anodized aluminum rod tubes and a heavy duty, glass-reinforced, nylon reel case for complete and total protection. The tubes are furthermore lined with Polypropylene for enhanced tip and guide protection.
This carry system utilizes universal mounting hardware that fits all Thule crossbars and a wide range of roof racks, so installation and removal are a piece of cake.
Take the hassle and damage-risk out of transporting your fly rods with this brilliant fishing gadget from Thule!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wading booties are one of the ultimate fishing tools. When temps are warm, there’s no need to strap up into full-blown chest waders. Owning a pair of neoprene booties that both drain and keep your feet safe from punctures and scrapes is a beautiful thing.
You can explore new water in confidence with a pair of wading footwear like this without sacrificing your mobility. The Christmas Island Booties by Orvis are my all time favorite neoprene booties and are of course featured in our top list of fishing shoes for wet wading.
They are super comfortable for long treks, easy to take on and off, ultralight, and surprisingly tough against even the gnarliest coral and abrasive wading environments. No doubt an excellent buy that you’ll fish in for years!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mr. Heater Portable Little Buddy Propane Heater is a must-have fishing gadget for ice fishermen that utilize a shanty or shelter, and for anglers who camp out in cold conditions in order to chase fish.
This is an indoor/tent friendly space heater with an impressive run time and heat output (3,800 BTU’s per hour). It runs off a single propane canister and puts out some seriously potent heat that will quickly warm up enclosed spaces.
This perfect for use inside an ice fishing shanty, or for overnights camping in a standard tent. Simply switch it on, and let the heat blast! No more clutching your friends for warmth while waiting for bites out on the ice or shaking in your sleeping bag – Mr. Heater has you covered!
If you like the idea of owning a tent-safe space heater for fishing or camping applications, then make sure to check out our list of the best tent heaters for some alternative options of varying strength!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Newport Vessels Trolling Motor Smart Battery Box Power Center is a brilliant fishing tool to own for anglers who own and power a vessel with an electric trolling motor.
The purpose of this fishing gadget is to protect your trolling motor battery from the elements and from electrical damage by employing a protective case and integrated 10 Amp and 60 Amp circuit breakers.
The power center also plugs into your battery and redirects its power into several external ports so you can charge other electronic devices. One USB charger and one 12V port ensure all your essential gadgets stay charged out on the water. Pretty cool right?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Telescopic Spin Fishing Rod and Reel Combos by Sougayilang are a fun and surprisingly practical piece of gear to own if you’re an adventure angler who has a passion for finding new water!
A telescopic rod like this is super packable, allowing you to hike and travel far off the beaten path, and have a fishing rod when you get to where you’re going! There are several different size rods available, some even capable of fighting bigger and stronger species of fish!
While most telescopic rods can’t compare to traditional rods when it comes to sensitivity and feel, Sougayilang has done a wonderful job at building this rod series. Carbon fiber and fiberglass make up the rod, while the guides are ceramic. The reel is furthermore of impressive quality for the price point, making these combos an excellent value overall!
Tuck one underneath your driver’s seat for the next time you see a gorgeous looking stream or lake on the road, or stuff one in your hiking pack so you’re ready to fish those mountain lakes you’ve always wanted to – the possibilities are endless!
Make sure to check out our list of the best telescopic fishing rods for our favorite top options!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or whoever you’re shopping for loves to jam out on the water, this is the ultimate fishing gadget. DemerBox has come up with perhaps the best outdoor speaker on the market, and it’s totally waterproof and virtually indestructible.
This bad boy might be on the expensive side, but it’s a piece of gear you’ll own for years and years of use – it’s even fully serviceable by the manufacturer in the event there’s an issue with your unit.
DemerBox sent me out one of their speakers to run gear trials on, and I’ve been blown away. This speaker connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or aux cable, and boy oh boy is it loud. The bass tones and mids are super full and robust, and the trebles are impressively crisp and clear. This is not your standard outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality (for a real price).
This fishing gadget also doubles as a dry box for some of your other gear. It’s got ample space for stashing water sensitive items like cell phones, cameras, and other electronics. The speaker is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you can even toss the thing overboard if you choose to!
What really sets the DemerBox apart from the competition is the battery life. This unit has a downright amazing 50 hours of playtime on one charge and can even be used as a power bank to charge your other USB compatible devices!
It’s an awesome portable outdoor speaker, but would also be a killer option for more permanent mounting into a fishing kayak or vessel. All in all, a seriously cool fishing gadget for those that appreciate real sound!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a fishing gadget way ahead of its time! The Deeper PRO+ Portable Fish Finder allows you to bring along high-quality sonar where ever you fish!
This gadget is perfect for ice fishermen and shore fishermen who want to take a look at the bottom-topography of where they’re fishing, and even effectively locate fish!
It’s truly a brilliant innovation in fish finders that has excellent customer reviews! Now for a very reasonable price, you can mark fish on real sonar virtually anywhere you go! This fish finder can even be casted (that’s right, casted from your fishing pole) out onto the water you’re fishing to take a look at what’s going on down there!
By simply connecting the device to your smartphone, your phone screen provides a beautiful display!
The Deeper PRO+ is furthermore equipped with advanced features like built-in GPS enabling the user to create bathymetric maps that can be saved and analyzed in depth on the water or at home! There is also a sensor that reads temperature! This fishing gadget brings high-tech fishing instruments typically only found on board expensive vessels to every type of angler!
For more info on how the Deeper PRO+ works, check out this neat video!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a highly practical, game-changing fishing gadget for any angler who processes a lot of fish per year for the dinner table. The BUBBA Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife is a remarkably effective and precise tool for filleting fish that takes both the time and the effort out of cleaning both particularly large species, and large amounts of smaller fish.
Electric fillet knives are underrated – if you’ve ever been stuck manually cleaning a pile of fish for dinner or the freezer, then you’ll really apreciate the corners a device like this cuts!
One of our top picks within our list of the best electric fillet knives, this cordless option is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to working through even the thickest scaled, toughest fish. This package furthermore includes several different interchangeable blades of varying lengths and flexibilities from 7 to 12 inches, so you’re equipped with all of the necessary edges for filleting panfish to tuna.
The dual-rivet blade designs are coated in TiN stainless steel for long lasting durability and edge retention, so rest assured you’ll utilize this set for many fishing seasons before needing replacement blades. Featuring an ergonomic handle, trigger guard, and an LED battery life indicator, this tool is exceptionally easy to operate with just a little bit of practice.
The brand even includes an extra battery for swapping out during those particularly intensive, long filleting sessions, as well as an EVA hard case for easy storage and transport of the whole set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bonnlo Kayak & Canoe Oversand Cart Carrier is an essential tool for any angler who portages their fishing vessel and gear over soft sand down to the water.
Selected from our top list of the best kayak carts, this solid aluminum framed option features a generous 165-pound weight capacity and foam bumpers for avoiding any scuffs or scratches on your boat hull. There is also a spring loaded stand and a set of 7.5-foot ratchet straps for some further assistance securing your boat for overland transport.
The 12-inch oversand balloon tires are what really make this kayak cart such an invaluable tool. When you need to move your boat from the truck or trailer down to the launch and there’s a stretch of sand between you and the water. Dragging your fishing kayak or even inflatable fishing vessel can be miserable – elimate the struggle of portaging your small watercraft with a brilliant, back-saving tool such as this and redirect all that saved effort on catching the big one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fishing gadget speaks for itself – the FishPond River Rat 2.0 Beverage Holder is a handy little device for holding your beer or beverage while actively fishing, rowing, boating, or hiking!
Built from 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon and featuring an insulated liner, this brilliant little coozie is both built to last and engineered to keep your drink frosty. A removable and adjustable webbing neck strap furthermore allows you to either wear this device on your person or set it down somewhere within reach.
It’s a wonderfully practical tool for wade fishermen and for fishermen who often need both of their hands for rowing or steering their vessel in particular, but any angler that simply don’t have a great place to set down a beverage while on the water will appreciate this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Pelican Go G40 Waterproof Case is a brilliant little storage system for smartphones, other electronics and water-sensitive items that’s totally waterproof and impact resistant.
