9 Best Ice Fishing Sleds: Compare & Save

54 by 25 by 10 inches

Molded runners for improved durability and tracking

Rugged polyethylene construction

Pre-drilled holes for tow rope

The Shappell Jet Sled 1 – ATC is a standard polyethylene option that features molded runners for improved durability against underside abrasion and better tracking while being towed (pre-drilled holes for tow rope included).

This ice sled measures 54 by 25 by 10 inches, so it has a fairly high capacity for gear. The image gives you a good idea of just how much equipment you can load up on this bad boy.

Some sportsmen will be fans of the camouflage aesthetic, especially if this sled is being used for applications outside of solely ice fishing such as hauling duck decoys, hunting blinds, and harvested game.

Consider springing for this covered version of the same ice sled if you plan on towing it via snowmobile or ATV – there’s bound to be a lot of ice and snow thrown back onto your gear while towing and a covered system like this will ensure your equipment stays clean and dry.