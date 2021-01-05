13 Best Value Spinning Reels For Freshwater Fishing

Here’s another great value reel from Penn that’s quite comparable to the Battle II & III. The Fierce III has most of the same features as the Battle II, but has cut a few corners in order to be even more affordable.

The main difference between the two reel models is that the Fierce has 4 rather than 5 stainless steel ball bearings. It’s not quite as buttery smooth as the Battle, but it’s still well-rated for having a smooth retrieval. Like the Battle, this reel model also does not have a toggle switch for turning the anti-reverse on and off – it’s simply always engaged.

The drag power of the 1000, 2000 and 2500 reel sizes is 7 pounds across the board. This is significantly less powerful than the Battle II so if you’re up against some particularly strong species of freshwater fish, you’re better off sticking with a reel option with more stopping power. That being said, this reel is still an excellent choice for standard panfish, trout, and bass fishing.

Like the Battle, the Fierce is built with all-metal housing that makes it ultra-durable and built to last. A Techno-Balanced rotor furthermore gives this unit some killer leverage/torque when fighting fish and also when snagged up on structure.

Absolutely one of the best spinning reel options from trusted outfitter, Penn if you’re on a tight budget but refuse to sacrifice quality.