This unit is IP67 rated, therefore it’s resistant to dust, dirt, sand, and water. You can submerge this virtually indestructible gear-case down to 1. 5 meters for up to 30 minutes, so your essential items are truly safe and sound once sealed in there! It’s the perfect fishing gadget to bring wade or kayak fishing that will not let you down in the event you drop your phone into the drink!
The Go G40 is furthermore remarkably impact-resistant because of its ABS outer shell and rubberized protective bumper. There’s even a little carry handle for easy attachment to other gear, or onto your person.
The inside of this nifty case is built with a smartphone divider tray, credit-card slots and even a cord management strap in order to keep your essential belongings effectively organized.
There is a great color selection to choose from, so make sure to select the best aesthetic for your own taste or whoever it is that you’re shopping for! A super practical and reliable piece of gear that will be owned and utilized for years – Pelican is certainly onto something with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever lose something important off the side of your boat, or down at your favorite fishing hole? Let us introduce you to the BIGTEDDY – N52 Heavy Duty Salvage Fishing Magnet – a brilliant tool for retrieving lost metallic items from the watery depths!
If you’ve lost something at least partially metal in the water and you have a pretty good idea of where it is, this is the best way to get it back without diving in yourself. Pocket knives, glasses, fishing weights and tackle, flashlights and more can all be magnetized and pulled up and out of the water with this absolute powerhouse of a magnet!
Alternatively, it can be fun to go “magnet-fishing” in places where you think there might be sunken treasure. You wouldn’t believe what’s sitting on the bottom of your most frequented stream beds, harbor bottoms, and lake floors!
This is a rare earth neodymium magnet with a maximum pull force of 246 pounds. Yes, you read that correctly. Don’t use this magnet too close to electronics – it could mess with them!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit is a brilliant fishing gadget for both staying warm and grilling up some food while actively fishing!
The brand recently sent me out a Flatpack Grill to test, and I LOVE bringing it bait fishing in the fall and winter. It’s the perfect size to gather some twigs, leaves and limbs and get a little fire going in order to warm everyone’s feet and hands. On cold days shore fishing (or boat fishing on a big enough vessel) you’ll be an absolute hero for bringing this gadget along.
There is conveniently a grill-grate that fits right on top of the fire pit, so grilling up some burgers and dogs is made easy. Heck, my fishing friends and I have even gutted some fresh trout right on the spot and tossed them on this grill while fishing!
The whole design is remarkably compact, folding flat to about the size of a standard laptop when collapsed.
All in all, a highly practical fishing and camping gadget for cold weather angling that is bound to see some regular use!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The S.O.L. Fire Lite Fuel Free Rechargeable Lighter is hands down one of the most reliable and practical windproof lighters on the market for anglers and general outdoorsmen seeking an unstoppable, go-anywhere “lighter”.
This is an arc-lighter, meaning it utilizes an electrical current rather than a flame for ignition. The technology doesn’t care how hard the wind is blowing, making it a great on-the-water tool.
This ultralight and remarkably packable lighter weighs in at less than two ounces and fits right in your pocket almost as compact and slim as a regular disposable lighter, so it won’t weigh you down in the slightest. It’s furthermore built with weatherproof and shock-absorbant housing, so it can handle the regular abuses of fishing and recreating outdoors.
Not only does this brilliant gadget provide you with a reliablel dual-arc lighter, but it also features a built-in 100-lumen LED flashlight with three working modes. One charge provides about 45 lighter uses or three hours of low light, so the brand has truly designed this device to be a trusty companionno matter what you’re up to in the field!
Lastly, a 3-foot emergency tinder-cord lanyard is included in order to be used as cordage or tinder through exposing the flammable core, so you’re even equipped to start an emergency fire in the event of a mishap or crisis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an innovative and surprisingly affordable fishing gadget for those that light up while on the water. Enjoying a smoke can sometimes be a major pain if the wind is blowing – this device from our top list of windproof lighters solves the issue of the faulty lighter or soaking wet matchbook.
This is a USB rechargeable device that should last for years of use with the proper care. One charge lasts about a week, or 100-300 uses. It’s as simple as pushing the button and wha-lah, you’ve got a working lighter no matter the environmental conditions!
Also, consider that using a rechargeable lighter is better for the environment than disposable plastic lighters or matches. As fishermen, it’s our duty to be conscious of our planet’s health – any disposable tools that can be replaced by reusable ones are worth investing in if you consider yourself an environmental steward!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Orvis Waterproof Backpack is a fantastic fishing companion when it comes to bringing your gear on the go with complete confidence that it’s safe from wetness.
This bag is built from TPU coated 500D nylon and is 100% waterproof – even if you take a spill in the river or if the pack falls overboard your vessel! It’s one of our top picks within our list of waterproof fishing backpacks, sporting nearly unrivaled quality and performance within the industry.
There is a main compartment and a water-resistant front pocket, as well as some interior organization, so you can effectively stash your essential gear in an orderly manner.
Comfortable shoulder strapping with a chest and lumar support, as well as ventilation channels down the back panel, ensure this backpack is comfortable to wear while actively fishing – so it’s a great option for excursions into the back country, river wading, flats fishing, and more!
Without a doubt one of the best available options when it comes to high speed, low drag fishing backpacks that can keep up with any angling style!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Boundary Waterproof Dry Pack by SeaLine is an effective and affordable solution to keeping your gear totally dry while out on the water.
This is a simple roll-top dry bag style backpack, but it’s built with superior strapping than most competitors, and also features a waist belt. The brand recently sent me a Boundary Pack to field test, and it carries beautifully compared to my alternative waterproof bags.
This is a highly capable submersible storage system, but if you’re seeking a specialized waterproof fishing backpack that is equipped with all sorts of angling-specific features, make sure to check out our top list of waterproof fishing backpacks.
The Boundary Backpack is available in several sizes – the largest is quite massive at 115 liters so you can get creative with how you utilize this pack!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The YETI Hopper Sidekick Dry is one of our top picks from our list of the best waterproof waist packs for fishing that offers submersible level storage for your on-person fishing essentials while wade fishing and/or a dry storage space for water-sensitive gear while boating.
YETI’s Dryhide Shell is built from similar durable materials as high-performance whitewater rafts while the RF-welded seams offer unparalleled integrity, so you can ensure this unit is built to last. The brand’s Hydroshield closure furthermore utilizes a waterproof gasket and magnetic strip for an easy to access yet totally sealed system that you can reach into with one hand, and then dunk below water without issue once closed.
With outside dimensions measuring 11 ¾ by 7 1/8 by 3 ¼ inches, this is a streamlined, low profile waist pack or gear tote option that wears slim, yet offers fairly extensive storage potential due to the lack of interior dividers. For the cost, you won’t beat this level of quality when it comes to small scale submersible storage- no doubt an excellent buy from YETI.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Allen Boulder Creek Fishing Chest Pack is a highly versatile and competent fishing pack perfect for a wide variety of angling styles that far outperforms its price point.
This chest pack is designed to support virtually any angler while actively fishing – remaining streamlined and out of the way, as well as providing you with an excess of storage and organization potential. The Boulder Creek Pack features multiple interior pockets, a zip-down work-station with an integrated tippet tender and fly patch, and D-rings for securing a net and additional gear externally.
This pack is intended for fly fisherman and can accommodate up to six fly boxes, but spin fishermen will no doubt find it to be a highly practical fishing companion as well.
A padded neck strap and adjustable cinch straps furthermore ensure the Boulder Creek Chest Pack is compatible with anglers of all shapes and sizes, including children, so if you’re shopping for someone other than yourself, there’s no need to worry about fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Filson Fishing Pack is a truly gorgeous, vintage style tackle and gear bag that’s perfect for avid fly fishermen who appreciate owning functional, and highly capable gear with a classic aesthetic.
Filson’s renowned 100% cotton, oil finish Tin Cloth is built to be rugged and water repellent, and is undoubtedly the coolest aspect of this unique fishing waist pack. This pack will only look more and more attractive as it breaks in and ages over time, making it a real hit with folks who take pride in their gear.
