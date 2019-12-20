9 Best Deer Carts For Packing Out Game

Hauling a deer out of the deep wilderness can be a staggering challenge depending on the size of the animal and the terrain you must traverse. Utilizing a deer cart will make a tremendous difference when it comes to the amount of exertion required to pack out your deer, and is sometimes the only realistic way to get your kill from the woods to the game station.
Our list of the best deer carts has compiled the top options for successfully extracting the game you shoot out of the wilderness so it ends up in your freezer ASAP.
- 300 Pound weight capacity
- Steel frame
- Puncture-proof 16-inch solid-rubber wheels
- Fold Flat Design
- 3 Lashing straps included
The Guide Gear Deer Cart is a no-nonsense, straight forward option that will pull over most environments just fine.
This cart is built with a steel frame for maximum durability and lifespan, as well as 16-inch puncture-proof solid rubber wheels. The diameter of the wheels is fairly large with this option, giving it a nice clearance over logs, rocks and other wilderness obstacles. Wheels any smaller than 14-inches may struggle to traverse terrain that’s ridden with ground obstacles.
The weight capacity of this unit is 300 pounds, so it can haul out essentially any deer, but is not the tool for hauling out bigger game like elk, moose or bear. The lower weight capacity and fold-flat design does, however, make this cart a particularly portable and packable option. See Guide Gear’s Aluminum Deer Cart for an even lighter weight choice.
Three lashing straps help to secure your kill to the cart and keep it from snagging up on wilderness obstacles. a pivotal feature that should not be overlooked. No matter what deer cart you choose to go with, you should always bring along some reliable cordage if it lacks strapping.
- 500 Pound weight capacity
- 360º Dual pivoting axels allow the cart to “crawl” over virtually any terrain
- Four micro-cellular polyurethane foam filled tires for added stability
- Compact Folding Design
The Hawk Crawler Deer and Multi Use Cart is a brilliant innovation in hauling out game that’s designed with 360º dual pivoting axels, allowing the cart to “crawl” over virtually any terrain!
Four micro-cellular polyurethane foam-filled tires provide more stability than two-wheeled options, and won’t puncture no matter what you roll over. Seeing the wheels tuck and crawl over logs, rocks and other wilderness obstacles is pretty dam impressive – check out a video of the Hawk Crawler in action here to see what we mean!
This unit is built with a 500-pound weight capacity, so it’s suitable for big-game haul-outs as well. The DuraMesh Sling is furthermore wonderfully capable of securing awkward loads. Deer, bear, elk, wood, bait, gear and more are all easily transported with this bad boy.
This is a bit of a cumbersome deer cart to be moving through particularly tight woodlands, so keep that in mind if where you hunt is densely forested. Those who need to haul their deer out of a close-proximity tree maze might find a freighter frame to be more practical.
- 300 Pound weight capacity
- Puncture-proof tires
- Fold-flat, minimalist design
The Muddy The Mule Game Cart is a top-reviewed, crowd favorite amongst deer hunters for its minimalist design and compact storage ability.
This is a no-nonsense deer cart that gets the job done without any bells and whistles. Weighing in at just 29 pounds and sporting a 300-pound weight capacity, this is an impressively lightweight option considering the load it can handle.
The wheels are solid and therefore puncture-proof, as well as of a wide enough diameter to traverse over most obstacles. It should be noted that this is not a terribly large deer cart compared to a lot of the competition, so you’d be wise to pair it with some reliable cordage or strapping to ensure your animal doesn’t go falling off!
The compact size of the cart may be a bit challenging to get used to at first when it comes to properly securing your deer for transport, but once you get your system down you’ll really appreciate the fold-flat design and easy towability of this unit.
All in all, one of the top compact options on the market that’s both reliable, and affordable.
- 500 Pound weight capacity
- 17-Inch solid rubber tires
- Steel axel and construction
- Foldable Design
The Goplus Folding Deer Game Cart is a heavy-duty, all-steel option for those hunters hauling BIG deer and other large game in more open environments.
The Goplus cart is built with 17-inch solid rubber tires, so they’re puncture-proof and of a particularly large diameter for more easily rolling over wilderness obstacles. Steel axels furthermore add more durability to the design so you can pull with confidence none of the hardware is going to bust on you.
Featuring a 500-pound weight capacity and a huge space for securing your deer or gear load, this cart can handle just about anything. It’s not the easiest option to transport and store even with its folding design due to its generous dimensions, so if you need something BIG and STRONG, this could be a great choice for you.
Make sure to pair this unit with some reliable strapping or cordage if you want to better manage the weight distribution of the load you’re towing.
- 500 Pound weight capacity
- 20-Inch puncture proof wheels
- All steel construction
- Padded backstrap carry straps
The Rogers Packman Deer Cart is another heavy-duty option that’s suited for large animals and gear loads, yet it’s built with portability and ease of towing in mind.
The “biggest” detail of this deer cart is the large, 20-inch puncture-proof wheels that allow it to roll over almost any wilderness obstacle. The bigger the wheel diameter, the easier it is to traverse ground protrusions like stumps, logs, and rocks – this cart has been built for challenging to roll over environments.
The Packman Deer Cart features a 500-pound weight capacity, so it can handle almost any animal or gear load despite its otherwise minimalist and compact design. There is also a removable cover for the cart if you choose to utilize it.
