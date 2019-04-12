The Best Fly Tying Vise: Which is Right For You?

When it comes to selecting a fly tying vise, the choices are daunting, to say the least. There is an enormous spectrum when it comes to both quality and cost, some vises being wildly overpriced, and some being tremendously underrated. Our top list will help you select the fly tying vise that’s right for you without breaking the bank or sacrificing quality.

If you’re totally new to fly tying, then you’ll be interested in reading through our list of the best fly tying kits for beginners – most options there even include an amateur vise along with all the tools and materials you’ll need to get started! Don’t forget to grab an instructional book on tying from our list of the best fly fishing books while you’re at it!

This list focuses on rotary vises, the only style vise in our opinion that you should be purchasing if you’re serious about tying, or want to start with something that’s the most conducive to learning. These style vises allow the tyer to fully (360 degrees) rotate the clamped hook in order to add material and build the fly at whatever angle or orientation is needed. You can certainly tie great flies on a traditional style vise, but this is the future of fly tying and you would be silly to invest in anything else.

We’ve included some of the most budget options worth buying, as well as some higher quality vises for those who appreciate the best. Whatever streamers, nymphs or dry flies you’re planning to create, we’ve tracked down the best introductory vise or upgrade for you!