The bag features a zippered main compartment, front buttoned sleeve, internal polyester organizers, a water bottle side pocket, and both lumbar and shoulder strapping. There is furthermore an integrated fold-down work surface with a built-in foam fly patch perfect for re-rigging.
Brutally handsome and brilliantly functional, the Filson Fishing Pack is well worth the price tag despite its higher than average cost for any avid fly fisherman seeking a lifelong on-the-water companion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Filson Cover Cloth Fly Fishing Vest might not exactly classify as a fishing gadget, but it’s an incredibly awesome tool/piece of apparel that every vest-wearing fly fisherman should be aware of.
If you or the person you’re shopping for appreciate a classy, vintage aesthetic when it comes to fly fishing gear and apparel, Filson is perhaps the best brand in the industry for satisfying the aforementioned style. Not only does the brand build exceptionally sharp packs, vests, and apparel, their gear is engineered for a lifetime of heavy use, and highly equipped with innovative and practical features. Buying anything from Filson is certainly not cheap – but rest assured it’s a worthwhile gear investment that will exceed your expectations on all fronts.
The Cover Cloth Fly Fishing Vest is one of our top picks within our list of the best fly fishing vests that we’ve selected for its striking old-school aesthetic and high-degree of organization and overall functionality. Featuring a large rear rucksack, a large bellows pocket, two front pouches with a series of dividers and an array of additional snap-flaps, security pockets, and external attachment points for gear, this option maximizes your capacity for packing gear without over cluttering the vest front.
A simple, yet highly effective choice of fly fishing vest sporting a truly gorgeous aesthetic that any avid angler can get behind, the Cover Cloth Vest by Filson is perhaps the ultimate fishing gadget gift to one’s self or fellow angler!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Orvis Ultralight Vest is the ultimate fishing companion for anglers who want to remain as streamlined and minimalist as possible while actively fishing, yet fully equipped with all of their on the water tools and essentials. One of our top picks within our list of the best fly fishing vests, this is a brilliantly designed option for those who enjoy the benefits of wearing a vest rather than a fishing pack, but not the added bulk.
The 92% polyester construction of this option is truly ultralight and remarkably quick-drying, so this vest will not weigh you down nearly as much as traditional fly fishing vests. The low-profile design and inherently slim build goes on to keep your gear load close to the body, so it’s effectively engineered for maximum range of motion.
There are 11 total pockets across the vest for organizing your gear however you see fit – 6 exterior, 4 interior, and 1 rear, totalling to quite a high degree of storage potential. Two tool docks are nested out of the way within the two multi-function hook-and-loop fly patches on the upper chest, while two elastic cords on the chest exterior pockets are present for securing additional tools and accessories. The rear pocket furthermore provides you with a place to stash more cumbersome gear – like a rain jacket for example.
Orvis has even built the Ultralight Vest with a soft poly/spandex lined foam collar in order to raise the overall comfort level around the neck making this is an impressively comfortable option. The brand has hit all the bases regarding comfortability and practicality here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a must-have fishing gadget for those anglers that often pack up and explore new water. The Cimarron Wader Duffel Bag from FishPond is a piece of luggage specifically designed for fishing trips.
It’s perfect for pulling together all your essential gear and best of all, accommodates even a cumbersome pair of waders and boots nicely.
The fabrics used are tough as nails for longterm durability, and there is ample interior and exterior storage for strategic packing and organization. The bottom, separate compartment is ventilated for storing wet waders and boots without soaking the rest of the duffel.
Perhaps the best feature of this duffel, there’s a flip-out changing panel that unfolds out of the bag bottom for putting on and taking off your waders without abrading your neoprene soles on the bare ground. The duffel can also be modified into a backpack and even includes cinch straps for securing rod tubes. This is one well thought out fishing gadget that will be around for many years of angling adventures!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gill Fishing 60L Race Team Dry Bag is a wonderful fishing companion for bone-dry storage of your water-sensitive items and electronics.
Initially designed with sailing race teams in mind, this highly versatile dry bag is up for essentially any on-the-water endeavor. Built from puncture-resistant 100% PVC Tarpaulin and featuring stitch-free, high frequency welded seams, anything you store in this bag will remain totally safe from moisture.
A 60-liter capacity provides room for quite a bit of gear, so equipment-heavy anglers will be able to accommodate all of their essential items that require dry storage. Rather than a zipper, the brand has utilized secure velcro fastening and a roll-down closure in order to provide a truly watertight design, as well as a wide-mouth opening for easy access.
Reinforced haul-handles at both ends of the bag promote easy and ergonomic carrying, while 4 external D-ring attachment points enable you to effectively tie down or secure the pack during bumpy boat rides.
Perfect for stashing tackle, apparel, camera gear, gadgets, and more, the Race Team Dry Bag from Gill will remain a reliable on-the-water storage device for many years to come!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a must-have fishing gadget for any angler who regularly fishes from a vessel. The Orvis Waterproof Boat Bag is a brilliantly designed tackle and gear storage system that’s been engineered to provide you with a highly coherent and organized workstation for enjoying yourself on the water, or guiding fellow anglers onto fish.
Built from TPU coated 500D Nylon, this bag is fully waterproof. This makes it a perfect companion on rafts, drift boats, and even paddleboards and kayaks that might be prone to getting more wet. You can rest assured whatever you’ve got stored in there will remain bone dry no matter what happens, so this is a stellar option for not only storing your tackle, but also water-sensitive electronics and other fishing gadgets.
One mesh and one clear plastic zip-pocket are integrated within the inside of the lid, and a nice array of removable dividers are present for total customization. You can set this bag up for stashing fishing reels, tackle boxes, or camera gear to name just a few applications – the possibilities are endless!
The square footprint of this boat bag makes it easily packable onboard your vessel and the dual-carry handles enable effortless transport. A heavy-duty rigid bottom with low profile feet and a high-rigidity body furthermore ensure an excellent degree of integrity, so you can plan on owning this bag for many years of fishing – it is an Orvis product after all!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Allen Spring Creek Fishing Reel & Gear Bag is a wonderful tool to own for embarking on fishing adventures in which you need to safely and securely pack up and travel with a fair amount of gear.
Able to accommodate up to 10 fly reels or 6 spinning reels and featuring some additional zippered storage compartments on the lid, you can stash quite a bit of low-profile gear in addition to your reels with this one. Eight adjustable interior dividers allow you to customize how you want to arrange your reels for travel, and can of course also be utilized to accommodate other pieces of fishing gear or gadgets.
Alternatively to a reel bag, the Spring Creek Bag would make for an excellent camera bag, tackle tote, fly box pack, and more – it’s an impressively versatile fishing gadet that can be utilized in all sorts of contexts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a seriously awesome and practical fishing gadget you may or may not know about. UV glue is a miracle substance, capable of fixing and mitigating all sorts of issues at home and in the field.
I don’t go fishing anywhere without a tube of UV glue – I’ve fixed holes in leaky waders in the backcountry, reattached a broken rod tip out in my kayak and even made repairs to the soles of my wading boots while trekking tidal flats. This stuff is magic! Simply apply a bit of the glue and then shine the UV light onto the site for instant curing.
This kit from Loon Outdoors includes a tube of UV glue specifically synthesized for wader repair, as well as a tube specially made for coating and strengthening knots (more cumbersome knots like big blood-knots will pass through your guides much more smoothly with a quick glue coating). Both should work well for most general purposes, but for bonding things like shoe soles and rod tips, consider picking up a tube of clear, thick fly finish. Loon Outdoors also includes the small UV light needed for curing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If who you’re shopping for, or you yourself are an avid fly fisherman or woman, a tippet holder is a beautiful tool to own. It’s perhaps the most underrated fishing gadget out there that truly simplifies dealing with your tippet and leader material on the water.
The Headgate Tippet Holder from FishPond is a fairly priced, high-quality tool well worth the cost. It’s built from anodized aerospace aluminum in order to hold up through many fishing seasons and even features a replaceable razorblade line cutter. This tippet holder can accommodate up to seven tippet spools and has a built-in spring loaded pull for easy swapping.