This option is equipped with padded backpack carry straps, so moving it around off its wheels is made easier – you never know when/why you might need to load a cart onto your person, this deer cart you covered!
The all-steel construction ensures a long lifespan and rock-solid durability, so this is an option you can purchase in confidence knowing you’ll utilize it for years.
- 300 Pound weight capacity
- Fold-flat design
- Puncture-proof tires
- Included tie-down straps for securing game
- Adjustable shoulder straps for easy transport
The Meat Wagon Game Cart by Allen Company is a straight forward deer cart option that comes with a few added features such as included tie-down straps as well as adjustable shoulder straps.
This cart has a 300-pound weight capacity, so it’s not really suited for any animals larger than deer. The carrying space is however designed with a nice wide-angle allowing for spread out, awkward gear loads and animals – especially when utilizing the included tie-down straps.
The wheels are puncture-proof and the frame is aluminum, so this cart has been built to withstand rust and wilderness hazards that might pop the tires. The aluminum construction furthermore makes the design much lighter than steel. Carrying strength for a lighter overall frame is a good tradeoff depending on the game you’re pursuing that standard deer hunters will likely find worthwhile.
The fold-flat design ensures this unit packs up nicely when it’s time to toss it in your truck bed or store it for the season, so rest assured this isn’t a cumbersome piece of hunting equipment that will take up your entire gear locker!
- 500 Pound weight capacity
- Foldable design that can easily be carried into the field
- Puncture-proof wheels
- Wide wheelbase and anti-slip grip prevents tipping
The Titan Revolutionary Game Cart is a unique system for hauling out your deer that is particularly well suited for environments that might be more challenging to pull a full-sized cart through, as well as for hunters that make their way especially deep into the backcountry or off-trail.
This deer cart only partially lifts the deer off of the ground, so you’ll still be dragging the back half of the animal. The design allows the cart to be far more low profile and easy to transport into the deep woods, but you will have to work harder when it comes to towing your deer. That being said, this device does greatly reduce friction between your deer and the ground, so it’s still a total gamechanger when it comes to extraction effort.
We recommend utilizing some reliable cordage in order to bind and manipulate your deer into a more conducive position for dragging. Loose forelimbs and legs will get hung up on wilderness hazards, so be sure to position your deer as streamlined as possible before you start to pull.
An awesome feature of the Titan Game Cart is its remarkable portability when it comes to packing it into the wilderness. The design folds super compact and can be easily slung over your shoulder. This also, of course, makes storing this device easier than most deer carts.
- Pulls over any terrain depending on your strength
- Protects game from bruising, tearing, and filth
- Carry bag and shoulder strap included
- Integrated tie-down straps
- Highly portable deer drag system
The Standard Deer Sleigh’r Game Sled is a different approach to the deer cart that is well suited for certain ground types and cover that don’t allow for reasonable cart pulling. Muddy conditions, wetland environments, and snow-covered wilderness, in particular, will require a sled rather than a cart in order to extract your deer with the least amount of strain.
A sled like this protects your deer from bruising and tearing, as well as keeps the animal clean. There is plenty of space to “taco” your harvested deer, as well as integrated tie-down straps to ensure the animal stays secure.
This game sled can furthermore be rolled up remarkably compact (about 4 inches in diameter), and there’s even a carry bag and shoulder strap included for an impressively easy to transport and deploy deer extraction system. Tuck this unit right into your hunting backpack and rest assured you’ve got a system for hauling out your harvest if your hunt is successful.
Consider bringing along a chest harness if you’re going to utilize a potentially (depending on ground type) higher-effort system like a deer sled. It will make digging your heels in for maximum pull-power much easier than gripping with your hands.
This sled is durable and abrasion-resistant, but certain ground types like dry stone will eventually grind down this option, so be mindful of where you utilize a tool like this. If you like this idea of deer transport, then make sure to check out our list of the best ice fishing sleds – there are some options there particularly well suited for sliding, rather than rolling out your harvest!
- Highly portable, pocket-sized deer drag system
- Can be towed, pulled, or attached to a harness
- Will get your deer to your cart if you can’t roll the entire route!
The LegCuff LC-1 Deer Drag is a bare-bones, ultra-portable extraction system for those hunters who have the strength to haul out their harvest without a cart or sled.
If you don’t mind putting a little extra muscle (ok, maybe a lot of extra muscle) into packing out your meat, this could be the right choice of deer drag for you. Simply lock in the forelimbs of your harvested deer like you would use a pair of handcuffs, and start pulling!
You can easily drop the handle through a standard 2-inch ball mount for easy towing, or just go ahead and pull it yourself. Many hunters find utilizing a chest harness makes using a deer drag system like this MUCH less exerting.
The most advantageous aspect of this system is, of course, its pocket-sized portability. The LC-1 Deer Drag can slip right into your hunting pack or even your jacket so you’ve always got a way to haul out meat on your person.
It’s a wise tool to own or its affordability and portability regardless of your extraction style – perhaps your cart is unable to reach your fallen deer due to un-rollable terrain. The LC-1 Deer Drag will get your harvest as far as the tree line, across the creek, or up and over that gnarly ridge so you can load it onto your cart for smooth sailing the rest of the way!