All in all, a super practical fishing gadget that you’ll wonder why you’ve never owned all these years!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As you likely already know, GoPro builds some downright impressive action cameras that are wonderfully suited for underwater photography, and therefore fishing applications. If you enjoy capturing some of the exciting moments you experience out on the water, the GoPro HERO9 Black is a must-have camera kit for fishing!
The Hero9 is a seriously equipped camera for its compact size, remarkable durability, and surprisingly low price tag. This new model camera is built with features like HyperSmooth 3.0 Video Stabilization, SuperPhoto with HDR, TimeWarp 3.0 Video, LiveBurst, Live Streaming, 5K video, and 20MP photos.
The potential to capture unique video clips and photos is more or less unlimited, allowing the user to create some amazing fishing content, above and below water!
This link will lead you to several bundles that come with a killer array of accessories to add even more to this camera’s potential. With unique mounting options, lens adapters, and more, the fisherman you’re shopping for will be able to push their creative boundaries to the max!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a hands-free walkie-talkie that features unlimited range – yes, unlimited range. It’s perfect for instantly communicating with your fishing buddies from miles downstream, from separate kayaks, or from way down the beach while surf casting.
BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces for field testing, and I’ve found the product to be super cool and practical for fishing purposes. You and several of your pals can stay in touch in real time as if you were right next to each other and help one another get on top of the fish!
BONX can operate independently of Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions and wireless network ranges because it is, in fact, a cellular-network-based voice-activated group communication. More simply described, the device connects to a smartphone app allowing you to instantly communicate with anyone in the “chat-room” literally anywhere in the world. The BONX Grip can also be utilized as a regular walkie-talkie.
The applications of this fishing gadget are endless. Stay in touch with your friends in the field no matter how spread out you get and maintain a team mentality!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spooling up your reels can be mighty frustrating if you don’t have a buddy close by to help. When you’re at home trying to prep your gear for a big day on the water or re-spooling all your hardware for the season, you need an extra pair of hands. Fortunately, this brilliant fishing line winder by Piscifun has you covered.
It’s as simple as placing your reel (standard spinning or bait casting reels) into the reel seat and then going about your business. A simple but innovative product that will save you many a headache!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is perhaps the longest standing, original fishing gadget out there. Drinking is the only thing more timeless than fishing, so it’s natural they often go hand in hand, depending on the angler of course.
This shatter-resistant, copolyester resin flask from GSI Outdoors is perfect for celebrating the catch of the day, or for taking a few slugs between fish!
It’s a slim, 10-ounce flask that fits nicely in a fishing vest or waist pack that comes at a more than reasonable cost. This unit will last through years of abuse, so it’s an excellent value buy for use on and off the water!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Packing water for a day of fishing takes up a lot of space and weighs a ton. Bringing along a tiny, portable water filter is a far more effective way to stay hydrated while out fishing and one of the best fishing gadgets money can buy – especially considering there’s no shortage of water to drink from!
Assuming the streams or lakes where you fish are not horribly contaminated with heavy metals, the Sawyer MINI is the perfect filter for your fishing purposes. It can be attached to a regular water bottle, the included bladder, a hydration pack or you can just use the silicon straw. It’s as simple as leaning in and drinking the water that’s available – why hike with a heavy and cumbersome canteen ever again?
The Sawyer MINI can filter up to 100,000 gallons in its lifespan, fits in the palm of your hand and weighs just two ounces – impressive stuff. Read more about how this game-changing fishing gadget works here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit is a brilliant tool for safely drinking from freshwater sources out in the landscape making it a perfect fishing gadget for backcountry anglers.
This unique kit includes a 2-stage filter, several threaded wide mouth and standard caps, standard and sport mouthpieces, a leakproof lid with loop, and even a carry bag. The food-grade silicone sport and standard mouthpieces and leakproof lids are interchangeable between the screw caps.
It’s essentially a LifeStraw filter that secures to the cap of almost any container! Hydroflask, Nalgene, Camelbak, and Klean Kanteen are all compatible with this set, so you can likely filter water using your existing bottle/vessel.
The impressive replaceable microbiological filter removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.999% of waterborne protozoan parasites – filtering up to 1,000 gallons. That’s some impressive filtration power!
Backcountry fishing, hunting, and camping are simplified with a device like this that allows you to drink water from the landscape in order to hydrate. Water is perhaps the heaviest essential item you hike into the wilderness with – the LifeStraw Adapter Kit allows you to trim some serious pack weight.
Make sure to check out our list of the best portable water filters for some additional options great for fishing applications.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every angler needs a headlamp! Fishing before or after dark calls for some illumination, and you need to keep your hands free! The No-Bounce Rechargeable Headlamp from Biolite is a brilliant new innovation in low profile headlamps that’s perfect for fishing applications!
Biolite sent me out this model headlamp to test in the field a few months back, and it’s been on several fishing trips with me now. It’s impressively bright at 330 Lumens and there’s also a red light mode for staying more incognito when you don’t want to spook the fish.
It charges quickly and has a long battery life – mine stays powered for at least four or five night-fishing sessions of intermittent use. The moisture-wicking band is remarkably comfortable and the housing is waterproof rated to IPX4 meaning it’s splash and rain proof (just don’t submerge it).
There’s even a radical color selection to choose from and an accessory that turns this headlamp into a lantern all through the same link!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ledlenser NEO10R Lightweight Rechargeable Headlamp with Rear Light is a killer high-powered lighting option for angling applications that features an impressive 600 lumens of light output, and a remarkable 150-meter beam range.
Capable of 10 hours of runtime on high, and 120 hours on low, this is both an exceptionally bright and long-lived headlamp option that’s geared towards more intensive outdoor excursions. Rest assured this headlamp won’t quit on you when it’s time to turn your kayak around and paddle in, or re-tie your boot laces and hike back to camp.
There are multiple ways to mount this light on your person, and even an integrated red rear light that makes you visible to fellow anglers.
Ledlenser furthermore offers an impressive 5-year warranty on this product so you can purchase in confidence you’re getting a reliable product.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any angler who enjoys surf casting with heavier gear knows it can take a toll on your casting finger – especially if you’re used to fishing braid rather than mono.
Long days casting a heavy plug into the surf will really abrade the skin on your finger and can eventually lead to cracking and bleeding depending on how much time you spend out there.
Nothing ruins the fun like a finger injury when you’re trying to cast as far as possible, keep your hands intact with the Aquaskinz finger shield and keep casting in confidence! What you see is what you get with this one, it’s a simple casting glove reinforced with Kevlar to ensure your finger doesn’t get raw.
A simple, but brilliant fishing gadget at a more than reasonable cost that will keep you comfortable on the water all season long!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bubba Fishing Gloves with Cut Resistant Kevlar Construction are a seriously helpful tool for certain fishing applications.
Big game anglers who have their hands around fast-running lines and who pursue powerful, spiny and potentially dangerous-to-handle fish will love the peace of mind these gloves provide. Alternatively, these gloves are a brilliant safety measure for filleting and cleaning fish due to the cut-resistant construction.
The brand recently sent me a pair of these versatile, rock-solid gloves, and I’m impressed with the quality of construction and the dexterity you retain while wearing them. They even provide a bit of insulation making them a great pair of gloves for surfcasting or boat fishing in colder temperatures.
I know I’ll be wearing mine this season while chasing striped bass from the beaches of my native Cape Cod – they’re perfect for long days casting finger-abrading flouro and braid, as well as for handling spiny saltwater species!
Those that want to ensure they won’t miss a day out on the water will be wise to properly protect their hands – Bubba has you covered!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, size matters. Whether or not you’re competition fishing, it can be fun to weigh your trophy catches. This digital hanging hook scale from Dr. meter is perfect for providing cold hard evidence of the monsters you land.
It’s simple to use and highly portable, fitting easily into a fishing backpack or tackle box. The weight capacity is 110 pounds or 50 kilograms, so it should be more than enough for your needs – good luck hanging a fish over 100 pounds!
Fishing scales can often be finnicky and frustrating to use, but this unit is very highly reviewed for ease of operation and reliability. Absolutely a fun fishing gadget to own that will keep the fish-tales in check!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a fishing gadget perfect for those that like to tell fish stories. The Piscifun Fish Lip Gripper with Digital Scale is a high-quality measuring tool that can support and accurately weigh fish up to 60 pounds!
This entirely submersible scale won’t be damaged by exposure to water and features a built-in LCD light to assist with gripper placement at night or in low light. The large, easy to view display is even big enough to be seen in pictures, so now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is!
Featuring a memory function (great for tournament fishing), battery life indicator, and 360° rotatable handle, recording the weight of your trophy catches has never been made easier!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fishpond Nomad Guide Net is perhaps the gold standard of fly fishing nets that is suitable for any freshwater angling context.
The 47 inch total length of this option makes it a wonderful boat net for reaching out to scoop fish, but this unit is equally awesome for use from the bank as well. Just keep in mind it’s a bit cumbersome to carry for wade fishing due to the long length and large hoop.
The good news is, the carbon fiber construction of this net makes it ultralight at just 1.2 pounds, and it furthermore floats like a cork if dropped in the water! Yes, the price tag is quite high here, but you’ll instantly see it’s well worth the cost as soon as you wield this featherlight, ergonomically designed fish snatching machine.
The clear rubber mesh netting is far less abrasive on fish scales and slime than traditional netting and can be replaced down the road if you need to swap it out.
There is even a 27-inch measuring mark on the side of the handle so you can confirm those fish stories you like to tell so much!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a neat and super practical fishing gadget from innovative outfitter, FishPond. The Sushi Roll Streamer Storage is a unique and highly effective way to stash your biggest, most cumbersome flies. It’s a simple foam pad that you can attach your sloppiest streamers to and then roll closed.
The exterior fabric is super tough for longterm durability while the inside is designed with foam spacers to ensure your streamers don’t get crushed and can furthermore dry out properly. No doubt an awesome solution to storing large and in charge tackle that will make a great thoughtful gift or addition to your personal gear locker.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OK, this is more of a fishing accessory than a fishing gadget, but we love the vintage aesthetic of this streamer wallet by Orvis. If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or you yourself love to toss a loop, then make sure to give this classy piece of streamer storage a look.
It’s certainly a more expensive option for stashing your streamers, but it has an unrivaled, classic look that some of us fly fishermen love. This is a “good ol’ days” kind of product that would make a wonderful gift for the purist fly fisherman in your world, or yourself!
Orvis has these wallets handmade in Vermont, so you can buy in confidence this is a quality product. A classic fishing gadget for the classic fly fisherman, no doubt a timeless piece of gear!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s one for all you fly fishing fanatics out there. Line maintenance is something most of us fly anglers neglect, but the benefits are more than worth the time and money it entails.
RIO’s Wonder Cloth and AgentX Line Cleaner combine to truly rejuvenate your fly lines and greatly extend their fishable lifespan. Not to mention a clean fly line casts and behaves FAR superior to a dirty one even after just a half-season of use!
The Wonder Cloth is essentially a micro-abrasive pad that’s able to strip out deep-lying dirt embedded in the fly line without roughing up the line itself. The AgentX Cleaner then makes the line slicker and therefore smoother casting. Treated lines also stay cleaner longer, and float higher!
For the cost, this cleaning kit is an excellent value that will run you a lot less than buying new fly lines!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a nifty fishing gadget for any type of angler. This handy dandy rod clip gives you a place to secure your fishing pole while you unhook fish, tie knots or go digging in your fishing pack for your sandwich.
It has a clip for easy attachment to your fishing vest or waist pack and is as simple as pressing your rod into the foam notch. It might seem like a lot to spend on such a simple gadget, but the value of another pair of hands is huge, especially when we’re talking about the safety of your rod!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Matador’s Waterproof Travel Canisters are a brilliant on-the-water tool to own for a wide variety of potential fishing applications.
These simple waterproof containers are built from lightweight aluminum and feature silicone lids, enabling watertight closure and a submersible design down to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes! This makes them perfect for stashing any manner of things from tippet rings and fly fishing flies to snacks and medications. The brand recently sent me this container along with Matador’s 40ml option, and I bring mine on the water almost daily in order to ensure my dried fruit stays dried!
TSA approved, nearly weightless, and effortless to access, these are some truly handy containers you’re bound to fall in love with!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a neat fishing gadget for fly fishermen who enjoy nymphing. New Zealand strike indicators are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional cork or plastic indicators that are being hailed for their superior sensitivity and castability.
This style indicator is knotless and totally adjustable once properly set up. It has remarkable sensitivity, is less disturbing to fish, and casts more like a dry fly than a bobber. You furthermore build the indicator yourself using the tool and New Zealand wool provided, therefore you can make it exactly the size you want.
Check out this video for a closer look at how this style indicator works and change your nymphing game this season!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a brilliant little fishing gadget that will change your game when it comes to knot tying. The Hook-Eze might seem a bit gimmicky at a glance, but it’s actually a super effective tool for both on and off the water use when it comes to tying line to hook, line to line and leader to braid!
The product is made from UV stabilized Polypropylene with stainless steel fittings which gives it a long lifespan. There’s even a two-year manufacturer’s warranty so you can buy in confidence.
Check out this simple video of a leader to braid connection for a look at one of the Hook-Eze’s applications!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rapala Fishermans Multi-Tool is a handy little pocket-gadget for anglers of all kinds that will come in handy throughout any day of fishing.
Featuring integrated line scissors, a retractable jig eye punch, a multi-size line threader, and a bottle opener, this is a power-packed tool for its size and cost. A carabiner clip furthermore allows for easy external attachment to fishing vests, backpacks, and waist bags!
Minimize your tool selection and maximize your pack space with this radical little multitool from Rapala!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Scotty Fly Rod Holder and Float Tube Mount is a killer gadget for fly fishermen seeking to further customize and organize their kick boat or float tube.
Mounting is super simple and quick using the lash straps, and the fully adjustable rod holder is even compatible with short butt fly rods.
Keep your hands free for managing your anchor, taking a photo, lighting a smoke, or eating a sandwich with this simple but game-changing fishing gadget and up your float tube game this season!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love fishing out of your kayak but struggle to find a place for your paddle? Laying your kayak paddle across the deck of your boat works ok, but it can also be maddening depending on the context. This goes double for fly fishermen who need to manage their line.
Having your paddle effectively out of the way while actively fishing is incredibly underrated. This simple and super affordable paddle holder will install in minutes to the side of your kayak or canoe and ensure your paddle is never in the way of you smashing fish ever again.
All the necessary hardware is included, you’ll thank us later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Kayak and Canoe Outriggers by Yakgear will make a brilliant addition to your fishing kayak, greatly enhancing your on the water stability in rough conditions.
The outriggers are attached by using a RAILBLAZA StarPort base (included) mounted to the boat. You can easily remove the stabilizers on calmer days when you don’t want to utilize them, so this is not a permanent install. Both the starboard and port side pontoon furthermore can be raised up and out of the water for docking and transport.
There is even an additional RAILBLAZA MiniPort base on your float, giving you the ability to mount other RAILBLAZA StarPort accessories of your choice – including compatibly with the brand’s camera mount for capturing unique and exciting fishing footage!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a crucial fishing gadget for bait fishermen or tournament anglers. Owning an aerator is a pivotal tool for keeping fish and other aquatic critters alive. This device is a simple bubble box that oxygenates the water in your live well.
If you fish with shiners, chubs, shrimp, eels, mackerel or any other gilled bait then they will stay far healthier and therefore more lively by using an aerator. Alternatively, if you ever enter catch and release fishing tournaments where your fish needs to be entered alive and then swim away healthy, this is an indisposable tool. It can effectively aerate up to eight gallons.
This bubble box will clip to the side of your bait bucket or live well and is powered (up to 40 hours) by two D batteries.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a bait fisherman who sets up multiple rods from shore, this is a great fishing gadget you should know about. The Electronic Fishing Bite Alarm by FREETOO is a simple device that alerts you when a fish strikes or takes line.
Set up is easy – simply clip the bite alarm to your rod, run the line through the sensor and wha-lah, you’re fully set up! This is a particularly great tool for fishermen who use more than one rod and can’t watch all their bait at once, or for night fishing when visibility is low.
Customer reviews insist the alarm is effective and not overly sensitive and the price is certainly right! You even get three individual units with one purchase!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Deck-Boss Ankle Boots by Grundéns are a killer pair of footwear for all sorts of fishing contexts, but where they truly excel is onboard fishing vessels.
These are 100% waterproof ankle boots that feature a thermoregulated, anti-microbial cooling liner for staying bone dry, and for all-day comfort. The non-marking siped gum rubber outsole won’t damage boat decks, and provides exceptional grip on any terrain or surface. Wet and wild boat days where you’re actively fishing absolutely call for a pair of fishing footwear such as this.
The brand recently sent me a pair of Deck Boss Ankle Boots to field test, and I wear mine religisouly while kayak fishing from my stand-up boat. I can step in the water up to my ankles while loading my boat into and out of the water, and furthermore keep my feet dry and insulated despite constant paddle drips and standing water on deck. The boots have a totally cool and casual aesthetic as well that I often wear around town!
While these boots are a bit heavy for extensive walking or hiking, the thick insole provides excellent shock resistance and cushioning, so they’re great for fishermen who remain on their feet all day long. An asymmetrical top line further increases ergonomics and comfort while actively fishing and moving around deck – the brand has not cut any corners here.
Available in a wide selection of sharp color schemes and in both men’s and women’s sizing, there’s a Deck Boss Ankle Boot perfect for each and every angler!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This might not come off as a fishing gadget, but when you consider the technology at play with Redington’s Drifter Crew Tees you might think otherwise.
Redington sent me a few of these casting shirts to run gear trials on, and I’ve been quite impressed by their performance. These fishing shirts look and feel great, but more importantly, they provide excellent UV protection and dry out super quick when wet.
I recently wore my Drifter Tees down in the Carribean while on a flats fishing trip and managed to stay cool and comfortable without getting a sunburn or having to slather on sunscreen the entire trip! There are even thumb holes in order to shield the back of your hands from the sun, a part of our bodies we too often neglect when it comes to sunscreen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Men’s Kelvin Lite Down Pants by Sitka Gear are one of the ultimate apparel options when it comes to remaining warm and comfortable while recreating in the outdoors during brutally cold conditions.
Designed as hunting pants, the Kelvin Lite Down Pants are built with highly compressible 900-fill Primaloft Gold insulation that delivers an amazing warmth-to-weight ratio. They wear wonderfully underneath a pair of waders, bibs, or regular fishing pants and will ensure your bottom half is never anything short of totally toasty.
Not only are these pants exceptionally warm due to the excellent quality of the insulation, but they are also super-packable due to their weight, compressibility, and design. The 3/4 length of the pant is designed to fit just above your boots to reduce bulk in your pack while the 7/8th length side zippers allow for easy taking on and off without removing your boots.
If you don’t already own a pair of down pants or are shopping for an angler who often braves chilly conditions in order to chase fish – trust us when we tell you this will be a game-changing garment for conquering the cold!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Grundéns Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L Bib might not exactly qualify as a fishing gadget, but this is no ordinary piece of rain gear.
The brand recently sent me out a Buoy X Bib as well as the Buoy X Gore-Tex 3L Jacket to test in the field, and I can say with confidence that this is the ultimate rain defense. If you’re the type of fisherman who doesn’t allow any amount of nasty weather to ruin their fun, then this is a piece of outerwear you need in your arsenal.
This bib is built from an insulated ( 220g/m^2) GORE-TEX 3L Laminate with a 100% Polyester shell with Tricot backer. It’s tough, and I mean TOUGH. This is the type of gear commercial offshore fishermen utilize to endure the brutal weather and swells characteristic of the high seas! Owning a garment like this might be a bit overkill for use recreationally angling, but not if you’re like me and you prefer to stay BONE DRY while enjoying yourself.
Aside from the absolutely rock solid and remarkably breathable construction, this bib is built with a wide array of fishing-specific features. A pliers pocket, dual cargo pockets, zippered handwarmer pockets, removable belt, and lower leg zippers for easy layering over your boots have all been mindfully designed to create a streamlined and low profile fishing garment that gives you easy access to all your gear.
Grundéns gear is certainly not cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment that will keep you effectively dry no matter the conditions for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Pelican Elite 30 Quart Cooler is an excellent option of fishing companion for use both on and off the water.
This is a truly high quality, mid-sized cooler option that’s built with an impressive two inches of polyurethane insulation and a 360-degree freezer-grade gasket. The ice retention ability of the Elite 30 is quite honestly remarkable – this is an excellent cooler choice for you if longterm ice-storage is what you’re seeking.
The Elite Cooler is perfect for packing everyone’s lunch out on the boat or for storing groceries or harvested fish longer term on fishing or camping trips.
This model is built with 4 self-draining cup holders, non-skid rubberized feet, a built-in bottle opener, and molded tie-down slots for securing additional gear. Pelican has furthermore built the Elite 30 with an anti-shear hinge system for added integrity and lifespan. The brand has not cut any corners with this one, and they even offer a no-questions-asked lifetime warranty on the product!
The Elite 30 is a stellar value purchase considering its insulating ability and overall durability, so don’t sleep on this one! There are also 20, 50 and 70-quart models available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A few Front Runner Wolf Packs will add some brilliant organization and order when packing for equipment-heavy fishing trips and outdoor adventures.
Built from black high density polyethylene plastic, these bins are designed to endure countless years of full-on environmental exposure and abuse. They can be mounted to roof racks for road-tripping and overlanding applications, or simply stacked within your vehicle or at-home gear locker in order to effectively organize and/or catalog all of your gear!
Featuring internal dimensions of 17.7 by 13.4 by 8.1 inches, these bins are big, but not HUGE. This makes them perfect for accommodating a lot of gear without feeling overly cumbersome. The bins furthermore stack nice and snug on top of each other, so you can make the most of trunk spaces, garage bays, roof racks, boat cabins, and truck beds.
Integrated grips make them easy to move around, and the bins are furthermore easily labeled in order to really effectively organize your gear categories. The Wolf Packs are approved for external storage, so pair this purchase with a few Front Runner Stratchits Straps and you’re roof-rack ready!
Designate a few bins for your camp kitchen, tackle and tools, first aid/safety equipment, cold weather gear, and more – the applications are endless!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kelty Camp Chair is the perfect seat for grab-and-go fishing contexts where you want to ensure you have a place to rest your bottom.
The brand describes this piece of gear as a “go-everywhere, sit-anywhere essential”, so you can rest assured it will nicely support your fishing style. Perfect for deploying in rowboats and canoes, as well as for setting up on the lake shore, river bank, or beach, the Camp Chair will give you a padded and supportive place to sit wherever you find yourself fishing!
Built from durable 600D polyester and featuring adjustable angled seat positions, closed-cell foam padding, and seat stabilizing composite stays, this little seat is impressively comfortable for its minimalist design. This little seat even folds flat and features a carry handle for easy transport, so it can be brought on even the most ultra-light adventures!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Insulated Waterproof Fishing Kill Bag by Calcutta is a brilliant fishing gadget for catch-and-keep anglers targeting large species of game fish for the dinner table!
Measuring 40 by 16 inches, this plus size fishing creel features a heavy-duty, thick insulated no sweat design an a waterproof liner that holds ice for quite a few hours. It’s perfect for storing larger species of fish until you get back to the dock, or return home to clean your catch.
It’s a foldable design in order to enhance portability and storage potential, and also features a shoulder strap as well as an integrated fish ruler.
Say goodbye to mixing in bled out, messy fish carcasses into your food and beverage cooler and hello to an easy to transport, highly insulated storage option for your catch (or catches) of the day!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Primus Titanium Firestick Backpacking Stove is an exceptionally ultralight and packable cooking companion that anglers can use to boil water, heat, and prepare meals virtually anywhere on or off the water!
This powerhouse little stove puts out an impressive 8530 BTUs and weighs just 3.1 ounces. That’s a lot of cooking strength for such a minimalist stove system. Measuring just 1.4 by 4.1 inches, this micro-stove is furthermore exceptionally portable and packable. There is also a stainless steel variant of this stove available through the same link – the only real difference being a slightly more robust and durable build at the cost of an added 0.6 ounces of weight.
Pot supports and recessed burners add further functionality here, and the brand has also integrated precise flame control for calculated cooking.
Perfect for brewing up some coffee, preparing a dehydrated meal, warming your hands when temps really drop, and more, the Firestick Backpacking Stove is a remarkably versatile culinary tool that virtually any style fisherman will love owning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a fan of smoked fish and prefer to be the one who harvests it, then the Masterbuilt 30 Inch Electric Smoker is a must-have fishing gadget for your culinary arsenal!
The 500-Watt heating element provides even, consistent smoking and features variable temperature control utilizing a simple dial. There are three chrome-coated smoking racks and a removable water bowl for adding moisture/flavor.
The wood chip tray slides right out of the smoker for easy ash removal and the front access grease tray does a nice job at catching food drippings. This is a great, easy-to-operate smoker that’s designed for maximum tastiness and minimal mess.
Those who are new to smoking will find learning to use this Masterbuilt unit to be a piece of cake, and those fishermen that are smoking-aficionados will be impressed with the quality, cost and long term durability of this option!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are countless options on the market when it comes to fishing pliers with a staggering sliding scale of cost vs. quality. The GERBER Magniplier Freshwater Fishing Pliers are one of our top picks for the best value pliers that are a perfect balance between quality and price point.
Pliers are pliers, they serve a simple function and definitely shouldn’t be the most expensive piece of gear in your tackle box. That being said, owning a high-quality pair of pliers is highly underrated – you’ll never own a sub-par option again after owning a nicer model.
This option by GERBER is spring-loaded for easy one-handed operation, built with an oversized finger choil for comfort gripping, and an off-axis nose for better line of sight to the jaws while unhooking fish.
The jaws and carbide cutters are replaceable for ensured longevity, and the plunge lock that keeps the pliers closed is built to be simple and reliable. The overall aesthetic is pretty darn cool as well, but hey, that’s just an opinion!
The pliers furthermore include a nylon sheath with an integrated D-ring for easy attachment to your pack or person.
If you’re a saltwater angler, GERBER has a saltwater model of these same pliers I had the pleasure of field testing that are equally excellent and well worth the cost.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new fillet knife, the GERBER Controller 6 Inch Saltwater Fish Fillet Knife should be at the top of your radar.
The brand recently sent me out a few different length blades from this line of fillet knives, and I’ve been absolutely impressed with the quality of the edge, and ergonomic grip of each knife. This blade feels great in your hand and works wonderfully for making precise cuts.
This is a full tang fillet knife that’s been built with extra corrosion-resistance in mind in order to withstand the harsh effects of saltwater fishing. Best of all, there’s a sharpener integrated into the sheath so you’re never without a razor-sharp blade!
Make sure to check out GERBER’s freshwater version of the same knife – it’s essentially the same unit but geared more towards freshwater anglers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gerber Gutsy Freshwater Fish Gut Hook Multi-Tool is a handy-dandy tool for freshwater catch-and-keep anglers targeting fish like trout, bass, panfish, and catfish.
A fish scaler is integrated into the body of the tool, while the razor-sharp gut hook is located on the underside for easy scale removal and opening of the chest cavity. A scooper is furthermore built into the body of the tool delivering an easy-to-use point for remaining veins and residual organ debris.
Gerber has of course also included a bottle opener, because if you’re cleaning your day’s catch you’re probably enjoying a beer too, right?
All things considered, this is a brilliant fishing gadget for practical use that is well worth the reasonable price point considering how it will forever simplify fish cleaning!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Those that are catch-and-keep anglers will absolutely love the convenience and brilliant effectiveness of the Kwizing Japanese Fish Scaler!
This simple fishing gadget will strip the scales right off of fillets or whole fish with ease, saving you the painstaking challenge of scraping them off with a knife or other sub-par tool.
There are 32 individual serrated sawteeth that work to ensure even and complete scale removal, all arranged into three specifically designed grooves that help to catch loose scales and contain the mess.
It’s a great size for both small and large fish and has an ergonomic wooden handle for easy grasping and operation. Without a doubt a must-have for those fishing to eat and culinary enthusiasts alike!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber is a super handy fishing gadget for eliminating impossible to remove odors from your hands – aka, the dreaded fish-hands!
This brilliant tool is simply a piece of stainless steel that you rub between your hands with or without water. The metal bar amazingly removes those pesky lingering odors like fish, garlic, and onions leaving your hands smelling normal again without any cleaning agent, soap or chemicals. We know, it seems to good to be true, but it really works!
There are even a few different shaped bars to choose from so you can personalize your odor-absorber!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Eskimo Quickfish 2 Portable Ice Fishing Shelter is a brilliant tool for ice fishermen seeking a shanty for enduring the elements, and effectively getting on top of fish!
With 76 by 76 inches of elbow room and a 67 inch height, this unit provides more than enough space for ice fishing pairs. The entire shanty breaks down into a very manageable backpack carry system and set up is as quick as 60 seconds, so although this is a full-on station for ice fishing, getting it out on the ice and set up is a piece of cake. The brand even includes six self-tapping ice anchors that are easy to grip and won’t bend under pressure
Eskimo’s 300 Denier IceTight fabric furthermore features a 59 percent higher thread count vs comparable shelter, so you can rest assured this shanty is built to last.
If you like the idea of purchasing your first ice fishing shelter, or want to upgrade your current shanty, be sure to check out our top list of the best ice fishing shanties for some additional awesome options!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Shappell Jet Ice Fishing Sled is perhaps the best value option on the market when it comes to effectively hauling your gear out onto the ice while ice fishing.
This is a simple 54 by 24 inch polyethylene sled built with molded bottom-runners in order to enhance stability and steering. It’s rugged, easy to pull by hand or tow and provides ample room for bringing along your auger, bait, cooler, shanty and more!
Check out our top list of ice fishing sleds for some additional options of varying shape and size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DryGuy Travel Boot & Shoe Dryer/Warmer is the perfect fishing gadget for foul weather or cold weather fishing trips that you can expect to get wet on!
This is a simple heater for your footwear that’s designed to both warm and ventilate your shoes/boots without damaging any fabrics or materials. The detachable power cord simply plugs into an outlet and wha-lah, you’re on your way to dry shoes for your next outing!
A brilliant little gadget for fishing applications and outdoor fun in general that also packs conveniently compact if slipped right into your footwear while traveling. This one could prove to be a lifesaver – no doubt a killer piece of gear from DryGuy
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A bait towel is an underrated piece of fishing gear. Having somewhere to dry or clean your hands after handling fish or bait is a beautiful thing, especially when temps are low and you need to keep warm.
Wetness is your greatest enemy on the water when it comes to retaining your dexterity – having a compact and portable towel (16 by 16 inches) in your back pocket or on board your fishing vessel will go a long way!
This towel is furthermore a microfiber cloth meaning you can use it to effectively (and safely) clean your fishing sunglasses. Maintaining clean lenses will ensure you have the best chance of spotting fish, so you should always have an appropriate cleaner and/or towel for your eyewear.
Baitowel has a wide color selection to choose from and includes three towels with one purchase. An excellent value product from a well-reviewed brand, this bait towel set will make a welcome addition to your gear locker or a thoughtful gift for a fellow fisherman!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmer is the perfect fishing gadget for anglers who struggle to keep their hands warm, but love to fish in cold conditions!
These USB rechargeable warmers simply power-on and immediately heat up on both sides to 120 degrees F. The battery life is good for up to 6 hours, and will last considerably longer if you only power on the device when you need a break from the cold!
The brand recently sent me one of these warmers, and it’s a lifesaver while winter bait-fishing or ice fishing. The warmer also conveniently works as a power bank, so you can even charge your other electronic devices using the USB output! Pretty handy right?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The AquaTech AxisGO iPhone Waterproof Phone Housing is a neat device that allows you to safely bring your phone underwater in order to capture photos and footage.
Utilizing this photography accessory is as simple as locking in your iPhone and then using it as you normally would. Using your touch screen is a bit difficult at first, but it’s easy getting used to after a few minutes. Pairing the AxisGO with their pistol grip (fits all models) allows for much easier operation of your phone camera.
The case is rated down to depths of 33 feet, so you can even snorkel or scuba dive with this device! This particular model is for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Xs, and iPhone X but there is a different model available that’s compatible with the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 8.
Turn your phone camera into an incredible fisheye style lens with the AxisGO Accessory 6″ Dome Port. If you haven’t seen the awesome half above/half below water photos that this lens can shoot, you’re missing out!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CoPedvic Phone Camera Lens Kit is a brilliant photo-accessory for those fishermen that love to take unique and captivating photos while on the water. This lens set will immensely enhance your photographic capabilities, resulting in some killer shots!
This easy-to-operate lens kit simply secures over the corner camera of your iPhone, Samsung, or Android Phone, effectively creating a whole new visual effect. The kit includes a 22x telephoto lens, a 205° fisheye lens, a 4K HD 0.67x super wide-angle lens, and a 25x macro lens. There is also a nice little array of accessories like a microfiber cloth, phone stand, tripod, eyecup, and flexible clamp.
This is an easy to operate, yet fairly intensive photography gadget that will without a doubt enhance the photos and video you capture while angling!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CHASING Dory Underwater Drone is the ideal beginner’s drone for learning how to operate a remote control submersible.
This is a seriously cool fishing gadget that can be used for a ton of different applications. The integrated 1080p camera shoots both live photos and video, and can also record and save footage, allowing you to effectively examine water body details like depth, ground cover, and vegetation.
The brand recently sent me their entry-level Dory Drone and I’ve learned a lot about my local pond ecology by running the drone along the bottom and taking a closer look at what’s going on down there! I’ve found awesome bottom-structure I didn’t know existed and even observed some trophy fish in their natural environment.
The drone is impressively quiet, so although it’s powered by five thrusters, it’s not all that disturbing to wildlife.
The drone is connected to a WiFi buoy with a 49-foot tether. Your smartphone connects to the buoy via an easy to operate app, and acts as the remote control. Getting everything up and running takes just a few minutes and getting the hang of navigating the drone is both fun and easy.
Although it’s highly capable, this is an entry-level, very basic underwater drone model – so you’ll want to look elsewhere if you already have some experience with gadgets like this. Check out our list of the best underwater drones for some alternative options of varying capabilities. There are drone options that can dive far deeper than the Dory, and some that even feature fish-finding sonar and bait-dropping capabilities!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a videographer who enjoys capturing awesome action shots of exciting fishing moments, as well as cool candid photos and video clips, the Smatree Adjustable Jaws Flex Clamp Camera Mount is a must-have camera accessory!
This is essentially just a mini tripod head that allows for 360-degree rotation, enabling you to manipulate whatever you use for a camera into whatever position/angle you want in order to capture desired shots.
The flexible gooseneck has a max length of 13.4 inches and can receive virtually any style camera. The clamp at the bottom is furthermore perfect for securing to rod holders, boat decks, kayak seating, fishing chairs, cup holders, or even the frame of your fishing backpack. The possibilities are endless!
I would personally use this unique mount to set up my GoPro behind my kayak seating in order to capture a perspective shot of me actively casting and landing fish. It’s the perfect camera accessory for getting creative with!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Line Cutterz Aluminum Hook Holder Ring is a super simple, but potentially game-changing fishing gadget for tying and securing knots depending on the type of angler you are!
This is simply a tool for holding hooks completely stable while you tie and cinch down knots. The little opening in the ring can receive essentially any style hook (including trebles) and the entire ring is machined from a solid Aluminum block for maximum durability.
This fishing gadget works particularly well for anglers rigging with HEAVY braid, monofilament, and fluorocarbon fishing line – so offshore fishermen should perk their ears and give this one a look!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The O’Pros Fly Fishing 3rd Hand Belt Clip Rod Holder is one seriously handy fishing gadget for any fly fisherman or woman who often finds themselves in need of an extra hand on the water.
This simple rod holder clips to any 1 or 2 inch belt and fits any standard fly rod cork. It’s built from durable molded nylon plastic and enables 360 degree rod rotation.
Thie 3rd Hand Rod Holder is brilliant when it comes to setting down your rod to re-rig, figure out a tangle, shoot a photo, net a fish, and any other scenario where you need to quickly find a place for your rod to use both your hands!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in need of a reliable and mindfully-engineered fish stringer, the ForEverlast Generation 5 Pro-Style Tangle-Free Fishing Stringer is the tool you oughta consider.
This is a snag-free cable system that avoids frustrating coiling, tangling, and tooth snags that’s exceptionally easy to use, as well as built durably for longterm service.
The 10-foot long, tangle free smooth rubber cord features a stainless steel pin on the end for easy sliding through the gill plate and a quick release system on the cork end for easy removal and culling of fish. It’s a simple and affordable fishing gadget, but for catch-and-keep anglers, it sure beats dealing with inferior stringer alternatives!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or the fisherman you’re shopping for utilizes a gaff for harvesting line-caught fish, the BUBBA Portable Gaff with Stainless Steel Offset Hook will make for an outstanding upgrade!
Featuring a three-foot overall length and 3-inch hook length, this is a relatively compact gaff option that offers incredible strength and ergonomics. Built with 17-PH, high-strength stainless steel and featuring a carbon fiber handle, BUBBA has engineered this gaff to be exceptionally lightweight in your hands while somehow also retaining a rock-solid feel.
The offset hook is designed to create an enhanced center of gravity that makes it easier to effectively lift fish into the boat. It’s an innovative and highly practical feature that catch-and-keep anglers will instantly fall in love with. The hook also has a quickly detachable hook cover for increasing safety.
Able to fit into standard rod holders, built impressively lightweight and durable, and sporting excellent features for enhanced ergonomics and safety, the Offset Hook Gaff by BUBBA is without a doubt one of our favorite practical fishing gadgets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a highly affordable fishing gadget that far too many kayak and canoe anglers ignore owning. A compact anchor is pivotal when fishing from small watercraft that are prone to being blown around, so if you’ve never owned one, this 3.5-pound marine anchor from Gradient Fitness will be a major game-changer for you!
Make sure to check out our post on the best kayak anchors if you’re interested in owning an anchor for your small watercraft – there are lots of stellar options listed there as well as some guidance on which style and weight are best for your boat.
This option features a grappling anchor that folds down to a 12 by 3 inch size for particularly compact onboard storage, as well as 25 feet of marine-grade rope and a PVC flotation buoy with a stainless steel snap hook for fast and easy connections. The whole kit even comes within a padded storage bag for even simpler transport and on-the-water use.
Perfect for kayaks, canoes, SUPs, inflatables, and more, you’ll wonder why you’ve never owned an effortless anchor system like this as soon as you let this bad boy loose for the first time!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Scotty Anchor Lock With Side Deck Mount is a super handy fishing gadget for kayak fishermen and those who own small watercraft that are short for storage space and therefore benefit from effective organization.
This device simply fits into compatible rail systems or bolts to your boat and then acts as an anchor line management system, giving you the ability to precisely control your anchor drops and retrieves. It can accommodate up to 1/2-inch diameter rope, so it’s not intended for use on larger vessels implementing heavier duty anchors.
If you struggle to keep your anchor line from coiling up and tangling onboard your kayak, inflatable, SUP, or rowboat, then this gadget will bring some much-needed simplicity and organization to your vessel.
A durable construction furthermore ensures you can beat this tool up without concern, while a roller bearing creates consistently smooth and quiet operation. No doubt a brilliant tool for those who enjoy customizing their personal watercraft to fit their angling style!